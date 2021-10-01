Shinty: Skye aiming to follow in Kinlochshiel’s footsteps and take another national title west

Skye are determined to follow Kinlochshiel’s Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup triumph by striking another blow for the west by winning the Alvance BA Balliemore Cup tomorrow.

The islanders face Beauly in a nicely-poised final at Fort William and manager Kenny Macleod said: “It would be a real boost to the area if we can take a second national trophy west. We’ll bring a big support with us to an Aird.”

Eight of Skye’s 2018 London Shield under-17 winning team will play in their first major final and they are boosted by the return of broken finger victim Robbie Gordon and full-back John Gillies, who suffered a head injury playing football.

“It’s the first time this season we’ve had everyone fit and available, so it’s good timing”, said Macleod.

“Beauly have strengthened by recruiting from other clubs and look strong. But if we perform as we can, then we could edge what looks to be a cracking final.”

Gilleasbuig Macdonald, who skippered Skye’s 2008 and 2014 Balliemore Cup winning line-ups, has come out of retirement to do well this year while their oldest player is 41-year-old Sorley Macdonald, still very fit and able to snatch a goal.

Ian Baker is the only other over-30 in what is a young Skye side evolving promisingly under Macleod, with Taylor Matheson youngest at 17.

Beauly have been boosted by Andrew Morrison recovering from an ankle injury in time to play as the Green and Whites bid to build on their solitary Balliemore success when they beat Glasgow Mid Argyll 5-3 in 2015.

Conor Ross scored four goals that day and co-manager Gregor McCormick revealed: “We’ve been rotating the captaincy this season, but Conor’s being given the honour for the final because he’s been a great club stalwart.

“We’ve played very well this season, but we’ve been disrupted by Covid issues in recent weeks, so we haven’t had the match practice we’d have liked.

“It’ll be a big day for the three under-17s in our squad, Thomas Mackinnon, Finlay Maclennan and Ewen McCormick.”

Key players Ryan Mackay and Robbie Brindle, formerly with Caberfeidh, were in Beauly’s 2018 triumphant side.

Shiel bidding for more glory

Fresh from Camanachd Cup glory, Kinlochshiel face Caberfeidh in the Cottages.Com MacTavish Cup semi-final at Strathpeffer.

Skipper Keith MacRae and his men have never won the MacTavish and are eyeing a wonderful double, but Craig Morrison is a goal-grabbing threat for a Cabers side who last won the trophy 84 years ago.

In Mowi League action, Lovat’s Calum Cruden has picked up a three-game ban starting with their visit to Newtonmore, while team-mate Lorne Mackay completes a two-game suspension.

Kilmallie are still without Innes Blackhall for their home derby with Lochaber, while Mossfield hosts another derby with Oban Celtic trying to upset Oban Camanachd.

Josh Fraser is suspended for Strathglass’s home tussle with Kingussie, while Kyles have George Thomson still injured for the visit of Inveraray.