Shinty: Newtonmore appoint new management team

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former Newtonmore playing legend and club president Norman MacArthur will spearhead a three man management team to try to get The Eilean club back on the trophy trail in the new season.

Former players Evan and Dave Cheyne, who are cousins, will join MacArthur as the new trio in charge following the resignation of Orston Gardner after one season.

MacArthur, who was manager from 2006 to 2012, including the team’s first Camanachd Cup triumph in 25 years, said: “Our intention was to appoint a manager and we asked for applications, but no one came forward.

“It has become such a demanding, time-consuming job that our alternative is to go down the route of a management team.

“I’d never have imagined I’d be back involved with the first team and I’m delighted Evan and Dave have agreed to link up with me.

“We’ll work together well and Evan has been joint under-17s manager for the past couple of years.

“This combined approach could be a better way of doing things and it may be a forerunner of how the game will go because of the increasing volume of commitment required.

“We won’t all be able to make it every week, so a three-man team becomes an advantage.

“Getting the Cheyne cousins on board is a positive move for the club and we’ve other excellent people behind the scenes who will ensure the management team workload isn’t too onerous.”

MacArthur, who has done an outstanding job as club president, will stay in that post.

Several experienced Newtonmore players chose not to play last season and have not joined pre-season training.

MacArthur said: “They’re welcome to come back and train, but we won’t be chasing anyone.”

The Blue and White Hoops have also drafted in GB Olympic Games snowboarder Lesley McKenna, from Aviemore, as their new fitness coach.

Lesley was selected for three Winter Olympics – Salt Lake City (2002), Turin (2006) and Vancouver (2010) – and in 2004 was rated third in the world for the half pipe event. She is now a coach and programme manager for GB Snowsport, developing future stars.

Lesley’s input is being hailed by Newtonmore’s players. She is a cousin of former Olympic skier and shinty player Alain Baxter, also of Aviemore.