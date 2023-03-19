Aberdeen creative agency lands ‘illustrious’ project for V&A museum’s big year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business

Aberdeen creative agency lands ‘illustrious’ project for V&A museum’s big year

By Kelly Wilson
March 19, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: March 19, 2023, 12:12 pm
Form Digital's team to create a campaign for V&A Dundee. Image: Atomic 10
Form Digital's team to create a campaign for V&A Dundee. Image: Atomic 10

Creative agency Form Digital is to create the visual marketing campaign for a new exhibition to mark the fifth anniversary of design museum V&A Dundee.

The Aberdeen and Glasgow-based business won a competitive pitch for Tartan, the first major exhibition of its kind curated by the Tayside attraction.

It will be the first exhibition in Scotland in 30 years to focus solely on the instantly recognisable textile and pattern of tartan.

The campaign will be designed and developed by Form Digital in partnership with Glasgow-based Flux Video and motion designer Tiernan Crilley.

It aims to create a strong brand identity across display, sound, motion and merchandise.

‘Exciting and dynamic’

Form Digital managing director Cameron Fraser said: “It’s a huge honour for Form Digital to be entrusted with such an illustrious project celebrating one of the world’s greatest exports.

“Our talented team of creatives is busy crafting an exciting and dynamic design campaign for our nation to be proud of.

“We can’t wait to deliver this exhibition with V&A Dundee.”

The V&A Dundee.

V&A Dundee became the first Victoria and Albert museum outside London when it opened to the public in September 2018.

Tartan will bring together a selection of more than 300 items from in excess of 80 lenders.

It celebrates the global story of a unique pattern, and how the rules of the grid have inspired creativity from the everyday to the sublime.

The exhibition will feature pieces from around the world.

It will showcase items from Chanel, Dior, Vivienne Westwood and Alexander McQueen, as well as the Tate art galleries, National Museums of Scotland, Fashion Museum Bath and Highland Folk Museum.

Visitors will be able to see a wide range of examples of fashion, architecture, graphic and product design, photography, furniture, glass and ceramics, film, performance and art.

Tartan treasures

The exhibition will also incorporate The People’s Tartan – a changing selection of objects owned and sent in by members of the public who responded to the museum’s appeal to share their tartan treasures.

V&A Dundee marketing and audiences manager Tara Wainwright said: “We are extremely excited to work with Form Digital on this brief for the must-see show of 2023 in our fifth birthday year.

“From a creative perspective, the tartan grid offers a set of rules to be broken.

‘Perfect sense’

“Working with such a dynamic, passionate and talented design studio to share this story with audiences around the world makes perfect sense.”

Form Digital has racked up 28 awards since 2014 and worked with clients including Glenmorangie, Glenrothes Distillery, Atholl Estates, Taqa and Finn Thomson Whisky.

Tartan runs from April 1 2023 to January 14 2024.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Business

Mark Serwotka has queried why the Government will not talk to civil service worker unions (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Union leader questions why Government will not ‘talk to own workforce’ about pay
Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Oliver Dowden (Victoria Jones/PA)
Pensions tax cut for wealthy rewards hard work, says Dowden
Craig farms with his wife Claire near Strichen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Craig Grant: Positivity and empowering the next generation are vital
The event will commence with the show on Thursday at 7pm.
Young Farmers gear up for Thainstone overwintering
A John Lewis store in London’s Oxford Street as the staff-owned chain is reportedly considering selling some shares (PA)
John Lewis reported to be ‘exploring’ plan to sell shares to raise investment
National Express buses in action in Colmore Row, Birmingham (Shaun Fellows/Shine Pix Ltd)
Indefinite strike to go ahead after bus drivers back industrial action
Tilly Munro stood overall champion last year when tapped out by judge Michael Robertson.
Next generation prepare for overwintering competition at Dingwall
Mick Lynch, general secretary of the RMT, joined union members on the picket line outside Euston station (Jeff Moore/PA)
Transport ministers ‘must follow example of health colleagues’ to reach RMT deal
Declan Hoskins, who works at Treehouse Nursery in Aberdeen. Image: Truth PR
Aberdeen childcare worker named apprentice ambassador of the year
The Hoof GP has 3 million subscribers on YouTube and Facebook.
The Hoof GP: How Graeme Parker has become a global internet sensation

