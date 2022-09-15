Commercial property: Agent reports keen interest in £3m tree nursery up for grabs in Moray

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Commercial property: Agent reports keen interest in £3m tree nursery up for grabs in Moray

By Keith Findlay
September 15, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 15, 2022, 6:54 am
Moray tree nursery is a business or investment opportunity for anyone with £3m to spare.
Moray tree nursery is a business or investment opportunity for anyone with £3m to spare.

Property investors are lining up to buy a Moray tree nursery with a £3 million minimum price tag.

Galbraith put Christie-Elite Nurseries, on the outskirts of Forres, on the market about a fortnight ago.

The £1.8 million turnover business covers more than 160 acres, including freehold and leasehold land, and produces six to eight million trees a year.

Christie-Elite is among assets that were owned by former Ithaca Energy chief executive Bill Dunnett, who died last September, aged 59, after battling a long illness.

Its sale includes the stock of finished plants on order and growing trees at various stages of development.

In an update today, Tom Stewart, a partner with Galbraith in Aberdeen, said: “There has been a good level of interest in Christie-Elite Nurseries over the past two weeks.”

The forestry sector continues to be very active, and global concerns about energy security and security of domestic timber supply will further boost the market.”

Tom Stewart, partner, Galbraith.

Mr Stewart added: “Potential purchasers who have approached us include established forestry companies, investors wishing to run a standalone business themselves and investors who are acting on behalf of shareholders, both nationally and internationally.

“The forestry sector continues to be very active, and global concerns about energy security and security of domestic timber supply will further boost the market.”

He continued: “Christie-Elite is a thriving business and among its many assets are its very knowledgeable and loyal staff.

“They have impressed me no end and remembered me from previous tree purchases I made for my own farm.”

Galbraith partner Tom Stewart.

Future global demand, strong government support and an overarching demand for low carbon all add up to a strong business case for growing and/or investing in trees.

Christie-Elite is one of the best-known UK growers of commercial tree species, specialising in broadleaf varieties as well as conifers for timber production.

It is also believed to be the only UK tree grower producing both bare-root and cell-grown saplings, and one of the only nurseries in the world growing native Scottish montane species.

The site covers more than 160 acres of Moray.

Established in 1819, the business produces and ships trees each winter to clients across Scotland, the wider UK and mainland Europe for forestry, woodland and hedging.

It is for sale – at offers over £3m – as a growing concern, including its heated and equipped polytunnels as well as stores used in connection with growing and storing the trees.

Buildings on the site and forming part of the deal include Bogton Farmhouse, a B-listed detached traditional house in need of renovation, and the Christie-Elite’s main office.

Mr Stewart added: “Christie-Elite is renowned for the quality of its trees and has an outstanding reputation based on over 200 years of experience.

“This is a rare opportunity to acquire a successful business in the flourishing forestry sector.

“Timber is in huge demand globally and in the UK we currently import 80% of our timber.

“There is enormous potential to meet domestic and international demand.

“In addition, government targets for new tree planting and increased provision of hedgerows on farmland further boosts demand for  premium growing trees.”

Business development potential

He continued: “Christie-Elite has a significant range of bespoke buildings, plants and machinery in addition to the landholding, which is highly productive.

“The purchasers could potentially further develop the business, subject to the necessary planning consents.”

