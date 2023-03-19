Aberdeen creative agency lands ‘illustrious’ project for V&A museum’s big year

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Creative agency Form Digital is to create the visual marketing campaign for a new exhibition to mark the fifth anniversary of design museum V&A Dundee.

The Aberdeen and Glasgow-based business won a competitive pitch for Tartan, the first major exhibition of its kind curated by the Tayside attraction.

It will be the first exhibition in Scotland in 30 years to focus solely on the instantly recognisable textile and pattern of tartan.

The campaign will be designed and developed by Form Digital in partnership with Glasgow-based Flux Video and motion designer Tiernan Crilley.

It aims to create a strong brand identity across display, sound, motion and merchandise.

‘Exciting and dynamic’

Form Digital managing director Cameron Fraser said: “It’s a huge honour for Form Digital to be entrusted with such an illustrious project celebrating one of the world’s greatest exports.

“Our talented team of creatives is busy crafting an exciting and dynamic design campaign for our nation to be proud of.

“We can’t wait to deliver this exhibition with V&A Dundee.”

V&A Dundee became the first Victoria and Albert museum outside London when it opened to the public in September 2018.

Tartan will bring together a selection of more than 300 items from in excess of 80 lenders.

It celebrates the global story of a unique pattern, and how the rules of the grid have inspired creativity from the everyday to the sublime.

Coming soon…🤩 Tartan celebrates one of the world's best-known textiles, exploring its ability to connect and divide communities, embrace tradition, express revolt, and inspire great works of design. Opening 1 April, book now. Members & kids go free.https://t.co/Uflo1cC3w2 pic.twitter.com/vNeuacbmqh — V&A Dundee (@VADundee) February 24, 2023

The exhibition will feature pieces from around the world.

It will showcase items from Chanel, Dior, Vivienne Westwood and Alexander McQueen, as well as the Tate art galleries, National Museums of Scotland, Fashion Museum Bath and Highland Folk Museum.

Visitors will be able to see a wide range of examples of fashion, architecture, graphic and product design, photography, furniture, glass and ceramics, film, performance and art.

Tartan treasures

The exhibition will also incorporate The People’s Tartan – a changing selection of objects owned and sent in by members of the public who responded to the museum’s appeal to share their tartan treasures.

V&A Dundee marketing and audiences manager Tara Wainwright said: “We are extremely excited to work with Form Digital on this brief for the must-see show of 2023 in our fifth birthday year.

“From a creative perspective, the tartan grid offers a set of rules to be broken.

‘Perfect sense’

“Working with such a dynamic, passionate and talented design studio to share this story with audiences around the world makes perfect sense.”

Form Digital has racked up 28 awards since 2014 and worked with clients including Glenmorangie, Glenrothes Distillery, Atholl Estates, Taqa and Finn Thomson Whisky.

Tartan runs from April 1 2023 to January 14 2024.