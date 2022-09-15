Popular Hebridean restaurant with spectacular castle view on the market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Popular Hebridean restaurant with spectacular castle view on the market

By Kelly Wilson
September 15, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 15, 2022, 6:44 am
New owners are being sought for Cafe Kisimul on Barra.
New owners are being sought for Cafe Kisimul on Barra.

Cafe Kisimul on Barra in the Outer Hebrides is up for sale at offers over £275,000.

The Indian restaurant in Castlebay has been run by the Bari family for 18 years.

It is being sold as a going concern through chartered surveyors DM Hall.

The popular dining spot is described as being “in walk-in condition”.

It s renowned in the islands and beyond for its cuisine, which blends Asian spices with local produce such as scallops, monkfish, beef and lamb.

The restaurant is named after Kisimul Castle, which gets its moniker from the Norse word “ciosamul”, meaning castle island, and is located on a small island off Castlebay.

It is understood the eatery’s current owner, Harris Bari, has put the business up for sale as he plans to move to the mainland for a change of career.

The 630sq ft restaurant, on Pier Road, can accommodate 26 people inside and a further 24 using outside tables and benches which overlook the medieval castle.

‘Established reputation’

DM Hall surveyor Margaret Mitchell is overseeing the marketing process.

She said: “This is a great opportunity to acquire a successful, busy and readily managed restaurant with an established reputation.

“The current operation has been owner-operated by the same family for 18 years and in this time has gained a reputation for the high-quality food being offered using locally sourced produce.

“The current opening hours are 4pm to 10pm Monday to Saturday, with set meal times of 4pm, 6pm or 8pm.

“It also offers a takeaway service between each sitting which provides roughly 20% of sales.

“This is, however, reflective of the vendors personal circumstances and gives great scope for any purchaser to increase turnover in a relatively short time frame by increasing opening hours and elongating the trading months.”

Ms Mitchell added: “Our client is seeking offers over £275,000, including goodwill, fixtures, fittings and the heritable property.

“Trading accounts are available upon request to seriously interested parties.”

Well-known restaurant

The Bari family suffered a tragedy in 2015 when owner Rohail died suddenly at the age of 52.

He ran the restaurant for years with his wife, Pauline, after moving to the remote island in 2002.

After the death of Mr Bari, the restaurant was taken over by his son, Harris.

In 2010 Cafe Kisimul reached the final of the Tiffin Cup, a national competition in which MPs nominate their favourite South Asian restaurants.

The restaurant was nominated by Western Isles MP Angus MacNeil, who described one of its curries as “the best in Scotland”.

