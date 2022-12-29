‘I made friends across the world’: Scotland’s first ever quadruple amputee surfer Jade on making history with semi-final place

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

‘I made friends across the world’: Scotland’s first ever quadruple amputee surfer Jade on making history with semi-final place

By Sean McAngus
December 29, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: December 29, 2022, 7:59 pm
Jade Edward and Surfable Scotland's Kev Anderson. Image: ISA Jersson Barboza
Jade Edward and Surfable Scotland's Kev Anderson. Image: ISA Jersson Barboza

Scotland’s first ever quadruple amputee surfer has spoken of her “surreal” experience at the World Para Surfing Championship in America.

Jade Edward reached the semi-finals of a worldwide contest in Pismo Beach, California earlier this month.

Jade Edward in action for world championships. Image: ISA Jersson Barboza

The 10-year-old from Oldmeldrum had to have surgery on all four limbs after being struck down by meningitis when she was just two.

She was introduced to the sport after a chance encounter with adaptive facility Surfable Scotland’s Kev Anderson at Hopeman Beach last summer.

Thank you Sean McAngus and Press And Journal for your support and following Jade's epic story. "𝘛𝘩𝘦𝘳𝘦 𝘪𝘴 𝘯𝘰 𝘱𝘢𝘴𝘴𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘵𝘰…

Posted by SurfABLE Scotland on Thursday, 10 November 2022

 

In November, she gave her first ever media interview to the Press and Journal opening up about her journey from trying out surfing to aiming for international stardom.

Earlier this year, she made her competitive debut at the English Para Surf Competition in Bristol.

Watch our previous interview with Jade:

What was it like?

Now she will never forget her experience shining at the surfing championship for the newly-formed para surf Scotland team.

She was the youngest competitor at this year’s event and youngest-ever female to take part in the world championship.

Jade said: “It was surreal, I didn’t think I would do well.

“I was a little nervous at the first and when I got into the water I loved it.

“I got to the semi-final which was brilliant and it was great to meet all the other people who are like me.”

Jade Edward. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson

Friends from across the world

There were athletes from all across the world. She has also been offered the potential opportunity to train with the South Africa team at some point.

She added: “We made friends from all over the world. It was great fun meeting people from different places.

“Even the people directly competing against me were so friendly and welcoming.

“Going forward I just want to keep enjoying surfing and see what happens.

“You never know what will happen in the future.”

Edward Family: Lisa, Jade, Linsey and Fraser. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson

Mum Lisa really enjoyed the experience.

She added: “It was really amazing to see so many people who are in a wheelchairs or amputees in the water.

“These people have struggles, however they feel free when surfing.

“It is unbelievable, we couldn’t have imagined being at the para surfing championship when Jade first started out.”

Jade’s next contests are expected to be the Welsh Open and English Open next year.

More inspiring personal stories:

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Moray

Evening telegraph/ Courier Dundee news CR0034280 G Jennings pics , the opening of TGI Fridays in Reform st Dundee, serving the first meal , wednesday 16th March.
5 food and drink openings in the Highlands and Moray to keep an eye…
A monument to Moray: Yvonne Findlay's new book is a love letter to Lossiemouth's…
19-month-old Isabella with her parents Richard Winfield and Margaret Paluszynka, at a Travelodge Hotel in Glasgow. Image: The Sunday Post.
'It is a gift we had not even dreamed of': Joy as Moray toddler…
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a 'foolish' family man and a disgraced prosecutor
The turnoff for the Balnageith-Mundole Road from the A96. Image: Google Maps.
Calls for housing developers to contribute to improve 'rat run' road in Forres
Long-term missing people in the Highlands, Moray, Aberdeenshire and Islands. Supplied by Gemma Day.
Have you seen them? The long-term missing people in the Highlands, Moray, Aberdeenshire and…
Police are appealing for witnesses. Image: Shutterstock.
Police appeal for help to trace missing Elgin man Jonathon Lyle
Parts of Aberdeenshire are expected to see more wintry conditions this evening and tomorrow as fresh weather warnings for snow and ice are issued. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomso.
Met Office warn of cold start to 2023 as weather warnings for snow and…
Tossing the caber at Aberlour highland games, sent by reader Sandy Stott from Culter, thanks.
Aberlour Games spectator spent night in police cell after shouting and swearing at officers
Where the approved new Elgin branch will go-ahead for MacGregor Industrial Supplies at Elgin Business Park. Image: Moray Council
New home for industrial supplies name with £6m turnover at Elgin Business Park

Most Read

1
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Sharleen Spiteri alongside Dame Judi Dench. Image: Ewan Venters/Twitter.
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Aberdeen city's Hogmanay celebrations on on Schoolhill. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
The Ninian South platform
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Dogwalkers in Roseisle Forest, one of the many wonderful nature walks just a short journey from Elgin you can enjoy. Image: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Lewis Capaldi urged people to sign up to Doddie Aid after climbing Ben Hogh on Coll. Image: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

Ross County's Yan Dhanda (L) and Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez (R) battle for possession. Image: SNS
Aberdeen and Ross County begin 2023 with 0-0 stalemate at Pittodrie
James Moffat has swapped army life to work for TAC Healthcare. Image: James Moffat
Former army paramedic swaps frontline for training lead role at Aberdeen firm TAC Healthcare
‘I made friends across the world’: Scotland’s first ever quadruple amputee surfer Jade on making history with semi-final place
Childhood anxiety: How to spot it, and how to help
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
To go with story by Nicola Sinclair. ISA careers advice Picture shows; Pupils of ISA. Aberdeen. Supplied by International School Aberdeen Date; Unknown
As January prelims draw near, International School Aberdeen reminds pupils that university's not the…
A side by side of wilbur the converted lorry and the land which the mental health garden for NHS staff will be made on
Skye couple transforms land into mental health garden - complete with adapted lorry -…
The roof remains exposed at Inverness Shopping Park. Image: Stuart Findlay/DC Thomson
Five years after a man was injured by a falling glass panel, customers at…
Tim Hortons is just one of the new places to check out in 2023. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Forks at the ready! 10 restaurants, cafes, bars and takeaways set to open in…
Simon Obuzor burst into his neighbour's home and assaulted him. Image: Facebook.
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in 'ongoing argument'
top 10 music acts aberdeen 2023
Top 10 music acts heading for Aberdeen in 2023 - including Elton John and…

Most Commented