Biker in hospital with serious injuries and driver arrested following A9 crash

The collision took place near Dunrobin Castle on Saturday morning.

By Ellie Milne
Car involved in crash on the A9
The road was closed for seven hours on Saturday following the crash on the A9. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

A biker has been hospitalised with serious injuries and a driver arrested following a crash near Golspie.

The incident took place on the A9 Inverness to Perth Road, near Dunrobin Castle, at about 10am on Saturday.

It involved a Peugeot 2008 car and a Kawasaki motorbike.

The 49-year-old male biker was taken by air ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

His injuries have been described as serious.

The driver of the car, a 58-year-old man, was not injured and has been arrested in connection with a suspected road traffic offence.

Appeal for information after biker injured in A9 crash

The A9 between Golspie and Brora was closed for around seven hours yesterday.

Police are appealing for witnesses and dash-came footage as they continue to investigate.

Sergeant Calum MacAulay said: “We are carrying out inquiries to establish the full circumstances of this crash and appealing to anyone who witnessed the crash or has information that may assist to come forward.

“In particular, if you have dash-cam footage that could assist with our investigation then please get in touch.”

Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 1125 of September 30.

Conversation