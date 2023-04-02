Shinty: Finlay Maclennan hits the right note as Beauly defeat Glasgow Mid Argyll

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Shinty

Shinty: Finlay Maclennan hits the right note as Beauly defeat Glasgow Mid Argyll

The 18-year-old has netted in each of his club’s appearances in their historic first top flight season

By Bill McAllister
Beauly's Finlay MacLennan celebrates the first goal against Glasgow Mid Argyll. Image: Neil Paterson.
Beauly's Finlay MacLennan celebrates the first goal against Glasgow Mid Argyll. Image: Neil Paterson.

Teenager Finlay MacLennan is a talented fiddle player – and he’s certainly has Mowi Premiership defenders dancing to his tune.

The 18-year-old scored the opener in Beauly’s 3-1 home game with Glasgow Mid Argyll and has now netted in each of his club’s appearances in their historic first top flight season.

Co-manager Grigor MacCormack said: “Finlay’s the son of my co-manager Niall MacLennan and he’s given excellent performances against two big, physical full backs.

“He’s shown he has the temperament and finishing flair to play at this level.”

The newly-promoted Greens have the only 100 per cent record in the Premiership and sit in fourth place.

“It was a scrappy game but we put in a huge effort and two wins give us a terrific start,” said McCormack, whose team is now in fourth spot.

Beauly’s Finlay MacLennan in a challenge with Ruaridh Ralston (GMA). Image: Neil Paterson. 

Ex-Kingussie player Chris Hollysong equalised after MacLennan’s strike.

Jack MacDonald scored a penalty early in the second half and Robbie Brindle, a powerhouse throughout, added the third in 65 minutes.

Newtonmore go two points clear at the top after beating Kyles Athletic 3-0 at The Eilean.

Craig McIsaac scored in the opening seconds, Iain Robinson hit his fourth goal in as many games in 50 minutes and skipper Conor Jones slammed the third late on.

“Craig McIsaac and Craig Macleod are doing extremely well up front,” said co-manager Norman MacArthur.

“We created plenty of chances and our fitness is telling.”

With Martin Mainland and Callum Cruden making comebacks, Lovat gained their first win of the campaign, edging Kinlochshiel 1-0 at Kiltarlity with Marc MacLachlan making the 75th minute breakthrough.

“It was a really good game and we’re relieved to grab the win,” said manager Jamie Matheson.

Shiel boss Willie MacRae said: “We were the better side but didn’t work their keeper enough.

“We dominated for spells but it seems we can’t buy a goal just now. It’ll come, though.”

Beauly’s Jack Macdonald celebrates scoring the penalty that put his team back in the lead. Image: Neil Paterson. 

Key duo Finlay MacRae and Donald Nixon called off injured for the Wester Ross men.

The Skye-Kingussie game was postponed as the Portree pitch is unplayable.

Goodall suffers serious injury

Caberfeidh’s 16-year-old wing forward Billy Goodall dislocated his kneecap in their 4-2 home Premiership defeat to Oban Camanachd – and the bright prospect faces a lengthy layoff.

“It’s such a shame as Billy’s been doing really well,” said Cabers manager Garry Reid.

“He becomes our sixth player, aged 16 or 17,  to have picked up serious injuries, including dislocated shoulders and a broken ankle.

“It’s an astonishing sequence.”

Oban’s win sees them leapfrog the Strathpeffer side into second spot on goal difference.

Reid admitted: “We were well beaten by a really good team. It’s a wake-up call for us after a run of good displays.”

Craig Morrison fired Cabers ahead but Malcolm Clark quickly levelled.

In the second half Daniel MacVicar and Louie MacFarlane (penalty) put the visitors 3-1 up before Morrison grabbed his second to top the scoring chart on eight goals. Matthew Sloss fired Oban’s fourth two minutes from time.

There was another serious knee injury in Glen Urquhart’s 3-0 win over Strathglass at Drumnadrochit.

The game was delayed for 10 minutes to allow an ambulance to take Strath’s Colin Birnie to Raigmore Hospital with a suspected fractured kneecap.

“It wasn’t nice to see and we wish Colin well,” said Glen manager Dave Stewart whose side notched their first victory with goals from David Maclennan, John Barr and Ryan Porter.

Neighbours Kilmallie and Lochaber are joint leaders with full points from three games.

Calum MacDougall’s fifth goal of the season put Kilmallie on the way to a 4-1 win over Col Glen at Caol, with Martin Stewart, Shane O’Rua and Lewis Birrell also on target, while Cluanie Fraser netted for the visitors.

Lochaber left it late to beat Oban Celtic 3-1 at Spean Bridge. Ian Fyfe gave the home side an interval lead but Scott Dempster levelled for Celts in 70 minutes.

Duncan MacKinnon, however, struck in 78 minutes, with Ben Delaney thumping Lochaber’s third three minutes from time.

Inveraray are a point behind in third place after a hard-fought 3-2 home success against Fort William. Campbell Watt, Ruaridh Graham and Fraser Watt were the home marksmen while Victor Smith hit a double for Fort.

The Highland Industrial Supplies Sutherland Cup first round saw two teams rattle in 31 goals between them.

Glen Urquhart colts won 16-0 over Strathglass at Cannich, with Neale Reid slamming six goals and hat tricks for Daniel Maclean and Charlie Macleod.

Kingussie were 15-0 victors over Inverness at The Dell, including four for Robert Shiels and a Russell Menzies hat trick.

Connor Aubrey’s last minute strike gave Boleskine a 3-2 win over Aberdeen University at Farrr while a Taylor Matheson goal saw Skye win 1-0 at Caberfeidh colts. Reece Kennedy hit the goal which saw Fort William knock out Lochside Rovers 1-0.

