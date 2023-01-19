Miner Scotgold says Q4 challenges put ‘significant short-term strains’ on the business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Miner Scotgold says Q4 challenges put ‘significant short-term strains’ on the business

By Keith Findlay
January 19, 2023, 11:45 am Updated: January 19, 2023, 7:04 pm
Scotgold's Cononish gold mine in Argyll. Image: Celicourt
Scotgold's Cononish gold mine in Argyll. Image: Celicourt

Shares in Scottish gold miner Scotgold Resources are down nearly 16% after it said its working capital had been “adversely affected” by Q4 production woes.

The company is “working on additional funding” to support the delivery of its 2023 plan for mining gold and silver at Cononish in Argyll.

Scotgold recently slashed its fourth quarter production guidance to 2,000 ounces of gold, from 3,000-3,500oz previously.

It blamed technical challenges and last month’s “harsher than expected weather conditions”.

Shares in the firm tumbled more than 14% on that news, delivered on December 21.

December 2022 has been by far our most challenging period in terms of the underground mine development.”

Phil Day, chief executive, Scotgold Resources.

Today’s production, sales and operations update was also unsettling for investors, knocking 8.5p off the Alternative Investment Market shares. The stock was worth 46p at market close.

Interested in gold mining? Read how Scotgold’s trailblazing geologist Rachael Paul received a global honour for her work 

Scotgold said it now had a cash balance of about.£350,000 and net debt of £12.6m.

The firm aims to ramp production up to 2,000 ounces of gold per month.

Full-year production guidance for 2023 has been set between 11,500 and 13,500oz.

Image: Scotgold Resources

The company’s gold production last year totalled 8,564oz.

Gold concentrate shipments totalled 1,078 tonnes, with a sales value of £11.9m.

Cononish, near Tyndrum, achieved its milestone “first pour” of gold in November 2020 and is now being developed into a 23,500oz-plus mine per annum.

Chief executive Phil Day said: “2022 has been a year of significant development.

“Advancing a mine and transitioning from development through to a long-term mining method, such as stoping (the excavation of a series of steps or layers in the ground or rock), is always challenging.

‘Significant progress’

“However, I am pleased with the significant progress that has been made over the past year.

“December 2022 has been by far our most challenging period in terms of the underground mine development, as announced on December 21, which has put significant short-term strains on the business.”

Mr Day said this year’s mining was progressing well and in line with the plan.

He highlighted 256ft of development, with about 500oz of gold and 1,600 tonnes of ore mined and processed through the plant.

Scotgold chief executive Phil Day. Image: Scotgold Resources

Scotgold’s CEO added: “Our 2023 mine plan is focused on high grade and increasing ounce production, which in turn with lowering cost per ounce as the mine moves towards full production will generate significant cash generation per ounce.”

Scotgold said it continued to pursue three strategic pillars: optimising value at Cononish, growth through resource expansion and regional exploration; and “investment in people and commitment to sustainability”.

Other sites targeted for gold

The company holds 13 lease option agreements covering an area of nearly 1,120 square miles of the central Highlands, mostly in rural Perthshire.

Three prospective areas close to Cononish have been identified and the firm intends to explore these further.

