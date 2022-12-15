Fort William appoint co-managers as they seek speedy return to Mowi Premiership

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Neil Robertson and Alan Knox are the new co-managers of Fort William as the An Aird club seek to return to the Mowi Premiership at the first attempt following their relegation.

Bryan Simpson steps up to a new player-coach role as Fort plan to put together an extended first team coaching setup.

Former international defender Neil Robertson played in the Fort William side which won four successive Camanachd Cups to 2010. He managed the second team for three years until 2020. Alan Knox, also a former player, was second team assistant coach this season, including making a number of playing appearances.

They replace long-serving stalwarts Victor Smith and Addie Robertson, who opted to step down following the side’s relegation.

Club president James Tangey said: “We’re delighted to be able to have Neil and Alan in place in time for pre-season training in January.

“Both work in the ambulance service – so we’re ready made first aid cover!

“Neil has worked with most of the lads from their second team time and has their respect. Alan has worked with this year’s second team so between them they have know-how of the squad.”

He added: “We want to provide more of a coaching team to ease the pressure on the managerial duo and Bryan Simpson’s appointment is the first step in this strategy. We’ll also have the benefit of Bryan’s experience on the playing field while he develops as a coach.

“Victor and Addie gave wonderful service and commitment and were extremely unlucky when their strong National Division winning team of 2019 was unable to play Premiership the following year because of Covid.”

Tangey paid tribute to his predecessor as president, Duncan MacPhee, who has died aged 71 and whose funeral is on Saturday.

The local solicitor’s sons Niall, Arran, Fraser and Ruaridh all played for Fort, with Niall, their 2010 Camanachd Cup winning skipper. and Arran, the current captain, playing for Scotland.

He said: “Duncan is a massive loss to the club as well as the wider community.

“In everything he did as president, he had a plan in mind, and he achieved so much before stepping down in 2020.”

MacPhee’s vision and drive helped Fort to open a new training pitch as well as improving An Aird and its clubhouse. He was involved in setting up a women’s team and gaining funding for a club devekooment officer.

He was to the forefront in Fort becoming the first, and only club, to achieve the Camanachd Association’s gold accreditation standard.

Siblings selected for team of the year

Oban Camanachd have no fewer than four players in the Mowi Premiership team of the season, chosen by almost 5,000 fans – with brothers Blair and Craig Morrison, the Caberfeidh duo, adding a touch of family flair.

Grand Slam champions Kingussie have three players in the 12 selected via a Twitter poll of a shortlist compiled after every Premiership captain nominated his choice, outwith his own teammates.

Oban’s Cameron Sutherland was the fans’ pick for goalkeeper with Kinlochshiel’s Finlay MacRae a highly popular choice at full back, flanked by wing backs Daniel Sloss (Oban) and Craig Mainland (Lovat).

Blair Morrison is at half back with Ross MacRae of Kyles Athletic the full centre and Oban’s Blair MacFarlane and Kingussie’s Liam Borthwick the wing backs.

Up front, Kingussie are represented by Ruaridh Anderson and Roddy Young at half forward and wing forward respectively. Oban’s Daniel MacVicar is the other wing forward while Craig Morrison is at full forward. Young and Morrison tied for top scorer with 36 goals apiece.

Kingussie’s John Gibson, who steered The Dell men to four trophies, was an easy choice as manager of the fans’ selection.