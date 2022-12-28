Shinty: Kyles Athletic appoint FIVE co-managers for the new Premiership season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Shinty

Shinty: Kyles Athletic appoint FIVE co-managers for the new Premiership season

By Danny Law
December 28, 2022, 5:00 pm
Roddy Macdonald, of Kyles Athletic, in front of Caberfeidh's Jamie Mackintosh. Image: Neil Paterson
Roddy Macdonald, of Kyles Athletic, in front of Caberfeidh's Jamie Mackintosh. Image: Neil Paterson

Kyles Athletic will make history by having five co-managers for the new Mowi Premiership season.

The Tighnabruaich club has failed to find a successor to Robert Baxter who has stepped down due to family commitments – and has come up with an innovative alternative.

Scotland shinty-hurling internationalists Roddy Macdonald, Calum Miller and Andy King will be joined by goalkeeper John Whyte and midfielder Robbie Macleod in running the first team.

“With no managerial candidate coming forward, the committee has appointed the five senior players to assume responsibility for the team,” revealed Kyles secretary Mick Atkinson.

“It may not be the ideal solution but these lads have vast experience and are happy to work together on team affairs while continuing their playing careers.

“They’re very much Kyles-minded and it’s a relief to have the situation sorted out ahead of the start of pre-season training in a couple of weeks’ time.”

Shinty: John Morrison returns to take charge at Kilmallie

Newtonmore will continue for a second season with three co-managers – Norman Macarthur, Evan Cheyne and David Cheyne – but the Kyles quintet sets a new management high.

Kyles will visit Oban Celtic on February 11 for their first pre-season friendly and have arranged Dunoon Stadium as their home venue against Inveraray on February 18. They are in discussions with Newtonmore about a further fixture.

Meanwhile, international defender Calum Cruden is poised to be missing from the Lovat side which faces neighbours Beauly at Braeview Park on Tuesday in the annual Lovat Cup match.

Manager Jamie Matheson reports that Cruden is recovering from a broken collarbone and has resumed light training, but the derby duel should be too soon for him.

Beauly, promoted to join their great rivals in the Premiership, expect to be at full strength as they bid to prevent the Black and Whites winning the trophy, first played for in 1904, for a sixth successive time.

Lovat won 3-1 at Balgate Park in 2019 but the following two years saw the big occasion called off due to the pandemic.

The Camanachd Association is inviting applicants for a new full-time post of Regional Development and Welfare Officer, based in Inverness.

The aim is to have someone to manage the recruitment and retention of volunteers nationally, while also providing expert advice and assistance to clubs on child wellbeing and protection.

This person will also lead the development plan for the game with an emphasis on generating more players taking part.

