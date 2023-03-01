Liz Cameron: Yes (first) minister, it is time for a ‘reset’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business

Liz Cameron: Yes (first) minister, it is time for a ‘reset’

By Liz Cameron
March 1, 2023, 6:00 am
Liz Cameron, chief executive of the Scottish Chambers of Commerce.
Liz Cameron.. Image: Mhairi Edwards

There are few moments which I would class as era-defining in the political world but Nicola Sturgeon’s resignation is surely one of them.

Having outlasted four UK prime ministers and navigated Scotland’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic, we can all agree – regardless of political persuasion – the first minister has been a committed, dedicated and passionate public servant for Scotland.

As we look ahead to whoever becomes the next leader, a full in-tray of issues requiring immediate attention awaits them.”

While we agreed and disagreed on economic policies, we always found common ground on the importance of promoting Scotland on the world stage.

Our passion for “brand Scotland” and increasing exports to the world became our shared mission, and we shifted the dial in getting more Scottish companies seeking out global markets and securing new orders.

But there is much more to do and the chambers of commerce network will continue to build on this important progress with the soon-to-be-agreed new first minister.

Nicola Sturgeon
Nicola Sturgeon announced she will quit. Image: Shutterstock

So, as we look ahead to whoever becomes the next leader, a full in-tray of issues requiring immediate attention awaits them.

The business community will be closely watching the contest for the next leader of the SNP and eventual first minister to assess their abilities on understanding the economic performance of Scotland and the UK, and to find out what levers they believe are required to correct its course.

Economy ‘flatlining’

After UK GDP (gross domestic product) shrank by 0.3% in the third quarter, the economy registered zero growth in the final quarter of 2022. There is a clear imperative to prioritise economic growth and jobs, as the economy registers flatlining performance and inflation remains high.

Earlier this year the Bank of England said it expected the UK to enter recession during 2023, but this would likely be shorter and less severe than it had previously anticipated.

‘Growth has ground to a halt’

But the analysis remains pessimistic.

The National Institute for Economic and Social Research, an independent think-tank, has warned a large fall in living standards caused by surging inflation will leave millions of people struggling with their bills.

While the economy has technically managed to continue to stave off recession to date, growth has ground to a halt.

Image: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

For many people, this year will feel like a recession regardless. Meanwhile, the pressures on businesses will remain and could threaten the survivability of many firms.

Scottish businesses face increasing cost pressures and dwindling business confidence.

Investment is largely on hold if not being paused entirely. Cashflow and profits are under strain.

Firms are struggling to find avenues that lead to survival other than raising prices and trying to see it out.

Energy bill.
The help businesses are currently getting with their energy costs is being scaled back. Image: PA

The excessive cost-of-doing business and impacts of high inflation are likely to persist.

Despite government support, energy costs will also continue to trouble businesses and households, particularly when that support is rolled back this spring.

Challenges around the labour market will also linger. Recent figures put employment in Scotland at a record high of 76.6%, but recruitment difficulties are persistent as businesses struggle in a competitive job market and often can’t find the skills they need.

Ongoing labour shortages

A recent survey by the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development found that despite strong hiring intentions, more than half (57%) of employers had hard-to-fill vacancies. Many expected this problem to endure to either a significant (29%) or minor (36%) extent during the next six months.

The survey also suggested the tight labour market will increasingly feed through into price rises for organisations’ goods and services.

We are ready to work with the government on issues that matter to us all.”

These issues will not be solved overnight. They certainly cannot be solved alone.

Urgency, action and partnership will be watchwords the next first minister will be assessed on. These are the essential parameters for creating a business environment in Scotland which is growth-led, competitive and world-leading.

We are ready to work with the government on issues that matter to us all, including:

  • Ensuring quality jobs for all.
  • A just transition that builds on our massive potential for net-zero.
  • Making sure economic growth is tied in with improving social equality and prosperity.

Only by working collectively as genuine partners can policy ambitions translate into practical delivery on the ground.

I was struck by Ms Sturgeon’s use of the word “reset” (of Scottish politics) in her resignation speech.

Since 2021 the business community has called for a “reset” of the relationship between business and government after clear strains during the Covid-19 pandemic and policy announcements where unintended consequences hit Scotland’s prized industry sectors.

All eyes on the new first minister

Perhaps this is the moment where a genuine reset is possible.

While the business community stands ready to work openly and constructively, the onus is on the next first minister to demonstrate their willingness and openness to work with us so we can collectively grow Scotland’s economy.

