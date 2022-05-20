Shinty: Kyles Athletic’s exciting full-back to miss Celtic Society Cup final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Shinty: Kyles Athletic’s exciting full-back to miss Celtic Society Cup final

By Bill McAllister
May 20, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: May 20, 2022, 11:46 am
Oban's Daniel MacVicar (grounded) with Murdo Macrae (Kyles). Celtic Society Cup Final, Oban Camanachd v Kyles Athletic, played at Taynuilt.; 6c89c4f0-8911-4d26-8e9a-47b0ba3c42d6
Murdo MacRae, Kyles Athletic’s exciting young full back, will miss next month’s Scottish Sea Farms Celtic Society Cup Final and a key chunk of the season.

The 18-year-old was released from hospital on Tuesday after surgery to insert a steel pin in a kneecap fractured in the semi-final success over Oban.

Manager Robert Baxter said: “Murdo is a terrific talent and this injury is a bad blow to the lad and the team alike.

“It’s too early to say how long he’ll be out. He’s extremely disappointed to miss the Celtic final, his first senior one, and there are other important games coming up where we’ll miss him.”

Andy King, sent off against Oban, has collected a two-game suspension starting with Saturday’s Mowi Premiership home game with table toppers Kingussie.

Sorley Thomson returns for Kyles, who lost 2-0 at Kingussie in the league on March 26, when James Hutchison and Fraser Munro sustained injuries which have subsequently sidelined them.

Both have been training this week and could make their comebacks as substitutes.

The Dell dynamos have reeled off 10 wins out of 10 in all competitions this season, scoring 31 goals and conceding only three, with 10 goals for skipper Savio Genini and six for Roddy Young. The reshuffled Kyles defence will thus be under pressure.

Shinty: Roddy Young earns high praise after his double helps Kingussie progress to MacTavish Cup Final

Newtonmore, three points behind Kingussie at the top of the Premiership from the same number of games, play host to Lovat, who have had only three league fixtures but won them all, scoring seven and conceding none.

The pacy Fraser Heath sustained a knee injury in last weekend’s MacTavish semi-final and will be missing from the Lovat attack. Lorne MacKay and Graeme Macmillan are major doubts.

Third-top Kinlochshiel’s revival run has taken them to within two points of Newtonmore and they head for Yoker to face Celtic Society Cup finalists Glasgow Mid Argyll, who hope to have former Shiel attacker Oliver MacRae fit to face his old team.

The big Lochaber derby at An Aird has added significance in the battle against relegation as second bottom Fort William, on two points, are at home to Kilmallie, who have picked up a single point.

Fort co-manager Victor Smith flew back on Thursday night after cheering on Rangers in Seville. Jamie Duncan (broken knuckle) is out with Calum Shepherd also very doubtful for the home side.

