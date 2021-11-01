Premiership and National Division shinty will return in 2022

Camanachd Association president Steven Mackenzie has revealed his directors have agreed that Premiership and National Division shinty will resume next March after a two-year absence.

The Beauly man, speaking in the wake of the end of the game’s ‘Covid campaign’ featuring localised leagues, said: “It’s actually a fantastic achievement to get the season completed and all the cup competitions played for.

“No one could have foreseen how much the pandemic would continue to disrupt the temporary programme. But the clubs have co-operated extremely well and should be congratulated for their commitment.

“The board has now discussed the way ahead and we’re planning for a return to the pre-Covid schedule next Spring, with Premiership, National Division and area leagues returning.

“That will be a morale-booster to clubs, players and supporters. Going forward, we have to learn to live with Covid and prepare for the first ‘normal’ season since 2019.”

Premiership and National Division matches were played on the opening day of the 2019 season, but days later all shinty was suspended.

Localised leagues were a qualified success this year and enabled clubs to get back into action, though some went weeks without playing due to Covid issues.

Mackenzie is keen for the association to play a key role in the Bught Stadium redevelopment, which is part of the £20 million ‘levelling up’ cash, which Chancellor Rishi Sunak last week allocated to Inverness in the Budget.

Mackenzie said: “The wooden grandstand has seen better days and it is time it was replaced.

“There has been major sports enhancement recently in Inverness at the rugby club and municipal golf course, and it’s long past time the shinty facilities were upgraded.

“We’re looking forward to getting round the table with Highland Council and the other stakeholders and working together to make the most of the UK Government’s windfall to massively modernise facilities at Bught Stadium, which has hosted so many great shinty occasions.”

New changing and meeting rooms and a shinty museum are all in the draft package for the Bught facelift.

“This is a great opportunity”, said Steven, “and we’re eager for the opportunity to play our part in discussions to finalise the detail of what the investment will produce on the stadium footprint.

“The project has wonderful potential for shinty’s future in the city.”

The association is also in discussion with Argyll Council about improvements to Mossfield Park, Oban – another iconic shinty venue.