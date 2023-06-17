SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 questions for Kingussie’s MacTavish Cup-winning captain James Falconer

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kingussie captain James Falconer – whose goal won the cottages.com MacTavish Cup final against Skye last week – is our latest player in the Shinty Spotlight hot-seat.

The 25-year-old scorer, who battled back from injury last year to help Kings secure a stunning Grand Slam, answered our 10 questions moments after coming off the pitch to celebrate the Mowi Premiership club’s latest success.

The champions are back in league action this Saturday when they host Beauly at 2.30pm.

What is your earliest shinty memory?

I remember winning the MacKay Cup when I was at (Kingussie) Primary – the school hadn’t won the trophy in 19 years.

Who was your senior debut against and can you recall the result?

For the Kingussie first-team, it was in the Scottish Cup against Glen Urquhart at the Bught – and we beat them 4-1.

What is your best moment in the sport so far?

Coming off the bench to score in the Scottish Cup final last year to go 2-1 up (in a 3-1 victory against Lovat).

Shinty: James Falconer leads Kingussie to MacTavish Cup successhttps://t.co/9l7CkK07eX pic.twitter.com/KX1SYlwy82 — P&J Sport (@PandJSport) June 11, 2023

And the worst?

Sliding into the lamp-post last year (sustaining a knee injury in Kingussie’s 4-1 win in the Camanachd Cup semi-final). That was sore and caused me quite a lot of problems.

What is the worst injury you have suffered in shinty?

I also tore my ligaments in my collarbone against Kinlochshiel and I was out for three or four months – so it would be a toss-up between the lamp-post collision and that one.

Who is the joker in your team?

I’d have to say Robert Mabon. You’re always kept on your toes with Robert around.

What is your favourite away ground and why?

I’d say it’s currently Mossfield Park (in Oban). It’s just as big as The Dell, which suits us down to the ground.

Who is the rival player you would love to have in your team and why?

Ah, this is a hard one to think of on the spot, to be fair. I’ll go for Donald Nixon from Kinlochshiel. He’s a really good all-round player.

What is the favourite goal scored by you or a team-mate?

For me, it would be that Scottish Cup goal last year. And by a team-mate… Roddy Young’s goal which put us 3-1 ahead, which was just as good.

Describe shinty in three words please?

A hard battle!