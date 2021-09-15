Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Shinty: Camanachd Cup final captains expect attacking affair in Oban this weekend

By Bill McAllister
September 15, 2021, 6:00 am
Lovat captain, Stuart MacDonald (left) and Keith MacRae, Kinlochshiel captain, sit either side of the Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup ahead of this Saturday's 125th Anniversary final at Mossfield, Oban.
Wester Ross is geared up for an invasion of Oban to cheer on Kinlochshiel against Lovat in Saturday’s Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup final and the three MacRae brothers are bidding to make history.

But 2015 winners Lovat are out to spoil what would be a massive party if the trophy heads to Balmacara for the first time.

Rival captains Keith MacRae of Shiel and Lovat’s Stuart MacDonald, who are former international team mates, met in Inverness yesterday and agreed that attack will be the formula for both sides.

Goalgrabber Keith MacRae, a 34-year-old electrical engineer in Kyle of Lochalsh, is set to line up alongside brothers Finlay (35) and John (31) in their club’s debut in shinty’s biggest occasion.

Keith Macrae (left) celebrates scoring for Kinlochshiel.

He said: “It’s a great thing for the family and for our wider community.

“People are stopping me in the street to talk about the game and the area seems right behind us. Even Skye folk say they’re supporting us,which is unusual!

“We’ve been playing well and winning other cups in recent years that it’s surprising many that this is our first Camanachd final.

“Our new pitch Reraig Park has helped us this year as, unlike our former ground at Kirkton, it is consistently flat and allows us to pass the ball much better.

“We’ve worked hard but are taking it comparatively easy in training this week, restricting to sprints and stuff.”

Scotland goalkeeper and skipper Stuart MacDonald, a 31-year-old plumbing and heating engineer, won the man of the match medal when Lovat won six years ago for the first time in 62 years.

Lovat keeper Stuart Macdonald makes a save against Kingussie in the semi-final of the Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup.

He said: “This is a final without an obvious favourite, with either team capable of winning if they hit form on the day.

“I think it’ll be similar to our semi final against Kingussie when it was end to end stuff – and I hope we get the same result.

“I admit that I struggled to get back into shinty after the pandemic struck as I need to play every week to keep my hand to eye coordination. It did affect me, even in training, so it’s great to reach this final.

“By Saturday I’ll have trained 10 evenings in two weeks, just to keep my eye in. A group of lads turn up at our pitch every night to do some work and they fire shots in at me.

“Shiel are good, strong and fit and have goalscorers, but Danny Kelly and Daniel Grieve have been solid in a defence that’s been so reliable in front of me. We carry our own goal threat, particularly Fraser Heath who holds the ball superbly and makes it so difficult for defenders.”

MacRae responded: “We know Lovat have a good forward line but our defence is up to the task. And Jordan Fraser has been excellent up front for us this year – working on his fitness during lockdown has given him new energy levels.”

MacDonald added:”It’s a huge occasion for our community as well and we’ll not lack for support. It’s a final that could come down to the break of the ball and who is more focused when that happens.”

