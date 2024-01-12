Rugby: Aberdeen Grammar ready for huge game against Berwick

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Rugby

Rugby: Aberdeen Grammar ready for huge game against Berwick

The Rubislaw side sit in the relegation spot in National Two ahead of a crunch encounter.

By Gary Heatly
Grammar's Donovan Zietsman in action. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Grammar's Donovan Zietsman in action. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Aberdeen Grammar are facing a massive game to kick-start 2024 as the bottom side in National Two make the long trip to second bottom Berwick tomorrow.

Heading into the year and the last few games of the 2023-24 league campaign, Grammar are in the relegation spot on 15 points after two wins and 11 losses from 13 games.

Their points difference is -199 while Berwick’s points difference of -110 means they are just above Grammar sitting on 15 points with one win and 11 defeats from 12 games.

Given that Berwick have six games left and Grammar just five and that eighth-placed Stirling County are seven points ahead, this weekend’s Scremerston meeting looks like being very important in the grand scheme of things.

Back in October, Grammar were down 12-10 to Berwick before a try from Seamus Gilmartin gave them a precious 15-12 triumph against the same opponents and they could do with more of those fighting qualities on the road this time around.

“With five games left the pressure on all teams at the bottom is ramping up slowly,” Grammar head coach Eric Strachan said.

“It is a big game this weekend for both teams in terms of league position, but nothing will be decided on Saturday.

“We are still nursing a few injuries, but a competent squad will travel looking for at least four points.

“The lads are chomping at the bit to get back to action and the return of Aaron Robertson and Yaseen Ahmanache will bolster the pack. The backs will be looking to set the pace with Scott Byars and Ben Renton looking for work on the wings.”

Lasswade test for GoGos

In the same division, fifth-placed Gordonians are hosting fourth-placed Lasswade.

“We are looking forward to getting back on the pitch after a ‘stop start’ end to 2023,” Gordonians head coach Ryan Morrice said.

“The boys have kept their fitness ticking over, but nothing can replicate the intensity in a game so we shall see how we hold up.

“Lasswade will be a tough side to open 2024 against as last time out they ran leaders Peebles close despite being down to 14 men. They are very powerful up front so we want to avoid getting into an arm wrestle and think about how we can move them about the big pitch at Countesswells.”

Gordonians’ Finlay Lennox powers through Kirkcaldy. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Sam Ryan is out for a while after undergoing surgery on an injury he picked up against Falkirk on December 16, but Gordonians welcome back Josh Andrew after he broke a finger earlier in the season.

In National One, Highland will look to build on pushing league champions Ayr close six days ago when they travel to GHK.

GHK are bottom and will be scrapping for everything while Highland are third and have a second-placed finish in their sights.

When the teams met in Inverness in September, Highland won 50-21.

After losing their unbeaten record to Hillhead Jordanhill in mid-December, Orkney resume their title challenge in National Three with a home match against bottom side Hamilton Bulls.

In Caledonia One’s North Conference, leaders Moray are hosting fourth-placed Ellon.

The women’s Caledonia North One title race will come to an exciting conclusion.

Shetland Valkyries are on 30 points and top on points difference and are due to host third-placed Peterhead while Aberdeenshire Quines, in second also on 30 points, are on the road to third-placed Inverness Craig Dunain.

Whoever wins the league will go into a regional play-off series for a shot at the Premiership and Aberdeenshire skipper Amy McGlashan said:  “We are so chuffed that we are still in a position to compete for the league title.

“We’ve worked really hard as a squad this year to build on key parts of our game. We set out to have fun this season and we’ve certainly done that.

“It is exciting that the Quines are putting themselves on the map again as a force in north-east rugby.

“Inverness are a strong side and we always enjoy playing them, it should be a competitive fixture.”

Shetland’s points difference is +217 and Aberdeenshire’s is +187.

Garioch’s Nikki Simpson is likely to be in Celtic Challenge action for Glasgow Warriors at Scotstoun versus the Irish Wolfhounds.

 

More from Rugby

Highland head coach Davie Carson. Image: DC Thomson.
Rugby: Highland push Ayr all the way in narrow defeat at Millbrae
Highland Rugby Club are back in action this weekend. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Rugby: Highland look to start 2024 with win at National One champions Ayr
An Aberdeen Select played an Aberdeen Exiles side at Rubislaw on Boxing Day. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Exiles win annual Boxing Day fixture at Rubislaw
The annual Boxing Day meeting between Aberdeen Exiles (black and white hoops) and an Aberdeen Select. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Rugby: Aberdeen Exiles look to retain crown against Aberdeen Select in traditional Boxing Day…
Deeside Rugby Club's under-16 boys defeated hosts Jed-Thistle to come out on top in the National Youth Plate final. Image: Gary Heatly.
Deeside Rugby Club boys U16s and Garioch Rugby Club girls U18s win national trophies
Garioch captain Sammy Ross. Image supplied by Garioch Rugby Club.
Rugby round-up: Garioch secure status in Women's Premiership for 2024-25 campaign with bonus point…
Orkney have made an excellent start to the season. Image: Ken Amer.
Rugby: Orkney aiming to make it 12 wins by Christmas; Aberdeen Grammar look to…
Aberdeen Wanderers under-16s. Image supplied by Aberdeen Wanderers.
Rugby: Aberdeen Wanderers, Deeside and Garioch dare to dream of national success
Grammar's Craig Shepherd on the ball. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Rugby: Aberdeen Grammar deliver important victory against Newton Stewart
Aberdeen Grammar's Youssef Salem passing the ball. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Rugby: Aberdeen Grammar searching for home comforts; Gordonians hope to bounce back