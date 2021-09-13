Comet upgrade paying off for Aberdeen business performance and technology firm STC Insiso

STC Insiso, the Aberdeen-based business performance specialist, is reaping the rewards of a £200,000 investment in its Comet incident investigation, prevention and root cause analysis system.

The newly upgraded “toolkit”, Comet 2.0, has already been adopted by 15 firms, STC Insiso said.

COMET 2.0 introduces a number of features to streamline the investigative process, including a new investigation data capture tool, the firm added.

We are confident that Comet 2.0 takes investigation software to a whole new level.” Mark Rushton, CEO, STC Insiso.

According to STC Insiso, another selling point of the product is its “on-demand expertise”, targeted at key investigative stages and new API (application programming interface) capabilities to connect to other business critical software and reporting tools.

Mark Rushton, the company’s chief executive, said: “I would describe Comet 2.0 in practice as akin to having your own investigation genius by your side to deliver the right tools and advice just when you need them.

“We are confident that Comet 2.0 takes investigation software to a whole new level, streamlining and enhancing efficiency at every stage.”

Newly created out of merger

STC Insiso was created earlier this year through the merger of STC Global, which was already helping client firms improve their performance, and software development services firm Insiso.

The enlarged company provides business performance improvements through the smart integration of process design, health and safety solutions, training and innovative software.

Activities span software development, project management, health & safety and a variety of other business performance improvement services.

The firm’s products, services and training techniques are aimed at clients across markets including energy, property, construction, transportation and manufacturing.

Strong start to the year

In June, STC Insiso reported revenue of £950,000 for the first quarter, boosted by new contracts, worth £1.5 million, from clients in the UK, Middle Eastand US.

The strong start to the year had put the business on course for a £2.5m first-year sales total, it said.

STC Insiso also revealed it had grown its headcount from 15 to 20 since the start of 2021 and “committed significant investment” to develop up to five new technology products over the next two years.