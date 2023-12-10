Rugby: Aberdeen Grammar deliver important victory against Newton Stewart

Aberdeen Grammar, Orkney and Garioch Ladies secured very important wins on Saturday.

Grammar went into their National Two home clash with title-chasing Newton Stewart at Rubislaw bottom of the table and in need of a big performance.

When they went 13-0 down after just 10 minutes it looked like being another tough day at the office for Grammar.

However, a penalty by Dan McElderry and then a try from Liam Buchan and conversion by McElderry got the hosts within three points at the break.

Craig Shepherd’s converted try then put Grammar 17-13 up before a Newton Stewart penalty made it a one-point game.

McElderry’s penalty and then a Shepherd unconverted try made it 25-16 to Grammar and they held on for just a second win of the 2023-24 season.

They are still bottom of the standings, but now just on points difference from Berwick and have another home game against Kirkcaldy this weekend ahead of the festive break.

“I am delighted for the guys who really dug in after conceding early points,” Grammar head coach Eric Strachan said.

“We showed some great physicality in defence in the second half and that led to opportunities for us to attack.

“It was real shot in the arm for the lads against a quality side like Newton Stewart who never give up.”

No stopping Orkney

Orkney made it 11 wins out of 11 in National Three – and are just three points off top spot with a game in hand – after a bonus point 29-7 win over Boroughmuir at Pickaquoy.

Darren McLean, Craig Brough, Scott Russell, Jon Tait and Duncan Gray scored Orkney’s tries with Connor Hancock converting two.

Garioch Ladies got their first win of the season and moved off bottom spot in the women’s Premiership with a bonus point triumph over Stewartry.

The 29-15 win at Kellands Park against their nearest rivals in the standings gives Garioch a real chance of avoiding finishing bottom and on Saturday the whole squad played their part.

Josie Shaw, Jess Silcocks (2), Charlotte Burrows and Shae Pepper scored tries and Alisha Ross converted two of them.

A jubilant Garioch head coach Dave Duguid said: “I am really proud of the team.

“With 10 minutes to go we were drawing 15-15 and we managed to dig in and play sensible rugby after that to get over the line. Conditions were getting pretty bad at the end, but we dug in and ground out another two tries.

“To get the five points and make sure they didn’t get any bonus points was really good.

“It’s been a long time waiting for a win, so it feels good.”

Frustration for Highland

Highland’s poor recent run of form continued in National One, though they scrapped for a four try bonus point in defeat to Melrose.

The final score at The Greenyards was 34-22, but with Melrose having a man sent off at 12-5 up Highland could have perhaps made more of that situation.

Magnus Henry, Michael Gray, Kevin Brown and Andrew Kellock scored the Inverness side’s tries with co-captain Scott Fraser kicking one.

Highland are still second, but now 23 points behind leaders Ayr who could clinch the title this coming weekend.

“It was really frustrating, too many wrong decisions were taken under pressure,” Highland head coach Dave Carson said about the Melrose game.

“They had a red card after 20 minutes and there was a big turning point five minutes from half-time where they got a yellow and we failed to score.

“They then got a try five minutes into the second half to go up 24-5.

“The positives were that we never gave up and got three tries in the second half to secure a bonus point.

“It has been a disappointing last month after a great start, so we will rest, regroup and look forward to a trip to Ayr on January 6.”

In National Two the Gordonians-Stirling County match was off due to a waterlogged pitch.

In Caledonia One, there was a shock when Caithness defeated North Conference leaders Aberdeenshire 26-14.

The victory was just the second of the season for the Millbank men, but second placed Moray could not close the gap on Aberdeenshire as a result as they went down 40-21 to Ellon.

Ellon are third in the standings off the back of that excellent performance by them.