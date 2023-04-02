Buckie Thistle remain five points clear after narrow win; Fraserburgh profit from slack Rothes defending

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Buckie Thistle remain five points clear after narrow win; Fraserburgh profit from slack Rothes defending

Graeme Stewart's side lead the Highland League, but second-placed Brechin City have two games in hand.

By Danny Law
Buckie Thistle's Max Barry celebrates. Image: Brian Smith.
Buckie Thistle's Max Barry celebrates. Image: Brian Smith.

Buckie Thistle picked up a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Forres Mechanics at Mosset Park to retain their five-point gap at the Highland League summit.

Goals from Josh Peters, Kyle MacLeod and Max Barry gave the Jags three points, with Shaun Morrison and Ben Barron scoring for Forres.

Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart wasn’t entirely impressed with his side’s showing.

He said: “At 2-0 up, you see the first half out and get a goal in the second half and the game is over.

“Good teams do that. We are a good team, but we have let in too many goals this season.

“I’m quite annoyed with the goals we let in. There are positives, but if we play like that then we won’t win our last three games.”

Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart. Image: SNS.

Josh Peters gave Buckie the lead after 10 minutes when he controlled a Kyle MacLeod pass and slotted past Forres’ trialist goalkeeper Aiden MacDonald.

It was 2-0 when MacLeod got on the scoresheet, heading home a Cohen Ramsay cross from the left at the back post.

Forres responded well to going two behind and were back in the game five minutes later when a defensive mix-up allowed Shaun Morrison in to prod past Balint Demus.

Buckie started the second half in commanding fashion and could have restored their two-goal lead when Max Barry’s lobbed effort dropped just wide with MacDonald out of his goal.

The Jags did get that two-goal lead back on 55 minutes, though, when Max Barry turned in MacLeod’s cutback from the right to make it 3-1.

Andy MacAskill had a golden chance to kill the the game before the hour but MacDonald was involved again – this time the impressive trialist rushed out well to deny Buckie’s talisman.

Substitute Ben Barron had Forres’ first shot of the second period – testing Demus with a 20-yard strike, before the same man put the game back in the melting pot.

Dale Wood’s low cross was missed by Lee Fraser and Barron came in to knock a scruffy goal home from close range on 76 minutes.

But Buckie saw the game out, with MacDonald producing an excellent double save to deny Jack Murray after a corner with 10 minutes to play.

Marcus Goodall picked up a poor clearance from the keeper on 82 minutes but saw his drive beaten away, before Max Barry stroked wide from 10 yards after good set-up work from Josh Peters.

Forres manager Steven MacDonald said: “There were a lot of positives to take, but equally you can see why one team is trying to win the league and why we are in that development phase.

“At the moment we are just a bit short of knowing how to win these games.

“You can see Buckie have that experience and quality to do that and that’s why they are going to be close to winning the league.”

Rothes 0-3 Fraserburgh

Fraserburgh eased to a 3-0 victory against Rothes with the help of some poor defending from the Speysiders.

The Broch took the lead on the quarter hour mark when Michael MacCallum, on loan from Strathspey Thistle, allowed an innocuous 35-yard pass back from Alan Pollock to slip under his foot into the unguarded net for the softest of own goals.

It should have been 2-0 five minutes from the break when the ball rebounded off the crossbar to Sean Butcher, but from six yards the Broch striker could only find the side-netting.

The second goal came in the 48th minute when Butcher rose unchallenged to head home a corner kick from eight yards.

With the last kick of the Fraserburgh added a third goal when Scott Barbour capitalised on more slack defending by the home side to round MacCallum and slot the ball home from six yards.

Broch boss Mark Cowie said: “I don’t think Michael MacCallum did much wrong after that early error which gave us the lead, but it’s never nice to see a goalkeeper make a mistake like that.

“That maybe gave us the wee spark we needed as I thought we were a little sluggish up until that point.

“We kept a clean sheet against Brechin on Wednesday night and I don’t think Rothes troubled us all that much going forward.

“I’m really glad that Scott Barbour, who works unbelievably hard, got his reward with that last minute goal.”

Rothes manager Ross Jack.

Rothes boss Ross Jack was bitterly disappointed by his side’s performance.

He said: “Fraserburgh didn’t have to work hard to beat us with three of the softest goals they’ll ever score.

“I thought that April Fool’s Day finished at noon, but today just wasn’t acceptable.

“It was a total joke from start to finish.”

