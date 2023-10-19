Nairn County keeper Dylan Maclean dedicates North of Scotland Cup semi-final spot-kick save heroics to baby son

Goalkeeper Dylan Maclean capped a memorable week when he saved the decisive shoot-out penalty against Caley Thistle to take Nairn County into the North of Scotland Cup final.

The 27-year-old was already beaming with pride after his wife Leah gave birth to son Rome last week.

Rather than being bleary-eyed, the Nairn number one emerged as the hero on Wednesday by pulling off a fine stop from ICT’s Zak Delaney in sudden-death after a thrilling 2-2 semi-final draw at Station Park.

Dylan MacLean’s penalty save to put Nairn into the North of Scotland Cup Final 💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/tHProYqiIv — Nairn County FC (@NairnCounty) October 18, 2023

Goals from experienced defender Ross Tokely (against his old club) then player-manager Steven Mackay had the Highland League side 2-0 up before a brace from Inverness’ Harry Lodovica took it to extra-time.

Then 13 high-quality kicks from either team took the scoreline to 7-6, which is how it finished thanks to Maclean’s stop.

Premiership Ross County, who beat Brora Rangers 3-0 in the other semi, await in the final on November 11 or 12 at a venue to be confirmed – although Clachnacuddin’s Grant Street Park is a contender.

Big moment was for newborn Rome – Maclean

Maclean, a popular figure at Station Park, had a feeling Wednesday might just produce another memorable moment.

He said: “I was feeling confident going into penalties, thinking: ‘could it be my night?’

“A week before Wednesday’s game, my wife Leah and I welcomed our first baby, a boy called Rome, so I was going to save one especially for him.

“We’ve been married almost a year, so it’s just been a great way to finish off the week.

“I thought our penalties were top-class to win it.

“We practised them on Monday night at training, just in case.”

Second shoot-out success for Dylan

The shot-stopper was thrilled Nairn had the nerve and quality to respond to Caley Thistle’s comeback, and it makes it two from two for him in high-pressure shoot-outs.

He said: “It was a case of just staying calm. Once they scored that goal, we had to keep it tight, keep our shape and try to get a 2-1 win. They scored another, but thankfully we saw it into penalties.

“It was only the second competitive penalty shoot-out I’ve had. The other was against Broxburn Athletic in the Scottish Cup during the Covid period – and I saved one then as well!”

Keeper wants to win cup for the fans

Maclean hopes it is third time lucky for him when it comes to starring in a showpiece occasion when the North Cup final comes around.

He said: “I have been on the bench for two cup finals at Nairn, so hopefully we can go on against a strong Ross County side and win it wherever it is played.

“We want to get a trophy in the bag for the fans, who were brilliant again on Wednesday.

“They have stuck with Nairn over the years.”