Shinty: Kinlochshiel make statement of intent with 7-0 thrashing of Caberfeidh

Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup holders Kinlochshiel have drummed out a seven-goal warning that they’re in no mood to let the trophy leave Wester Ross.

Manager Johnston Gill revealed that their performance in the 7-0 home second round win over Caberfeidh was the best of the Reds’ stop-start campaign.

He said: “We stepped up a level at just the right time and if we can stay at that level, we’ll be in contention for silverware.

“We know there’s hard work ahead if we’re to retain this trophy – but the improvement was encouraging and if we keep playing like that then we don’t fear anyone in the quarter-final draw.”

There were doubles for Jordan Fraser, John MacRae and substitute Keith MacRae before teenager Archie MacRae thumped in the seventh.

An even more emphatic passage to the last eight came from Oban Camanachd with Ross Campbell hitting four goals in the 2019 runners-up’s 9-0 win over Lochaber at Spean Bridge.

“Ross has been in and out of the first team for three years, playing in different positions,” said manager Gareth Evans.

“He really grabbed his opportunity with his first senior hat trick – and then added another.

“Scoring had been proving difficult for us and this spree gives us the confidence booster we needed. We’re looking for a home tie in the draw and we’ll be happy to face any side at Mossfield.”

Fort William held out for 65 minutes away to 2012 cup winners Kyles Athletic before Scott MacDonald broke the deadlock and Ross MacRae slotted a penalty for Kyles’ second six minutes later before Finnan Kennedy made it 3-0 for the Blues.

Jordan Murchison and Taylor Matheson hit doubles for 1990 winners Skye after James Pringle had put them ahead in a 5-1 win against Strathglass at Portree. Penri Jones struck for the visitors.

Ewen Fraser, who scored for Newtonmore in their 2019 Camanachd triumph, hit a hat trick as Glasgow Mid Argyll drubbed visitors Bute 5-0. Calum McLay and Brian Slattery also netted as Allan MacRae’s men cruised in to today’s ballot.

Campbell Watt’s hat-trick helped Inveraray to a 5-1 home Ferguson Transport Balliemore Cup second round win over Inverness, who had under-21 cap Charlie MacDonald sent off in the final minute.

In the HIS Sutherland Cup, Ruaraidh MacLeman put Lewis ahead at Shawbost but Caberfeidh colts made their ferry trip worthwhile when goals from Billy Goodall and Stewart Krzyzanowski edged them through 2-1. David Maclennan hit a hat trick as Glen Urquhart beat visitors Skye 6-1 in the same competition.