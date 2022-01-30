Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Shinty

Shinty: Newtonmore appoint new management team

By Bill McAllister
January 30, 2022, 5:00 pm
Newtonmore were looking for a new manager folllowing the departure of Orston Gardner.
Former Newtonmore playing legend and club president Norman MacArthur will spearhead a three man management team to try to get The Eilean club back on the trophy trail in the new season.

Former players Evan and Dave Cheyne, who are cousins, will join MacArthur as the new trio in charge following the resignation of Orston Gardner after one season.

MacArthur, who was manager from 2006 to 2012, including the team’s first Camanachd Cup triumph in 25 years, said: “Our intention was to appoint a manager and we asked for applications, but no one came forward.

“It has become such a demanding, time-consuming job that our alternative is to go down the route of a management team.

“I’d never have imagined I’d be back involved with the first team and I’m delighted Evan and Dave have agreed to link up with me.

“We’ll work together well and Evan has been joint under-17s manager for the past couple of years.

“This combined approach could be a better way of doing things and it may be a forerunner of how the game will go because of the increasing volume of commitment required.

“We won’t all be able to make it every week, so a three-man team becomes an advantage.

“Getting the Cheyne cousins on board is a positive move for the club and we’ve other excellent people behind the scenes who will ensure the management team workload isn’t too onerous.”

MacArthur, who has done an outstanding job as club president, will stay in that post.

Several experienced Newtonmore players chose not to play last season and have not joined pre-season training.

MacArthur said: “They’re welcome to come back and train, but we won’t be chasing anyone.”

The Blue and White Hoops have also drafted in GB Olympic Games snowboarder Lesley McKenna, from Aviemore, as their new fitness coach.

Lesley was selected for three Winter Olympics – Salt Lake City (2002), Turin (2006) and Vancouver (2010) – and in 2004 was rated third in the world for the half pipe event. She is now a coach and programme manager for GB Snowsport, developing future stars.

Lesley’s input is being hailed by Newtonmore’s players. She is a cousin of former Olympic skier and shinty player Alain Baxter, also of Aviemore.

