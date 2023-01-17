SSE blasted for ‘unacceptable’ delays at EV charging point in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
SSE blasted for ‘unacceptable’ delays at EV charging point in Aberdeen

By Erikka Askeland
January 17, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 17, 2023, 8:54 am
The EV charging point sign at Esso forecourt on the Haudagain roundabout in Aberdeen
The 'ultra-rapid' EV charge point at the forecourt on the Haudagain roundabout is ready to go but can't get the power from the network, MFG said. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

A forecourt operator has blasted energy firm Scottish and Southern Electricity (SSE) over “unacceptable” delays to powering up an electric vehicle (EV) charging point in Aberdeen.

Motor Fuels Group (MFG) said an “ultra-rapid” EV charging hub at its petrol station on the Haudagain roundabout has been ready for months – but claims SSE’s network business has “severely and unacceptably delayed” the energisation of the site meaning EV drivers can’t charge their cars there.

The group, thought to be the UK’s largest independent forecourt operator in the UK, said the delays to the Aberdeen site and another in Glasgow could force it to pull the plug on millions of investment in EV charging points across Scotland.

MFG said the EV charger has been ready for months but SSEN have delayed commissioning the site so drivers can use it.

MFG said a “significant proportion” of its 100 forecourts in Scotland were in areas reliant on Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) where the group plans to install EV chargers.

The firm added that delays meant the network operator was “significantly risking future investment in Scotland”.

MFG has earmarked eight sites in SSEN’s area for EV chargers to be built in the first half of the year.

It warned that if it doesn’t see “immediate progress” with the planned sites, “we will be forced to stop this investment in your region”.

SSEN is the main electricity distribution network operator (DNO) across the north of Scotland and central southern England.

Hertfordshire-based MFG, which was founded and is now chaired by well-known oil and gas entrepreneur Alasdair Locke, operates over 900 fuel stations across the UK operating under brands including BP, Esso, Jet, Shell and Texaco.

MFG EV director Ed Chadwick-Till sent a letter to Chris Burchell, the managing director SSEN Distribution, seen by The Press and Journal.

Letter of last resort

In the strongly worded missive, Mr Chadwick-Till said he was writing to him “directly as a last resort” to ask for his “urgent assistance”.

He said: “The process for energisation has been severely and unacceptably delayed for several months.

These delays are ultimately disadvantaging the EV driving population of Scotland and delaying Scotland’s ambitious energy transition goals.”

MFG EV director Ed Chadwick-Till

“These delays are ultimately disadvantaging the EV driving population of Scotland and delaying Scotland’s ambitious energy transition goals.

“MFG has committed to investing over £400 million this decade in EV charging.

“A sizeable amount of this investment is earmarked for Scotland where MFG has c.100 sites, a significant proportion of which are in the SSEN region.

‘clearly unacceptable’

“However, the delays we are experiencing from SSEN are significantly risking future investment in Scotland.”

He added that despite SSEN offering “design approval” for the sites in Aberdeen and Glasgow in September and October, MFG  was “still awaiting legal engagement”.

Mr Chadwick-Till added: “As such, we are unable to turn on our chargers.

“We have received no traction from your staff and have found them to delay the process.

“Delays of this nature are clearly unacceptable.”

MFG said delays were 'clearly unacceptable'.

The letter added that if SSEN did not start working more quickly to help it roll out the EV chargers it had planned this year, it would invest in other areas instead.

“We will instead have to focus our efforts – current and future – in regions elsewhere in the UK where the barriers to investment are not as unreasonable and so that we can keep to our commitment to play an active part in the UK’s transition to EV.

“This would not only be a significant disappointment to MFG, but more importantly, it will be a significant blow to an already lagging ultra-rapid public charging provision in Scotland.”

Northfield and Mastrick North councillor Ciaran McRae said: “I am disappointed to hear that there has been delays to the completion of works at the MFG site, I hope that SSEN can work with MFG in order to commission the site fully and to aid the network for electric vehicles across Aberdeen and Scotland”.

In a statement, a spokesperson from SSEN Distribution said it was “committed to providing timely connections to our network”, adding it was working to ensure any pre-construction activity such as legal contracts and wayleaves agreements are “completed in line with the required timescales”.

The statement added: “The two Motor Fuel Group projects in question are currently in the delivery phase and the legal missives are yet to be concluded.

“We are communicating directly with both MFG and its contracted partners to exchange necessary information alongside reviewing all options to deliver the projects.”





The 'ultra-rapid' EV charge point at the forecourt on the Haudagain roundabout is ready to go but can't get the power from the network, MFG said.
The 'ultra-rapid' EV charge point at the forecourt on the Haudagain roundabout is ready to go but can't get the power from the network, MFG said.
