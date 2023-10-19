Kinlochshiel’s Finlay MacRae hailed as he gets set to reach landmark 20 Scotland caps in shinty/hurling international with Ireland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kinlochshiel's Finlay MacRae hailed as he gets set to reach landmark 20 Scotland caps in shinty/hurling international with Ireland

MacRae made his senior Scotland debut in 2007, and will represent his country again on Saturday.

By Alasdair Bruce
Scotland's Finlay MacRae in action
Scotland's Finlay MacRae in action against Conor Woods (Ireland) at The Bught, Inverness, in 2015. Image: Neil G Paterson.

Saturday’s shinty/hurling encounter between Scotland and Ireland at Páirc Esler, Newry, is a milestone occasion as Kinlochshiel’s Finlay MacRae becomes the first shinty player to amass 20 senior international caps.

Having broken into the Kinlochshiel senior side as a 14-year-old, MacRae has gone on to win every honour in shinty, including the Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup in 2021.

However, it is on the international front he has really excelled.

Having represented the Scotland under-21s on four occasions between 2003 and 2006, there was little doubt he would progress to the senior side, and he made his full debut at An Aird, Fort William in 2007. It was a winning start as Newtonmore’s Danny Macrae captained the side to a 22-11 victory.

Pace and physicality of cross-code clashes suits MacRae ‘down to the ground’

Current Lochaber boss Ally Ferguson managed the Scots back then and he gave Finlay his first senior cap.

Ferguson said: “Finlay MacRae was always a standout player, even from a young age.

“The shinty/hurling exchange with the cross-code rules, the added physicality, and the pace of the game all suits Finlay down to the ground – he relishes it.

“From his first senior cap, he has never looked back. He’s a model player in all respects. He looks after himself, he has a great attitude and is an all-round team player and leader both on and off the park.

“I am not surprised Finlay has reached a milestone 20 caps – and any recognition that comes with this is certainly well deserved.”

Following his full Scotland bow in 2007, MacRae retained his place in the side for the 13-12 victory against Ireland at Nowlan Park, Kilkenny in 2008, when Lochcarron’s Kenny Ross was skipper.

MacRae’s longevity can be measured by the fact both he and Ross, now playing in goal for Newtonmore, are the only players from that squad who played regularly in the Mowi Premiership this season.

MacRae has gone on to play in every senior international over the past 15-plus years, captaining the side when they last played in Newry in 2014 and again in 2017, while also playing alongside his brothers Keith and John on several occasions.

MacRae: An honour to represent Scotland – no matter how many times I’ve done it

The 2016 Mowi national player of the year has lost none of his enthusiasm for the fixture with Ireland, saying: “The shinty/hurling internationals are always a big occasion, and it is always an honour to represent Scotland no matter how many times have gone before.

“It is going to be tough this year as Ireland have named a very strong squad with more players than usual from the top tier.

“That just makes it all the better though – and don’t forget that we have great players, too.

“I’m really looking forward to it.”

‘Finlay combines ability with experience to pass on to youngsters’ – Shiel boss

Kinlochshiel boss Willie MacRae said of his player: “It’s an amazing achievement and it was a good move by manager Garry Reid to include Finlay, as you not only get an excellent and versatile player, but you also get someone who can pass on his vast experience to the younger players.

“Finlay has been a great servant to Kinlochshiel since breaking into the side as a young lad and he always wants to play.

“I took him off towards the end of our win against Lovat last week.

“As he walked by me on the touchline, Finlay asked me if I thought he’d been slacking. I told him: ‘No chance’, and that I just wanted to give him a break before the international.

“We also have young Duncan Matheson in the Scotland squad for his first senior appearance and Finlay will help him along the way, just as he did when Duncan broke into the Kinlochshiel first team.”

Kinlochshiel's MacRae brothers, John, Keith and Finlay, with the shinty Camanachd Cup in 2021
Kinlochshiel’s MacRae brothers, John, Keith and Finlay (left to right), with the Camanachd Cup in 2021. Image: Neil G Paterson.

Scotland manager Reid said: “Finlay is one of the best shinty players of his generation, combining athleticism and skill with the heart of a lion.

“He has served club and country very well, and there won’t be many players who accumulate so many caps.”

Scotland captain Roddy Macdonald agreed, adding: “Fair play to Finlay, as 20 caps is an impressive number.

“It’s quite an incredible achievement really and one that takes a lot of dedication to the sport over the years.”

Throw-in for Saturday’s shinty/hurling international is at 2.45pm, and Scotland supporters unable to make the trip will still be able to watch the game as it will be shown live on the official TG4 YouTube channel.

Conversation