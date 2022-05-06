Proposed £30m Garioch district heating system to reduce energy costs for tens of thousands of residents

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Proposed £30m Garioch district heating system to reduce energy costs for tens of thousands of residents

By Kelly Wilson
May 6, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: May 6, 2022, 10:01 am
George Niblock chairman of Garioch District Heat. Picture by Chris Sumner
George Niblock chairman of Garioch District Heat. Picture by Chris Sumner

Plans are underway to create a £30 million community-owned district heating network throughout Inverurie, Kintore and Port Elphinstone.

Garioch District Heat, a not-for-profit organisation, hopes to get 10,000 homes, businesses and public buildings hooked up to the new system by 2025.

The ambitious project is to be funded through a mixture of government grants and a community share offer where residents will have the opportunity to own part of the company.

What is district heating?

The heat for the project is to be donated from Agile Energy which was granted planning permission to build a £200 million incinerator to be built at Thainstone Business Park on the site of the former Inverurie paper mill.

The development will be capable of generating up to 35MW of electricity to be exported to the national grid, and up to 80MW of heat, which would be provided to the district heating network.

The proposed network for Garioch would take residual waste heat from non-recyclable waste already created within the community, to provide clean, safe, affordable low-carbon heat to the community.

Artist impression of Agile Energy £200million energy recovery facility near Port Elphinstone.

Up to 240,000 tonnes of commercial waste per year will be brought to the site from businesses across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray.

‘Win win’ for the community

Garioch District Heat chairman George Niblock has described the project as a “win-win for the community” and said gas prices are expected to be cheaper than current ones for users of the new system.

There are currently 180 district heating schemes in Scotland and 14,000 across UK.

Mr Niblock said: “Agile Energy have been granted planning permission to build the energy from waste plant.

“Once the plant has generated the electricity that they’ll put into the grid there is a low level of heat available which in the old days just to be vented back into the atmosphere.

George Niblock  chairman of Garioch District Heat

“But nowadays because of environmental considerations they want to utilise that heat.

“There are a number of plants where heat is actually sold to the community but Agile Energy have offered to gift the heat to the community and we are excepting that very gratefully.”

Heat battery concept an option

It’s also hoped to extend to rural areas such as Hatton of Fintray, Chapel of Garioch and Old Rayne with heat battery.

Instead of using gas oil or LPG homeowners would have a small box which would be recharged with heat.

£30m of funds to be raised

The first stage for Garioch District Heat will be to raise around £750,000 for the development stage of the project followed by the rest of the money.

Mr Niblock said: “Sitting at the moment we’ve got virtually no money.

“For a massive project such as this we reckon it’ll be in the range of three tranches of £10 million.

“It takes a lot of revenue money to plan that. We need legal advisors, project managers and technical specifications before we can get the thing built.

"For a massive project such as this we reckon it'll be in the range of three tranches of £10 million."

 

“We reckon somewhere in the vicinity of us needing pre-capital revenue of near £750,000.

“We are currently in discussion with the Scottish Government to get the staged funding to start looking at the project.

“At that point in time we will do a mix of government grants but the bulk of the money we suspect will come from a share offer and that’s where the community will have the first chance to buy shares in this and to own the company.”

Grants and share option key to success

Mr Niblock has every confidence in the funds being found and the project pressing ahead.

He said: “It’s not a lot of money when you consider that at this point in time using government’s own figures we reckon at least £20 million a year goes out of the Garioch community to pay for heat and hot water. That goes to national companies and goes out the county or the area.

At least £20 million a year goes out of the Garioch community to pay for heat and hot water. We are going to retain that in Garioch.”

 

 

“We are going to retain that £20 million per annum in Garioch.

“We are in discussion with the Scottish Government to get a Community and Renewable Energy Scheme development grant to help us start off with legal and technical advice to get a proper business plan and have also applied to the Vattenfall fund.

“We don’t know how much we’ll get from grants but there are several systems available.

“There is £500 million allocated for the north-east of Scotland to drive the transition.

“Heat networks are part of the government’s priority.”

Support for heat project

Garioch District Heat has been assisted by Energy4All who work with communities to develop co-operatively, genuinely community owned innovative renewable energy projects.

They help raise the funds needed for the projects go forward and offer help and advice during the construction process.

Mr Niblock said: “The advice we’ve had from Energy4All at this point in time is they are many pensions funds and other sources of long term investments that are looking for more ethical and carbon free investments.

“Their advice to us is that we should have no significant problems.

“There are a number of big pension funds that they are aware of who have indicated an interest in our project.

“At the moment there are 30,000 homes in Scotland on district heat networks.

“Within the next seven years there’s got to be one million homes.”

How much will it cost for users?

Mr Niblock admits at this stage there’s no guarantees over the prices that users could be paying.

However, he believes it’ll cheaper than what householders are currently charged by their gas companies.

He said: “We haven’t done the sums. We can’t say what the cost is going to be.

“Our expectation is that it’s going to be cheaper than gas prices.

“It’s a win win for the community and a very exciting opportunity.”

Launch event to be held

Garioch District Heat is to hold its launch event at Inverurie Town Hall tomorrow (May 7) at 1:30pm.

Inverurie Town Hall

Visit www.gariochdistrictheat.net to book a place through Eventbrite.

It will be followed by a community consultation in the Autumn.

