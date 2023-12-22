Rugby: Aberdeen Exiles look to retain crown against Aberdeen Select in traditional Boxing Day showdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rugby: Aberdeen Exiles look to retain crown against Aberdeen Select in traditional Boxing Day showdown

The sides will meet at Rubislaw on Tuesday, with the Exiles squad featuring players from as far afield as Hong Kong and the United States.

By Gary Heatly
The annual Boxing Day meeting between Aberdeen Exiles (black and white hoops) and an Aberdeen Select. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
The annual Boxing Day meeting between Aberdeen Exiles (black and white hoops) and an Aberdeen Select. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

The traditional Boxing Day fixture between an Aberdeen Select and the Aberdeen Exiles is once again taking place this year.

On Tuesday, many familiar faces from the rugby scene in the north-east will come together to play in the friendly match – which is now in its 93rd year and this time around is known as the PST Energy Ltd Exiles match.

Last year, the Exiles came out on top 37-19. They will be looking to back the victory up and retain the bragging rights, while the Select side will be looking for a late Christmas present by turning the tables on the opposition.

The Select squad is made up of players from clubs from the local area, and will be captained by Aberdeen Grammar’s Jack Burnett, while Gordonians co-captains Chris Milroy and Struan Robertson will both be playing.

Players from Dyce, Aberdeenshire, Aberdeen University and Aberdeen Wanderers are also set to take part.

And the Select will be coached by Grammar’s father and son duo Eric and Ryan Strachan.

The Exiles, meanwhile, will be coached by ex-Glasgow pro player Rory McKay and Matthew Johnson, and will be skippered by Archie Duncan of Heriot Watt University.

The squad is set to include Peter Jericevich, who now plays and coaches at Hong Kong Scottish, Team Scotland Trinbago Sevens winner Ross Birnie, and Alan Reid – the former Aberdeenshire and Gordonians player, who is now 60.

Zak Triplett from Berkley RFC in United States is also set to make an appearance.

The match itself kicks-off at 11am at Aberdeen Grammar’s Rubislaw.

The annual Boxing Day meeting between Aberdeen Exiles (black and white hoops) and an Aberdeen Select. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
The annual Boxing Day meeting between Aberdeen Exiles (black and white hoops) and an Aberdeen Select. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

Lunch will then be served from 2pm as the sides socialise at Aberdeenshire Cricket Club’s Mannofield clubhouse.

Anyone keen to find out more or keen to get along on Boxing day, should visit the Exiles 2023 page on Facebook.

