Rugby: Ryan Morrice hopes Gordonians can show progress against Peebles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Rugby

Rugby: Ryan Morrice hopes Gordonians can show progress against Peebles

The Countesswells side were beaten 27-17 by Peebles on the opening day of the season.

By Gary Heatly
A bumper crowd watches on as Gordonians beat Aberdeen Grammar.
A bumper crowd watched on as Gordonians beat Aberdeen Grammar in National League Two. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Fourth plays third in National Two on Saturday as Gordonians host Peebles at Countesswells with the Aberdeen outfit looking for their fourth win in a row.

Since they suffered a 29-27 home reverse to Falkirk on September 30, Gordonians have beaten Lasswade, Aberdeen Grammar and Berwick.

That run has left them fourth in the 10-team league just six points behind leaders Falkirk.

They are on 30 points while Peebles are on 32 points and this weekend’s game between the sides should be a cracker.

When they met on the opening day of the campaign in the Borders, Peebles won 27-17 and, ahead of the rematch on home turf, Gordonians’ head coach Ryan Morrice said: “We’ve improved a lot since that opening game, so Peebles will be a good test to see where we are at.

“Mitch Smart is missing from the front-row and both Struan Robertson and Sean Mills are away for a couple of weeks, so there is a bit of shuffling to do in the team.

“We have a lot of competition for places at the moment, so players will be wanting to take their chances whilst others are away.”

Peebles make the trip north off the back of a bonus point win over Kirkcaldy last time out.

Gordonians’ Jacob De Jager and Daniel Eakin tackle Grammar’s Joshua Ferguson. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

In the same division, the Aberdeen Grammar squad are remaining positive despite sitting ninth, just one point above bottom side Berwick.

They are on the road to sixth-placed Stirling County this time around, a side who beat them 55-24 at Rubislaw earlier in the season.

“We are aiming to give a much better account of ourselves against Stirling second time around and the lads know exactly what’s required,” head coach Eric Strachan said.

Captain Jonny Spence said: “Last week (a 41-32 reverse at Stewart’s Melville) was a frustrating game to lose, we scored easily at times, but conceded just as easily.

“We’ll be looking to bounce back with a win versus Stirling, we haven’t beaten them in our last four attempts, but really should have won at least three of them.

“It’s getting to the point now where we can’t afford to lose many more games if we want to continue in this league – hopefully Saturday is the start of a good run.”

For this crucial game, Aaron Robertson moves forward into the front-row while his brother Cameron will be in the second-row with Callum Queen at No. 8.

Jack Burnett continues at nine trying to release the potent back three of Scott Byars, Ben Renton and Craig Shepherd.

Magnificent seven is the aim

Highland will be looking for a seventh National One win on the spin when the second-placed Inverness men travel to Edinburgh to take on seventh-placed Watsonians.

Second placed Highland are six points behind leaders Ayr and when they took on Watsonians earlier in the season at Canal Park they won 41-0.

“We’ve always found it tricky at Myreside, so it is really important we start better than the last two weeks when we have conceded early tries while we cannot think about the win we had against Watsonians at home because this will be a totally different game,” Highland head coach Dave Carson said.

For the capital trip, Rory Mighton and Euan Milton are out, so Grant Jameson will start along with Svend Dale Pedersen.

Ryan Appleby comes onto the bench to cover second/back-row after impressing with the second team of late.

Orkney are after win number nine from nine in National Three and are hosting seventh placed West of Scotland at Pickaquoy.

Darren McLean, who broke his nose in the Dumfries Saints game at the end of last month, is still unavailable for the second-placed side, but Duncan Gray is available for selection.

William Thomson and James Linklater are also available and Alex Kansour will probably start after his performance last week off the bench.

Top of the Caledonia One North Conference plays bottom as Aberdeenshire take on Aberdeen Wanderers while second placed Moray are away to fourth placed Highland’s second string in what should be an interesting affair.

Winless Garioch face a daunting trip to Edinburgh to take on unbeaten women’s Premiership leaders Watsonians, but can take heart from last week’s showing at Cartha Queens Park.

 

More from Rugby

Orkney head coach Garry Coltherd. Rugby.
Rugby: Orkney maintain perfect start; Highland come from behind to defeat Dundee
Highland's Kevin Brown on the ball against Dundee Rugby. Image: Alan Richardson.
Rugby: Highland aim to maintain the pressure on National One leaders Ayr
A bumper crowd watches on as Gordonians beat Aberdeen Grammar.
Rugby: Gordonians claim Granite City derby bragging rights with 17-5 win over Aberdeen Grammar
England's Ollie Lawrence with Manu Tuilagi after their 26-23 victory over Argentina in Friday's bronze medal game. Images: Ashley Western/Colorsport/Shutterstock
Paul Chalk: South Africa 'rain' supreme in Rugby World Cup - but let's ditch…
Aberdeen Grammar's Ben Wright rises high for the ball against Gordonians at Countesswells in April 1998. Image: Aberdeen Journals.
Rugby: Granite City gets derby 'it's crying out for' as Aberdeen Grammar and Gordonians…
Aberdeenshire RFC's youth development officer Paul Harrow. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Rugby: Aberdeenshire beat Storm Babet to defeat RAF Lossiemouth 55-27 and stay top of…
Highland Rugby Club co-captain Scott Fraser. Image: John Budge/Highland RFC
Rugby: Highland co-captain Scott Fraser reflects on 150 first-team games as they prepare for…
Emma Wassell in action on the rugby pitch for Scotland
Rugby: Emma Wassell has new perspective following spell on the sidelines
Garioch captain Sammy Ross has dedicated her award to her teammates. Image supplied by Garioch Rugby Club.
Rugby: Garioch captain Sammy Ross dedicates try of the month award to teammates
Aberdeen Grammar's Youssef Salem passing the ball. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Rugby: Aberdeen Grammar end wait for first win in National League Two