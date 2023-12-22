Richard Gordon: Will Aberdeen hold on to clinical talent Bojan Miovski beyond January window?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Richard Gordon: Will Aberdeen hold on to clinical talent Bojan Miovski beyond January window?

It now seems inevitable there will be significant interest in striker Miovski following another two goals for the Dons in their tight comeback win against Livingston.

Aberdeen's star man Bojan Miovski. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen's star man Bojan Miovski celebrates after scoring in the 2-1 defeat of Livingston. Image: Shutterstock.
By Richard Gordon

After their Viaplay Cup final despair, Aberdeen got back to winning ways in midweek when – without ever hitting the heights – they ground out a narrow, if deserved, victory over struggling Livingston.

It certainly was not a thing of beauty, but given they had slipped to 11th place in the table when Livi took their first half lead, the comeback and the capture of the three points was absolutely crucial.

Not for the first time this season, it was down to the clinical talent of Bojan Miovski.

Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski scores to make it 1-1 against Livingston for the Dons
Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski scores to make it 1-1 against Livingston. Image: SNS.
Bojan Miovski scores to make it 2-1 to Aberdeen against Livingston. Image: SNS.

Barry Robson is, understandably, making it clear he wants to keep the striker at least until the end of the season.

But it now seems inevitable there will be significant interest in Miovski in January – whether that takes the form of a transfer fee substantial enough to encourage the club to do business remains to be seen.

Cup final VAR call controversy aside, Dons simply weren’t good enough

Hampden was, of course, a huge disappointment for the 17,000 fans inside the national stadium and the many others watching and listening from home.

It was, for me, a “nothing” performance – similar to a number of other such displays we have seen this season.

I had hoped the team would show the aggressive approach and attacking flair we have witnessed in spells in a number of the bigger games, particularly in Europe, but there was unfortunately no evidence of that.

On the day, it felt as if the Dons lacked ambition and self-belief, and the most frustrating part was that Rangers barely needed to play to secure the trophy.

The Ibrox side never really got going either and they were there for the taking – it was a massive opportunity passed up.

Much has been made of the referee’s performance, but it was a tough afternoon for Don Robertson. It was not an easy game for him to handle.

The two big calls which caused much consternation for Dons fans were down to the VAR team, and they both obviously went against Aberdeen – but that was not the only reason the cup final was lost.

Over the piece, they simply were not good enough.

I signed off last week’s column with this thought: “Whatever happens, I just hope the Dons make a real game of it and give the travelling support reason to be proud of the team.”

Sadly, that was not to be the case.

Will Ross County players respond on the pitch to boss Derek Adams’ rant?

Hampden apart, the big talking point last weekend was Derek Adams’ post-match rant when, after losing late on to Dundee, he eviscerated Scottish football.

I would accept the standard across the board in the top-flight this season is by no means the best I have seen, but Derek went way over the top with his criticism, and has rightly apologised to his players in the wake of that.

Ross County manager Derek Adams.
Ross County boss Derek Adams has apologised to his squad of players following his hotly-disputed post-match comments at the weekend. Image: SNS.

What will now be interesting to see is how they respond on the pitch.

A manager lives and dies by the team he sends out on to the park, he relies on them to carry out his instructions and game plan.

As good professionals, I would expect them to do just that, but the relationship with their boss might require a bit of healing – and for County’s sake, I hope that does not have an adverse effect in the coming games.

Lowland League continue to enable terrible B team experiment

There was a decision taken earlier this week which might have gone largely unnoticed in the north-east, but which will have been of interest to some of our local clubs.

The Lowland League voted by a narrow margin to extend their experiment of allowing B teams into the division for a further two seasons.

The move dismayed those against, Albion Rovers summing it up best in their post-vote statement: “We voted for the fans, not against them. We voted for sporting integrity before (minimal) financial gain”.

This is the third year B sides have been included, with Hearts and Celtic currently competing, and Rangers having withdrawn in the summer.

It was a terrible idea when it was introduced.

It remains a terrible idea, and a quick look online shows almost universal opposition from supporters.

Thankfully, the Highland League has not gone down a similar route, and I would hope it never does.

5

Conversation