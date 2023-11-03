Rugby: Highland aim to maintain the pressure on National One leaders Ayr

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rugby: Highland aim to maintain the pressure on National One leaders Ayr

Dave Carson's side take on Dundee Rugby at Canal Park this weekend.

By Gary Heatly
Highland's Kevin Brown on the ball against Dundee Rugby. Image: Alan Richardson.
Highland will be looking to keep up the pressure on National One leaders Ayr when they host Dundee Rugby at Canal Park tomorrow.

The Inverness outfit saw their match at leaders Ayr a fortnight ago postponed, but roared back into action last weekend with an impressive 29-14 bonus point home win over in-form Glasgow Accies.

It means that they are in second place in the 10-team league and six points behind the pacesetters.

Dundee will travel eighth in the table, but have shown on their day that they can cause teams in this division problems, so Highland certainly will not be taking anything for granted.

Highland head coach Dave Carson is hopeful of having have Stuart Watson back at tighthead prop and Euan Milton back in the second-row.

They have lost Mike Gray and Andrew Kellock to injury from the backline, so Timoci Waqanibau will come back in at centre and Dan Corr will be on the wing.

It could also be a big day for Scotland under-18 wider squad member Lochlan Hodge, the 17-year old front-rower, who is set for a first team debut off the bench.

When the two sides met on the opening day of the campaign back in September Highland won 47-19 in the City of Discovery.

Grammar look to bounce back

In National Two, Aberdeen Grammar, in ninth, face a big match in Edinburgh against bottom side Stewart’s Melville.

Grammar have won one and lost six of their completed matches to date and are on eight points and are still hurting from last week’s derby defeat to Gordonians.

Stewart’s Melville are on seven points after recently being sanctioned three penalty points for not fulfilling a fixture.

A bumper crowd watches on as Gordonians beat Aberdeen Grammar.
Grammar captain Jonny Spence said:  “Last week was a tough result for us (17-5 versus Gordonians), but we took a lot from how we defended.

“A couple of our younger guys stood up in that game and are starting to really find their feet within the team. Calum Queen is very active and punches well above his weight in the back-row while now we’ve also got Josh Ferguson with us which creates competition in the back three.

“This week will definitely be a test. Both teams are dying for points, but we beat Stewart’s Melville home and away last year (in National One) so will be aiming to do the same again this season.

“They’ve got a lot of talent in their squad and will be looking to play some rugby, so we’ll have work hard to nullify them.”

Mark Galloway and Liam Buchan will come back into contention in the front-row for Grammar after 18-year-old Michael Rice picked up an injury in a strong performance last week.

Dan McElderry will start in the 10 jersey with Marcus Van Der Esch set to make his first team debut.

Gordonians, in fourth, host eighth placed Berwick in the same division.

The Countesswells’ men welcome back captain Chris McIlroy this weekend to boost their lineout options.

Gordonians prevailed with bragging rights with the win at Rubislaw. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

On the flip side, they have lost stand-off Josh Andrew to a dislocated finger and surgery means he will be out for a few weeks, so young Hamish Smart will step in.

“As with all teams in the league, Berwick will be another physical test for this young squad,” Gordonians’ head coach Ryan Morrice said.

“They were unlucky not to get the win against Grammar recently so they have shown they can shake off the effects of a long journey. They are capable of holding onto the ball for long periods of time and we’ll need to be patient in defence.

“The weather is looking better this weekend, so hopefully we can get back to playing the sort of rugby we know we can, although it’s been good to see the players get tested in a more attritional style.”

Orkney are still unbeaten in National Three and they are back at home for the first time since September 30 to take on Cartha Queens Park.

The Pickaquoy men are second in the standings and after an eighth win in a row while Cartha are ninth.

In Caledonia One’s North Conference, leaders Aberdeenshire host fifth place Highland’s second string.

And in a rearranged game in the women’s Premiership, bottom side Garioch are set to be on the road to Cartha Queens Park who are sixth in the eight-team competition.

