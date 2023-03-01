Moray Council launches Sports Kit for All project in Keith to help youngsters get their hands on gear

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Moray Council has launched its first Sports Kit for All project in Keith.

The new kit recycling project will allow more young people to get active and take part in sports.

Sports clothing and footwear which is no longer used but still in good condition, can now be donated to Keith Sports Kit for All which will be passed on to families.

It aims to widen participation in sport and physical activity while encouraging recycling to reduce the amount of waste going to landfill.

The Keith scheme is Scotland’s latest Kit for All project and follows similar Sport Scotland initiatives already up and running across the country. The project is expected to be rolled out to other Moray communities later in the year.

Moray Council’s principal active schools & community sport officer, Roy McPherson said: “The cost of living situation is having an impact on everyone. Not having suitable sports clothing or a pair of trainers can be a barrier to young people being active.

“We want to make sure youngsters, regardless of their circumstances, have the kit they need to get active, join in with others and connect with sport clubs and groups in and around Keith.”

How can people get involved?

The campaign is now offering collection points marked with the Keith Sports Kit for All logo around the town.

Donations of items for children and young people including sport trainers and boots, strips, t-shirts, socks, athletic jackets and other associated items, can be dropped off at the Keith Sports Kit for All collections points at the following locations:

Keith Primary School

Keith Grammar School

Newmill Primary School

Keith Sports & Community Centre

The Loft

Tesco

All items should be clean, in good condition and placed in tied bags. The donations will be collected, sorted and distributed through the partner organisations.