Shinty: Kyles Athletic appoint FIVE co-managers for the new Premiership season

Kyles Athletic will make history by having five co-managers for the new Mowi Premiership season.

The Tighnabruaich club has failed to find a successor to Robert Baxter who has stepped down due to family commitments – and has come up with an innovative alternative.

Scotland shinty-hurling internationalists Roddy Macdonald, Calum Miller and Andy King will be joined by goalkeeper John Whyte and midfielder Robbie Macleod in running the first team.

“With no managerial candidate coming forward, the committee has appointed the five senior players to assume responsibility for the team,” revealed Kyles secretary Mick Atkinson.

“It may not be the ideal solution but these lads have vast experience and are happy to work together on team affairs while continuing their playing careers.

“They’re very much Kyles-minded and it’s a relief to have the situation sorted out ahead of the start of pre-season training in a couple of weeks’ time.”

Newtonmore will continue for a second season with three co-managers – Norman Macarthur, Evan Cheyne and David Cheyne – but the Kyles quintet sets a new management high.

Kyles will visit Oban Celtic on February 11 for their first pre-season friendly and have arranged Dunoon Stadium as their home venue against Inveraray on February 18. They are in discussions with Newtonmore about a further fixture.

Meanwhile, international defender Calum Cruden is poised to be missing from the Lovat side which faces neighbours Beauly at Braeview Park on Tuesday in the annual Lovat Cup match.

Manager Jamie Matheson reports that Cruden is recovering from a broken collarbone and has resumed light training, but the derby duel should be too soon for him.

Beauly, promoted to join their great rivals in the Premiership, expect to be at full strength as they bid to prevent the Black and Whites winning the trophy, first played for in 1904, for a sixth successive time.

Lovat won 3-1 at Balgate Park in 2019 but the following two years saw the big occasion called off due to the pandemic.

The Camanachd Association is inviting applicants for a new full-time post of Regional Development and Welfare Officer, based in Inverness.

The aim is to have someone to manage the recruitment and retention of volunteers nationally, while also providing expert advice and assistance to clubs on child wellbeing and protection.

This person will also lead the development plan for the game with an emphasis on generating more players taking part.