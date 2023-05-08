Your Money: Aberdeen expert says cash is king in new royal era

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Your Money: Aberdeen expert says cash is king in new royal era

But 'royal flush' is best option longer term

Crown
Cash is king for now - but how long will it keep it's crown? Image Shutterstock
By Liam Kerr

Now the big coronation is over it’s worth bearing in mind there’s been a new king in town for quite some time.

The old adage “cash is king” was only quietly whispered in the years following the global financial crisis of 2008, given cash savings provided little in the way of financial reward.

Interest rates were little to get excited about, with a fraction of a percent the norm for many years, particularly in the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic.

All change

However, with society’s emergence from lockdown compounded by Russia’s invasion of neighbouring Ukraine, the balance has shifted.

To combat runaway inflation, central banks have raised interest rates in an attempt “cool” the economy – this is good news for cash savers, less so for borrowers.

The Bank of England’s rising base rate of interest filters through to the rates offered by financial institutions to their customers,

Liam Kerr, of Carbon Financial Partners. Image: Carbon

Cash is certainly a more attractive option now than it was before 2022.

And it’s the first time in my career that clients are earning interest to the extent it becomes a tax liability.

But is cash merely a pretender to the throne? Although cash rates are higher, they still lag behind rampant inflation, meaning the “real” return is, in fact, negative.

The rising cost of living continues to erode the value of cash deposits, despite a big improvement in the rates of interest on offer.

Cash may seem unattractive in that context, but when held for planned short-term spending or as an emergency reserve it certainly does have a strong claim to the crown.

It’s the first time in my career that clients are earning interest to the extent it becomes a tax liability.”

For these purposes, it’s important to have funds that won’t be subject the ups and downs of higher risk/return investments like the stock market.

Once cash has been allocated for a “rainy day” fund and upcoming spending plans, savvy savers should make sure they are benefitting from the higher rates of interest available.

For the first time in a long time, it’s worth shopping around banks and building societies to get the best rates on offer.

Aim for a royal flush over the longer term. Image: Shutterstock

Having established a cash reserve, investors with a longer-term view should look to a more diversified mix of assets that have historically provided positive “real” returns.

Investments tending to offer a return in excess of inflation over time include stocks and shares, bonds and property – a royal flush, if you will.

Liam Kerr is one of the expert team at Carbon Financial Partners in Aberdeen.

