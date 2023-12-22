Rugby: Aberdeen Exiles look to retain crown against Aberdeen Select in traditional Boxing Day showdown

The traditional Boxing Day fixture between an Aberdeen Select and the Aberdeen Exiles is once again taking place this year.

On Tuesday, many familiar faces from the rugby scene in the north-east will come together to play in the friendly match – which is now in its 93rd year and this time around is known as the PST Energy Ltd Exiles match.

Last year, the Exiles came out on top 37-19. They will be looking to back the victory up and retain the bragging rights, while the Select side will be looking for a late Christmas present by turning the tables on the opposition.

The Select squad is made up of players from clubs from the local area, and will be captained by Aberdeen Grammar’s Jack Burnett, while Gordonians co-captains Chris Milroy and Struan Robertson will both be playing.

Players from Dyce, Aberdeenshire, Aberdeen University and Aberdeen Wanderers are also set to take part.

And the Select will be coached by Grammar’s father and son duo Eric and Ryan Strachan.

The Exiles, meanwhile, will be coached by ex-Glasgow pro player Rory McKay and Matthew Johnson, and will be skippered by Archie Duncan of Heriot Watt University.

The squad is set to include Peter Jericevich, who now plays and coaches at Hong Kong Scottish, Team Scotland Trinbago Sevens winner Ross Birnie, and Alan Reid – the former Aberdeenshire and Gordonians player, who is now 60.

Zak Triplett from Berkley RFC in United States is also set to make an appearance.

The match itself kicks-off at 11am at Aberdeen Grammar’s Rubislaw.

Lunch will then be served from 2pm as the sides socialise at Aberdeenshire Cricket Club’s Mannofield clubhouse.

Anyone keen to find out more or keen to get along on Boxing day, should visit the Exiles 2023 page on Facebook.