Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 13th 2021 Show Links
Business / North of Scotland

Comet upgrade paying off for Aberdeen business performance and technology firm STC Insiso

By Keith Findlay
September 13, 2021, 11:45 am
Mark Rushton, chief executive, STC Insiso.
Mark Rushton, chief executive, STC Insiso.

STC Insiso, the Aberdeen-based business performance specialist, is reaping the rewards of a £200,000 investment in its Comet incident investigation, prevention and root cause analysis system.

The newly upgraded “toolkit”, Comet 2.0, has already been adopted by 15 firms, STC Insiso said.

COMET 2.0 introduces a number of features to streamline the investigative process, including a new investigation data capture tool, the firm added.

We are confident that Comet 2.0 takes investigation software to a whole new level.”

Mark Rushton, CEO, STC Insiso.

According to STC Insiso, another selling point of the product is its “on-demand expertise”, targeted at key investigative stages and new API (application programming interface) capabilities to connect to other business critical software and reporting tools.

Mark Rushton, the company’s chief executive, said: “I would describe Comet 2.0 in practice as akin to having your own investigation genius by your side to deliver the right tools and advice just when you need them.

“We are confident that Comet 2.0 takes investigation software to a whole new level, streamlining and enhancing efficiency at every stage.”

Newly created out of merger

STC Insiso was created earlier this year through the merger of STC Global, which was already helping client firms improve their performance, and software development services firm Insiso.

The enlarged company provides business performance improvements through the smart integration of process design, health and safety solutions, training and innovative software.

Activities span software development, project management, health & safety and a variety of other business performance improvement services.

The firm’s products, services and training techniques are aimed at clients across markets including energy, property, construction, transportation and manufacturing.

Strong start to the year

In June, STC Insiso reported revenue of £950,000 for the first quarter, boosted by new contracts, worth £1.5 million, from clients in the UK, Middle Eastand US.

The strong start to the year had put the business on course for a £2.5m first-year sales total, it said.

STC Insiso also revealed it had grown its headcount from 15 to 20 since the start of 2021 and “committed significant investment” to develop up to five new technology products over the next two years.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]