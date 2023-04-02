Shinty: Finlay Maclennan hits the right note as Beauly defeat Glasgow Mid Argyll

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Teenager Finlay MacLennan is a talented fiddle player – and he’s certainly has Mowi Premiership defenders dancing to his tune.

The 18-year-old scored the opener in Beauly’s 3-1 home game with Glasgow Mid Argyll and has now netted in each of his club’s appearances in their historic first top flight season.

Co-manager Grigor MacCormack said: “Finlay’s the son of my co-manager Niall MacLennan and he’s given excellent performances against two big, physical full backs.

“He’s shown he has the temperament and finishing flair to play at this level.”

The newly-promoted Greens have the only 100 per cent record in the Premiership and sit in fourth place.

“It was a scrappy game but we put in a huge effort and two wins give us a terrific start,” said McCormack, whose team is now in fourth spot.

Ex-Kingussie player Chris Hollysong equalised after MacLennan’s strike.

Jack MacDonald scored a penalty early in the second half and Robbie Brindle, a powerhouse throughout, added the third in 65 minutes.

Newtonmore go two points clear at the top after beating Kyles Athletic 3-0 at The Eilean.

Craig McIsaac scored in the opening seconds, Iain Robinson hit his fourth goal in as many games in 50 minutes and skipper Conor Jones slammed the third late on.

“Craig McIsaac and Craig Macleod are doing extremely well up front,” said co-manager Norman MacArthur.

“We created plenty of chances and our fitness is telling.”

With Martin Mainland and Callum Cruden making comebacks, Lovat gained their first win of the campaign, edging Kinlochshiel 1-0 at Kiltarlity with Marc MacLachlan making the 75th minute breakthrough.

“It was a really good game and we’re relieved to grab the win,” said manager Jamie Matheson.

Shiel boss Willie MacRae said: “We were the better side but didn’t work their keeper enough.

“We dominated for spells but it seems we can’t buy a goal just now. It’ll come, though.”

Key duo Finlay MacRae and Donald Nixon called off injured for the Wester Ross men.

The Skye-Kingussie game was postponed as the Portree pitch is unplayable.

Goodall suffers serious injury

Caberfeidh’s 16-year-old wing forward Billy Goodall dislocated his kneecap in their 4-2 home Premiership defeat to Oban Camanachd – and the bright prospect faces a lengthy layoff.

“It’s such a shame as Billy’s been doing really well,” said Cabers manager Garry Reid.

“He becomes our sixth player, aged 16 or 17, to have picked up serious injuries, including dislocated shoulders and a broken ankle.

“It’s an astonishing sequence.”

Oban’s win sees them leapfrog the Strathpeffer side into second spot on goal difference.

Reid admitted: “We were well beaten by a really good team. It’s a wake-up call for us after a run of good displays.”

Craig Morrison fired Cabers ahead but Malcolm Clark quickly levelled.

In the second half Daniel MacVicar and Louie MacFarlane (penalty) put the visitors 3-1 up before Morrison grabbed his second to top the scoring chart on eight goals. Matthew Sloss fired Oban’s fourth two minutes from time.

There was another serious knee injury in Glen Urquhart’s 3-0 win over Strathglass at Drumnadrochit.

The game was delayed for 10 minutes to allow an ambulance to take Strath’s Colin Birnie to Raigmore Hospital with a suspected fractured kneecap.

“It wasn’t nice to see and we wish Colin well,” said Glen manager Dave Stewart whose side notched their first victory with goals from David Maclennan, John Barr and Ryan Porter.

Neighbours Kilmallie and Lochaber are joint leaders with full points from three games.

Calum MacDougall’s fifth goal of the season put Kilmallie on the way to a 4-1 win over Col Glen at Caol, with Martin Stewart, Shane O’Rua and Lewis Birrell also on target, while Cluanie Fraser netted for the visitors.

Lochaber left it late to beat Oban Celtic 3-1 at Spean Bridge. Ian Fyfe gave the home side an interval lead but Scott Dempster levelled for Celts in 70 minutes.

Duncan MacKinnon, however, struck in 78 minutes, with Ben Delaney thumping Lochaber’s third three minutes from time.

Inveraray are a point behind in third place after a hard-fought 3-2 home success against Fort William. Campbell Watt, Ruaridh Graham and Fraser Watt were the home marksmen while Victor Smith hit a double for Fort.

The Highland Industrial Supplies Sutherland Cup first round saw two teams rattle in 31 goals between them.

Glen Urquhart colts won 16-0 over Strathglass at Cannich, with Neale Reid slamming six goals and hat tricks for Daniel Maclean and Charlie Macleod.

Kingussie were 15-0 victors over Inverness at The Dell, including four for Robert Shiels and a Russell Menzies hat trick.

Connor Aubrey’s last minute strike gave Boleskine a 3-2 win over Aberdeen University at Farrr while a Taylor Matheson goal saw Skye win 1-0 at Caberfeidh colts. Reece Kennedy hit the goal which saw Fort William knock out Lochside Rovers 1-0.