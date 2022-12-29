‘I made friends across the world’: Scotland’s first ever quadruple amputee surfer Jade on making history with semi-final place

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland’s first ever quadruple amputee surfer has spoken of her “surreal” experience at the World Para Surfing Championship in America.

Jade Edward reached the semi-finals of a worldwide contest in Pismo Beach, California earlier this month.

The 10-year-old from Oldmeldrum had to have surgery on all four limbs after being struck down by meningitis when she was just two.

She was introduced to the sport after a chance encounter with adaptive facility Surfable Scotland’s Kev Anderson at Hopeman Beach last summer.

In November, she gave her first ever media interview to the Press and Journal opening up about her journey from trying out surfing to aiming for international stardom.

Earlier this year, she made her competitive debut at the English Para Surf Competition in Bristol.

What was it like?

Now she will never forget her experience shining at the surfing championship for the newly-formed para surf Scotland team.

She was the youngest competitor at this year’s event and youngest-ever female to take part in the world championship.

Jade said: “It was surreal, I didn’t think I would do well.

“I was a little nervous at the first and when I got into the water I loved it.

“I got to the semi-final which was brilliant and it was great to meet all the other people who are like me.”

Friends from across the world

There were athletes from all across the world. She has also been offered the potential opportunity to train with the South Africa team at some point.

She added: “We made friends from all over the world. It was great fun meeting people from different places.

“Even the people directly competing against me were so friendly and welcoming.

“Going forward I just want to keep enjoying surfing and see what happens.

“You never know what will happen in the future.”

Mum Lisa really enjoyed the experience.

She added: “It was really amazing to see so many people who are in a wheelchairs or amputees in the water.

“These people have struggles, however they feel free when surfing.

“It is unbelievable, we couldn’t have imagined being at the para surfing championship when Jade first started out.”

Jade’s next contests are expected to be the Welsh Open and English Open next year.

