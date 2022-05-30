Shinty: Kinlochshiel make statement of intent with 7-0 thrashing of Caberfeidh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Shinty

Shinty: Kinlochshiel make statement of intent with 7-0 thrashing of Caberfeidh

By Bill McAllister
May 30, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: May 30, 2022, 7:33 am
Kinlochshiel manager Johnston Gill.
Kinlochshiel manager Johnston Gill.

Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup holders Kinlochshiel have drummed out a seven-goal warning that they’re in no mood to let the trophy leave Wester Ross.

Manager Johnston Gill revealed that their performance in the 7-0 home second round win over Caberfeidh was the best of the Reds’ stop-start campaign.

He said: “We stepped up a level at just the right time and if we can stay at that level, we’ll be in contention for silverware.

“We know there’s hard work ahead if we’re to retain this trophy – but the improvement was encouraging and if we keep playing like that then we don’t fear anyone in the quarter-final draw.”

There were doubles for Jordan Fraser, John MacRae and substitute Keith MacRae before teenager Archie MacRae thumped in the seventh.

An even more emphatic passage to the last eight came from Oban Camanachd with Ross Campbell hitting four goals in the 2019 runners-up’s 9-0 win over Lochaber at Spean Bridge.

Ian Fyfe (Lochaber) with Craig Easton (Oban) in the Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup second round.

“Ross has been in and out of the first team for three years, playing in different positions,” said manager Gareth Evans.

“He really grabbed his opportunity with his first senior hat trick – and then added another.

“Scoring had been proving difficult for us and this spree gives us the confidence booster we needed. We’re looking for a home tie in the draw and we’ll be happy to face any side at Mossfield.”

Fort William held out for 65 minutes away to 2012 cup winners Kyles Athletic before Scott MacDonald broke the deadlock and Ross MacRae slotted a penalty for Kyles’ second six minutes later before Finnan Kennedy made it 3-0 for the Blues.

Jordan Murchison and Taylor Matheson hit doubles for 1990 winners Skye after James Pringle had put them ahead in a 5-1 win against Strathglass at Portree. Penri Jones struck for the visitors.

Ewen Fraser, who scored for Newtonmore in their 2019 Camanachd triumph, hit a hat trick as Glasgow Mid Argyll drubbed visitors Bute 5-0. Calum McLay and Brian Slattery also netted as Allan MacRae’s men cruised in to today’s ballot.

Campbell Watt’s hat-trick helped Inveraray to a 5-1 home Ferguson Transport Balliemore Cup second round win over Inverness, who had under-21 cap Charlie MacDonald sent off in the final minute.

In the HIS Sutherland Cup, Ruaraidh MacLeman put Lewis ahead at Shawbost but Caberfeidh colts made their ferry trip worthwhile when goals from Billy Goodall and Stewart Krzyzanowski edged them through 2-1. David Maclennan hit a hat trick as Glen Urquhart beat visitors Skye 6-1 in the same competition.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]