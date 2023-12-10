Rugby: Aberdeen Grammar deliver important victory against Newton Stewart

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rugby: Aberdeen Grammar deliver important victory against Newton Stewart

The Rubislaw side claimed their second National League Two win of the season.

By Gary Heatly
Grammar's Craig Shepherd on the ball. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Grammar's Craig Shepherd on the ball. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Aberdeen Grammar, Orkney and Garioch Ladies secured very important wins on Saturday.

Grammar went into their National Two home clash with title-chasing Newton Stewart at Rubislaw bottom of the table and in need of a big performance.

When they went 13-0 down after just 10 minutes it looked like being another tough day at the office for Grammar.

However, a penalty by Dan McElderry and then a try from Liam Buchan and conversion by McElderry got the hosts within three points at the break.

Craig Shepherd’s converted try then put Grammar 17-13 up before a Newton Stewart penalty made it a one-point game.

McElderry’s penalty and then a Shepherd unconverted try made it 25-16 to Grammar and they held on for just a second win of the 2023-24 season.

They are still bottom of the standings, but now just on points difference from Berwick and have another home game against Kirkcaldy this weekend ahead of the festive break.

Aberdeen Grammar head coach Eric Strachan. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“I am delighted for the guys who really dug in after conceding early points,” Grammar head coach Eric Strachan said.

“We showed some great physicality in defence in the second half and that led to opportunities for us to attack.

“It was real shot in the arm for the lads against a quality side like Newton Stewart who never give up.”

No stopping Orkney

Orkney made it 11 wins out of 11 in National Three – and are just three points off top spot with a game in hand – after a bonus point 29-7 win over Boroughmuir at Pickaquoy.

Darren McLean, Craig Brough, Scott Russell, Jon Tait and Duncan Gray scored Orkney’s tries with Connor Hancock converting two.

Garioch Ladies got their first win of the season and moved off bottom spot in the women’s Premiership with a bonus point triumph over Stewartry.

The 29-15 win at Kellands Park against their nearest rivals in the standings gives Garioch a real chance of avoiding finishing bottom and on Saturday the whole squad played their part.

Josie Shaw, Jess Silcocks (2), Charlotte Burrows and Shae Pepper scored tries and Alisha Ross converted two of them.

A jubilant Garioch head coach Dave Duguid said:  “I am really proud of the team.

“With 10 minutes to go we were drawing 15-15 and we managed to dig in and play sensible rugby after that to get over the line. Conditions were getting pretty bad at the end, but we dug in and ground out another two tries.

“To get the five points and make sure they didn’t get any bonus points was really good.

“It’s been a long time waiting for a win, so it feels good.”

Frustration for Highland

Highland head coach Davie Carson. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Highland’s poor recent run of form continued in National One, though they scrapped for a four try bonus point in defeat to Melrose.

The final score at The Greenyards was 34-22, but with Melrose having a man sent off at 12-5 up Highland could have perhaps made more of that situation.

Magnus Henry, Michael Gray, Kevin Brown and Andrew Kellock scored the Inverness side’s tries with co-captain Scott Fraser kicking one.

Highland are still second, but now 23 points behind leaders Ayr who could clinch the title this coming weekend.

“It was really frustrating, too many wrong decisions were taken under pressure,” Highland head coach Dave Carson said about the Melrose game.

“They had a red card after 20 minutes and there was a big turning point five minutes from half-time where they got a yellow and we failed to score.

“They then got a try five minutes into the second half to go up 24-5.

“The positives were that we never gave up and got three tries in the second half to secure a bonus point.

“It has been a disappointing last month after a great start, so we will rest, regroup and look forward to a trip to Ayr on January 6.”

In National Two the Gordonians-Stirling County match was off due to a waterlogged pitch.

In Caledonia One, there was a shock when Caithness defeated North Conference leaders Aberdeenshire 26-14.

The victory was just the second of the season for the Millbank men, but second placed Moray could not close the gap on Aberdeenshire as a result as they went down 40-21 to Ellon.

Ellon are third in the standings off the back of that excellent performance by them.