Liz Cameron is chief executive of the Scottish Chambers of Commerce.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Business

Online food delivery firm Just Eat Takeaway.com has said it returned to underlying earnings in 2022 despite seeing a drop in orders as customers cut back and expects to remain profitable in 2023(Just Eat/PA)
Just Eat to remain profitable in 2023 despite consumers reining in spending
Nationwide said annual house price growth across the UK slipped into negative territory in February for the first time since June 2020 (Yui Mok/PA)
House prices dipped 1.1% year-on-year in February, Nationwide reports
Challenger and specialist banks lent more money to small businesses in 2022 than since records began, overtaking lending by the UK’s biggest five banks, new research has revealed (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Challenger bank lending to SMEs hits record high
Energy suppliers “must be ready” to pass on cuts to wholesale energy prices to consumers, Grant Shapps is set to warn (PA)
Energy suppliers need to be ‘ready’ to pass on cuts to consumers – Shapps
A Lufthansa advert has been banned over misleading environmental claims (Steve Parsons/PA)
Lufthansa advert banned over ‘misleading’ environmental claims
The Government wants to ensure that the UK’s power sector is decarbonised by the middle of the next decade (Tom Leese/PA)
Taxpayer facing unnecessary costs to decarbonise because of energy crisis delays
(Ben Birchall/PA)
Nurses in Wales could announce further strikes after rejecting new pay offer
(Victoria Jones/PA)
More London Underground workers to strike on Budget day
The FTSE 100 has tumbled while the pound jumped higher as Rishi Sunak visited Northern Ireland in efforts to sell the benefits of his new Brexit breakthrough (Kirsty O’Connor/ PA)
FTSE 100 tumbles into the red after recent rally while pound jumps higher
Strike action by BBC journalists will affect coverage of the upcoming Spring budget with further dates being considered around the local elections, Coronation and the Eurovision Song Contest. (Ian West/PA)
BBC England staff strike action to coincide with Spring Budget coverage

Most Read

1
Liz Cameron.. Image: Mhairi Edwards
Iconic Inverness restaurant to close again
2
Liz Cameron.. Image: Mhairi Edwards
Woman’s body found on Aberdour Beach near Fraserburgh
3
Mr Bando in a still from one of his drill music videos
Rapper gutted man with machete in horror Fraserburgh attack
4
Liz Cameron.. Image: Mhairi Edwards
The lowdown on Aberdeen managerial contender Ricardo Rodriguez from the football director of his…
5
Liz Cameron.. Image: Mhairi Edwards
Aberdeen doctor’s life changed after cancer diagnosis and she now ‘makes the most of…
6
Liz Cameron.. Image: Mhairi Edwards
Pensioner who attacked ARI nurse with cutlery described by lawyer as ‘no knife-wielding maniac’
7
Liz Cameron.. Image: Mhairi Edwards
Aberdeen’s Bon Accord Terrace Gardens labelled the ‘forgotten park’ due to rubbish and graffiti
8
There was a public meeting about the Macduff Aldi plans on Monday night
‘We wanted this more than anything’: Emotional public meeting as council vows to get…
2
9
Liz Cameron.. Image: Mhairi Edwards
The Juicing Co: Stonehaven mum hits prime time AGAIN as Ant and Dec send…
10
Liz Cameron.. Image: Mhairi Edwards
Northern Lights to brighten Scottish skies for the third night in a row

More from Press and Journal

crash Alford
Two taken to hospital following three-vehicle crash near Alford
Liz Cameron.. Image: Mhairi Edwards
Man brandished Buckfast bottle and told victim: 'You're not so hard now'
Liz Cameron.. Image: Mhairi Edwards
Man offered £350 to transport cocaine worth up to £32,000
Liz Cameron.. Image: Mhairi Edwards
Aberdeen Women need to play with pride against Hibs, says vice-captain Francesca Ogilvie
Liz Cameron.. Image: Mhairi Edwards
Argyll weather forecaster pours sunshine onto traditional canon of Gaelic songs
Liz Cameron.. Image: Mhairi Edwards
Colin Farquhar: Aberdeen simply can't afford proposed council culture cuts
Liz Cameron.. Image: Mhairi Edwards
Ross McCrorie's versatility hailed by interim Aberdeen boss Barry Robson
Liz Cameron.. Image: Mhairi Edwards
Andy Low believes Inverurie can have final say
Liz Cameron.. Image: Mhairi Edwards
Moray Council launches Sports Kit for All project in Keith to help youngsters get…
Liz Cameron.. Image: Mhairi Edwards
First transgender woman in British Army warns gender debate has become 'trench warfare'

Editor's Picks

Most Commented