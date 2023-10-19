Nairn County keeper Dylan Maclean dedicates North of Scotland Cup semi-final spot-kick save heroics to baby son

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Nairn County keeper Dylan Maclean dedicates North of Scotland Cup semi-final spot-kick save heroics to baby son

The Highland League side will face Ross County in next month's North of Scotland Cup final after defeating Caley Thistle in a thrilling penalty shoot-out.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
Nairn County goalkeeper Dylan Maclean
Nairn County goalkeeper Dylan Maclean celebrates after saving the decisive spot-kick against Caley Thistle. Image: Jasperimage.

Goalkeeper Dylan Maclean capped a memorable week when he saved the decisive shoot-out penalty against Caley Thistle to take Nairn County into the North of Scotland Cup final.

The 27-year-old was already beaming with pride after his wife Leah gave birth to son Rome last week.

Rather than being bleary-eyed, the Nairn number one emerged as the hero on Wednesday by pulling off a fine stop from ICT’s Zak Delaney in sudden-death after a thrilling 2-2 semi-final draw at Station Park.

Goals from experienced defender Ross Tokely (against his old club) then player-manager Steven Mackay had the Highland League side 2-0 up before a brace from Inverness’ Harry Lodovica took it to extra-time.

Then 13 high-quality kicks from either team took the scoreline to 7-6, which is how it finished thanks to Maclean’s stop.

Premiership Ross County, who beat Brora Rangers 3-0 in the other semi, await in the final on November 11 or 12 at a venue to be confirmed – although Clachnacuddin’s Grant Street Park is a contender.

Big moment was for newborn Rome – Maclean

Maclean, a popular figure at Station Park, had a feeling Wednesday might just produce another memorable moment.

He said: “I was feeling confident going into penalties, thinking: ‘could it be my night?’

“A week before Wednesday’s game, my wife Leah and I welcomed our first baby, a boy called Rome, so I was going to save one especially for him.

Dylan Maclean saves Zak Delaney's penalty to earn Nairn County a win against ICT
Dylan Maclean saves Zak Delaney’s penalty to earn Nairn County a win against ICT and a place in the North of Scotland Cup final against Ross County. Images: Jasperimage.

“We’ve been married almost a year, so it’s just been a great way to finish off the week.

“I thought our penalties were top-class to win it.

“We practised them on Monday night at training, just in case.”

Second shoot-out success for Dylan

The shot-stopper was thrilled Nairn had the nerve and quality to respond to Caley Thistle’s comeback, and it makes it two from two for him in high-pressure shoot-outs.

He said: “It was a case of just staying calm. Once they scored that goal, we had to keep it tight, keep our shape and try to get a 2-1 win. They scored another, but thankfully we saw it into penalties.

“It was only the second competitive penalty shoot-out I’ve had. The other was against Broxburn Athletic in the Scottish Cup during the Covid period – and I saved one then as well!”

Keeper wants to win cup for the fans

Maclean hopes it is third time lucky for him when it comes to starring in a showpiece occasion when the North Cup final comes around.

He said: “I have been on the bench for two cup finals at Nairn, so hopefully we can go on against a strong Ross County side and win it wherever it is played.

“We want to get a trophy in the bag for the fans, who were brilliant again on Wednesday.

“They have stuck with Nairn over the years.”

More from Highland League

Pictures by JASON HEDGES CR0045393 - Callum Law - 18th October 2023 Pictures show Buckie Thistle secretary David Pirie, who played as an overage player in their Under-21s team earlier this week. Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Buckie Thistle secretary David Pirie plays upfront in Aberdeenshire League fixture for club's under-21s...…
This week's Highland League Weekly preview show is out now!
Watch free now: Highland League Weekly preview - Huntly aim to keep up superb…
CR0045345, Callum Law, Pitmedden. Aberdeenshire Shield quarter-final - Formartine United v Banks o' Dee at North Lodge Park, Pitmedden. Picture of Banks o' Dee Lachie Macleod scoring to make it 0-1. Wednesday, October 18th, 2023, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Dee-light for Josh Winton after securing Aberdeenshire Shield semi-final spot
Alfie Bavidge, third from right, scored the opener for Aberdeen's youngsters. Image: Jasperimage.
Aberdeen, Buckie Thistle and Huntly progress to Aberdeenshire Shield semi-finals with last-four draw confirmed
Dylan MacLean saves Zak Delaney's penalty to earn Nairn County a win against ICT and a place in the North of Scotland Cup final against Ross County. Images: Jasperimage
Nairn County stun Caley Thistle in shoot-out to reach North of Scotland Cup final
Alex Samuel in action for Ross County. Image: SNS
Alex Samuel nets hat-trick as Ross County defeat Brora Rangers to reach North of…
CR0045345, Callum Law, Pitmedden. Aberdeenshire Shield quarter-final - Formartine United v Banks o' Dee at North Lodge Park, Pitmedden. Picture of (L-R) Graeme Rodger and Scott Lisle. Wednesday, October 18th, 2023, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Banks o' Dee go nap against Formartine United to reach Aberdeenshire Shield semi-finals
CR0044625 Nairn County V Strathspey Thistle, Station Park. Callum Maclean of Nairn fails to get the ball from Iain Ross of Strathspey. 2nd September '23 Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Callum Maclean determined to end Nairn County's cup final wait
Turriff United's head of youth Graeme Taylor, who is also serving as the club's interim manager. Please credit Turriff United FC for the photo which was submitted on October 17 2023
Graeme Taylor keen to remain part of Turriff United set-up
CR0041657 Reporter Name - Sophie Goodwin Location - Formartine Football Club Story: - Highland League match between Formartine United and Turriff United Picture Shows -GOAL 2-0 as Formartine United's United's Paul Campbell(right) celebrates scoring the second goal Wednesday the 15th March 2023 Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Paul Campbell seeks more Aberdeenshire Shield success as Formartine United face Banks o' Dee

Conversation