Most Read

1
Four fire crews were deployed to the scene on Loch Street, located to the rear of North East Scotland College (Nescol). Image: Google Maps.
Firefighters called to property fire in Aberdeen city centre
2
Steve Husband has sold this shed and its land in Achiltibuie for £42,000, after buying it for just £407 in 1987. Image: Steve Husband.
Man who sold his ‘shed’ for £42,000 says it’s a bittersweet sale
3
Sammy Dey is shining a light on inclusivity within the beauty industry. Sammy is pictured with a tooth curing light which she uses to adhere gems using composite to people's teeth. Photo by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Meet the empowering Aberdeen beauty expert who is breaking down barriers
4
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Scottish Excellence Awards Picture shows; Edinbane Lodge on Skye. Skye. Supplied by Hotel PR Date; Unknown
Skye and Ardnamurchan restaurants among big winners at glitzy ‘excellence’ awards
5
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen drink-driver claimed crashed car had been stolen
6
The presentation of awards for the Peterhead Lifeboat crew who rescued the Opportunus. Pictured is the crew L-R, Martyn Simpson, Craig Aird, Murdo MacKenzie, Patrick Davidson, Michael Dyke, Jonathan Hutton. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Peterhead RNLI lifeboat crew receive award for saving five lives in their ‘most dramatic’…
7
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 17th September '21 CR0030948 Fraser Gow, a director of Inverness baker Harry Gow with some of his companies products at their Culloden bakery.
Our top 5 recommendations on where to buy the best pies in Elgin
8
Aberdeen's Mattie Pollock celebrates making it 3-0 against Hearts. (Photo by Paul Byars / SNS Group)
Interim Aberdeen boss Barry Robson hopes for talks with board next week
9
CR0041613 Reporter Name - Danny McKay Location - Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story: - Court story Picture Shows - Andrew Spowart cor NEEDS ID BY Danny McKay Friday the 10th March 2023 Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
17-year-old dealer found with £51,000 drugs in bedroom of his family home

More from Press and Journal

Jeremy Hosking has pulled out of his £10 million plans, pointing the blame at biodiversity minister Lorna Slater. Image: DCT Design.
Multi-millionaire Brexit backer pulls out of bid to buy Kinloch Castle blaming 'anarchist' Lorna…
Michael Russell MSP during a Brexit Q&A event at the 2019 SNP autumn conference at the Event Complex Aberdeen. PA Photo. Picture date: Sunday October 13, 2019. See PA story POLITICS SNP. Photo credit should read: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
New SNP chief executive vows to clear up party's 'tremendous mess'
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
Raith Rovers 6-1 Cove Rangers: Paul Hartley disappointed with lack of fight shown by…
It's the time to get our vegetable seedlings started indoors.
GINGER GAIRDNER: It's the season to be sprouting
Luis 'Duk' Lopes after putting Aberdeen 1-0 up against Hearts. Image: Shutterstock.
'Give Barry the job until the end of the season at least': Aberdeen fans…
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: SNS.
Billy Dodds says Caley Thistle let Queen's Park off the hook
Aston Villa Women celebrate after beating West Ham in the FA Cup. Image: Shutterstock.
Rachel Corsie: The chance to reach Women's FA Cup semi-final with Aston Villa feels…
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Sean McNamara racially abused a man at Sunset Takeaway in Keith. Picture shows; Sean McNamara. Keith. Supplied by Facebook/Google Maps Date; Unknown
Racist broke takeaway window then hurled abuse at owner and threw stones at him
AN Webster Linda - Jack & Christie 1994-08-05 (C)AJL Used EE 06.08.1994 Caption: "Double trouble: Mum Linda Webster with Jack (2) and Christie (six weeks)." Story: "Miracles come in two for proud mum Linda Webster who has given birth to two "sugar bag" babies - in just two years. Tiny Jack and Christie were both born 11 weeks early and needed weeks of intensive care in hospital before being allowed home. The duo both weighed just over 2lb and may not have survived but for the efforts of Aberdeen's special nursery. In what doctors say was a 5,000-to-1 chance, Linda became ill around six months into each pregnancy with a condition called pre-eclampsia, which causes high blood pressure and can lead to kidney problems. In carbon cop births she was taken into Aberdeen Maternity Hospital 13 weeks early before being rushed into theatre two weeks later for major surgery. Both times, doctors delivered the babies by Caesarean section and placed them in incubators for six weeks. Jack, two next month, weighed just 2lb 8o
Mother's Day: Celebrating Aberdonian mums with 14 pictures from the past
You can relax by a fire after dinner with glass of wine.
Friendly Chilly Powder provides perfect base for bikers and hikers to explore picturesque Morzine…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented