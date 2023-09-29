Aberdeen Grammar hoping to dampen Kirkcaldy’s 150th birthday celebrations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen Grammar hoping to dampen Kirkcaldy’s 150th birthday celebrations

The Rubislaw side are looking for their first win of the season in National Two.

By Gary Heatly
Grammar's Donovan Zietsman on the charge. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Grammar's Donovan Zietsman on the charge. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Aberdeen Grammar are on the road to Kirkcaldy tomorrow for a crucial match at the bottom end of the National Two table.

Grammar are currently bottom of the pile with four bonus points to show from their opening month of the campaign while Kirkcaldy are eighth with six points and just one victory under their belts.

That win did come last week at Stewart’s Melville, but Grammar pushed Newton Stewart all the way on the same day before losing 27-22 and will have taken some heart from that.

They will also want to dampen Kirkcaldy’s 150th birthday celebrations which are due to take place around the match at Beveridge Park.

“The young squad are highly motivated after the last couple of weekends where we have shown vast improvements,” Grammar head coach Eric Strachan said.

“Across the board the squad is getting stronger and pressure on places is ramping up. Callum Hunter and Dan McElderry get the first team nod this week in the back three while powerful centre Donovan Zietsman returns at 12 alongside Jack Geddes at 10.

“In the pack we welcome back Johnnie Gamba and Callum Queen into the mix.

“Our sights are firmly set on putting together a balanced performance. If we go in with the right attitude, the points will take care of themselves.”

Gordonians’ Finlay Lennox powers through Kirkcaldy. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

In the same division, Gordonians are five points off top spot and the team in fourth are looking for their fourth win on the spin.

They are welcoming Falkirk – in third and one point above them in the table – to Countesswells, so it should be an entertaining contest.

Gordonians head coach Ryan Morrice said:  “Last weekend’s results showed how competitive this league is and being the home side doesn’t guarantee a win.

“Falkirk will be another step up for us as they have some former Super6/Series players in their ranks and are well organised. The players are confident after beating Stirling County last weekend and it’s a challenge they will embrace.

“We welcome back Sean Moriarty and Corey Buchan who will add more firepower to the pack. The backline will be reshuffled slightly due to injuries and availability, but the seconds have been going well so there are various options.”

Carson expecting tricky encounter

In National One, second placed Highland are certainly not taking the trip to bottom side Biggar lightly.

Thy may be 10th just now, but Biggar at Hartree Mill are always tough opponents as Highland know from a number of visits there in recent years where they have been o the end of defeats.

“We expect a tough game ahead against Biggar, it is always a tough place to go and a place we have never won at,” Highland head coach Dave Carson said.

“Even though they have not won yet this season they are still a good side and we will have to play to our best to get a result.

“If we can improve again on our performance against GHK with the forwards winning quick ball, then our backs will have chances as they have been getting a lot sharper in attack of late.

“It’ll be tough battle, but one I feel we can win.”

Rugby: Hugo Crush inspires Highland; Gordonians keep winning run going in style

Callum Macpherson is back in for Highland after injury and Gordon Gregor returns after a holiday.

Second plays fourth in National Three when Orkney host Hillhead Jordanhill.

Willie Thomson and Scott Rendall back for Orkney while Alex Kansour and David Hamilton may be available too after the late win at Boroughmuir six days ago.

Orkney team manager Garry Coltherd said:  “It was a fantastic result for the boys in Edinburgh.

“The lads kept believing even when Boroughmuir went two tries ahead and after the home team missed their second penalty to seal the game with five minutes to go, the boys believed they could still do it. A last gasp try and conversion left us all absolutely delighted and keen to kick on.”

There is set to be a cracker at the top of Caledonia One’s North Conference with second-placed Mackie taking on leaders Moray.

Mackie have 17 points so far and Moray 20 from 20 while third-placed Aberdeenshire are on the road to fifth placed Ellon.

The women’s Premiership has a week off due to Scotland’s meeting with Spain match, so Garioch are not in action.

 

