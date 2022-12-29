Shinty: Stuart Callison set to return to Lochaber

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Goalgrabber Stuart Callison is to quit Kilmallie to rejoin his former club Lochaber in the National Division.

Callison, who spent the last two seasons with the Caol outfit, has committed to returning to Lochaber after talks with new manager Ally Ferguson.

The former Scotland boss also revealed that experienced hitman Ben Delaney, who only played in the opening game of last season, is to make a comeback and be available regularly for the Spean Bridge side.

Ferguson said: “Stuart, who has been badly missed, has agreed to return to us.

“That’s a real boost – as is Ben Delaney being able to play again.

“They are two proven goalscorers and will add a cutting edge to the side.”

Former internationalist Angus Morrison and another ex-Lochaber stalwart John ‘Dino’ Macdonald have been recruited by Ferguson as his assistants while Kenny Forsyth will take charge of the second team.

Lochaber has had a series of managers over several difficult seasons and has often had a ‘crisis club’ tag – but positive signals are now being seen.

Ferguson said: “The club has been at a low ebb but a brand new structure is being put in place.

“New president Bruno Berardelli is an excellent influence and we’ve got a good committee in place to ensure the club is organised off the field. There’s a clean slate and the plan is to build from here.

“I’m in the process of speaking to some players who have drifted away from the club, with a view to further strengthening the squad. Last season it was a battle to field two teams on a Saturday but hopefully that’ll be less challenging in the new season.”

Transport fleet boss Ferguson, whose company owns the Kishorn rig yard, added: “We’ve been doing some gymn work to tune up the lads’ fitness ready for the start of pre-season training on January 11.

“There’s no grand predictions, but the basics are being put in place for us to field a more competitive team and I think the talent is there for that to happen.”

Lochaber have arranged four pre-season friendlies, home and away against Inverness and Aberdour, beginning on January 28.

The club has also arranged a New Year’s Day match against Fort William for the Billy MacLachlan Memorial Trophy, a new cup for what is hoped to be an annual event to honour the man who played in Lochaber’s undefeated 1965 season and was later a long-serving referee. Billy died in 2018.