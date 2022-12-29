Shinty: Stuart Callison set to return to Lochaber

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Shinty

Shinty: Stuart Callison set to return to Lochaber

By Bill McAllister
December 29, 2022, 5:00 pm
Kingussie's Lee Bain (left) and Stuart Callison (Kilmallie) in action. Image: Neil Paterson.
Kingussie's Lee Bain (left) and Stuart Callison (Kilmallie) in action. Image: Neil Paterson.

Goalgrabber Stuart Callison is to quit Kilmallie to rejoin his former club Lochaber in the National Division.

Callison, who spent the last two seasons with the Caol outfit, has committed to returning to Lochaber after talks with new manager Ally Ferguson.

The former Scotland boss also revealed that experienced hitman Ben Delaney, who only played in the opening game of last season, is to make a comeback and be available regularly for the Spean Bridge side.

Ferguson said: “Stuart, who has been badly missed, has agreed to return to us.

“That’s a real boost – as is Ben Delaney being able to play again.

“They are two proven goalscorers and will add a cutting edge to the side.”

Shinty: Kyles Athletic appoint FIVE co-managers for the new Premiership season

Former internationalist Angus Morrison and another ex-Lochaber stalwart John ‘Dino’ Macdonald have been recruited by Ferguson as his assistants while Kenny Forsyth will take charge of the second team.

Lochaber has had a series of managers over several difficult seasons and has often had a ‘crisis club’ tag – but positive signals are now being seen.

Ferguson said: “The club has been at a low ebb but a brand new structure is being put in place.

“New president Bruno Berardelli is an excellent influence and we’ve got a good committee in place to ensure the club is organised off the field. There’s a clean slate and the plan is to build from here.

“I’m in the process of speaking to some players who have drifted away from the club, with a view to further strengthening the squad. Last season it was a battle to field two teams on a Saturday but hopefully that’ll be less challenging in the new season.”

Transport fleet boss Ferguson, whose company owns the Kishorn rig yard, added:  “We’ve been doing some gymn work to tune up the lads’ fitness ready for the start of pre-season training on January 11.

“There’s no grand predictions, but the basics are being put in place for us to field a more competitive team and I think the talent is there for that to happen.”

Lochaber have arranged four pre-season friendlies, home and away against Inverness and Aberdour, beginning on January 28.

The club has also arranged a New Year’s Day match against Fort William for the Billy MacLachlan Memorial Trophy, a new cup for what is hoped to be an annual event to honour the man who played in Lochaber’s undefeated 1965 season and was later a long-serving referee. Billy died in 2018.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Shinty

The frozen pitch at Braeview Park, Beauly. Beauly. Image: Beauly Shinty Club
Shinty: Lovat Cup clash between Beauly and Lovat frozen off
The Beauly team of 2015 celebrate their Lovat Cup win against Lovat. Images: Neil Paterson
Shinty: Look back at Beauly's last Lovat Cup success in 2015
Roddy Macdonald, of Kyles Athletic, in front of Caberfeidh's Jamie Mackintosh. Image: Neil Paterson
Shinty: Kyles Athletic appoint FIVE co-managers for the new Premiership season
Robert Baxter. Image: Neil G Paterson
Shinty: Mowi Premiership north and south split proposed due to 'strain' of travel on…
Adam McMaster (Inverness) with Daniel Stewart (Kilmallie).
Shinty: John Morrison returns to take charge at Kilmallie
Oban Camanachd manager Gareth Evans. Image: Neil G Paterson
Shinty latest: Forgrieve steps up with Oban Camanachd; Stewart staying at Glen Urquhart; Lovat's…
The victorious Kingussie team. Oban Camanachd v Kingussie in the Artemis MacAulay Cup Final, played at Mossfield, Oban.
Shinty: Beauly and Lovat to meet in Artemis Macaulay Cup first round
Fort William's Ali Macrae gets the ball ahead of Ben MacKinnon (Kilmallie). Kilmallie v Fort William in the Mowi Premiership, played at Canal Parks, Caol.
Fort William appoint co-managers as they seek speedy return to Mowi Premiership
Newtonmore face Lovat in the Sutherland Cup final.
Shinty: Russell Jones steps down as Kingussie president
Kinlochshiel's Archie Macrae (left) is congratulated on his goal by Keith Macrae. Kinlochshiel v Fort William in the MOWI Premiership, played at Rearaig, Balmacara.
Shinty: Willie MacRae appointed new Kinlochshiel boss

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

Ross County's Yan Dhanda (L) and Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez (R) battle for possession. Image: SNS
Aberdeen and Ross County begin 2023 with 0-0 stalemate at Pittodrie
James Moffat has swapped army life to work for TAC Healthcare. Image: James Moffat
Former army paramedic swaps frontline for training lead role at Aberdeen firm TAC Healthcare
Shinty: Stuart Callison set to return to Lochaber
Childhood anxiety: How to spot it, and how to help
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
To go with story by Nicola Sinclair. ISA careers advice Picture shows; Pupils of ISA. Aberdeen. Supplied by International School Aberdeen Date; Unknown
As January prelims draw near, International School Aberdeen reminds pupils that university's not the…
A side by side of wilbur the converted lorry and the land which the mental health garden for NHS staff will be made on
Skye couple transforms land into mental health garden - complete with adapted lorry -…
The roof remains exposed at Inverness Shopping Park. Image: Stuart Findlay/DC Thomson
Five years after a man was injured by a falling glass panel, customers at…
Tim Hortons is just one of the new places to check out in 2023. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Forks at the ready! 10 restaurants, cafes, bars and takeaways set to open in…
Simon Obuzor burst into his neighbour's home and assaulted him. Image: Facebook.
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in 'ongoing argument'
top 10 music acts aberdeen 2023
Top 10 music acts heading for Aberdeen in 2023 - including Elton John and…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented