Aberdeen shop could close unless business rates revised, says owner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Aberdeen shop could close unless business rates revised, says owner

A West End shop is facing an uncertain future as it waits for a decision on its business rates increase appeal.

By Kelly Wilson
Gina Adie is facing a rates increase of more than £9,000 for her West End shop. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Gina Adie is facing a rates increase of more than £9,000 for her West End shop. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

A popular Aberdeen shop could be forced to close its doors unless a £9,000 rates increase is reversed says its owner.

Gina Adie, the owner of West End zero waste store Refillosophy, is still waiting to find out if she’s been successful in her appeal against rising business rates.

She was “furious” when she was informed in November that she would be liable for £9,337 a year in rates from April this year.

Previously her store on Albyn Grove, which employs five part-time workers, came under the £15,000 small business rate relief threshold so faced no rates payment obligations.

She immediately launched an appeal but has faced months of uncertainty as she awaits the outcome.

Refillosophy rates appeal

Ms Adie said: “We are no further forward. To go from nothing to £9,000 was a shock.

“It will wipe out any profit and could mean job losses or potential closure.

“We have put in an appeal because what they came out with was complete nonsense. They had categorised the entire building as being front of house, nothing allowed for stock rooms or staff areas.

Gina Adie fears she may be forced to close her store if she doesn’t win her appeal. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“We are hopeful we have a good strong case for the appeal.

“For small businesses it’s tough and this is not what we need.

“We will try and keep going.”

Ms Adie opened Refillosophy, based in Albyn Grove, just over two years ago and provides plastics-free shopping, local produce, recycled products and the re-use of containers where possible.

Customers can pick their coffee beans, loose tea, bakery products and fresh fruit and vegetables and other produce from the shelves.

Rising costs worry

Along with the on-going worry over business rates she has been faced with continual costs increases for produce.

Ms Adie said: “The baked goods we buy in from local bakeries have gone right up because obviously their costs have increased.

“They have got to factor in all the manufacturing costs with electricity as well which has led to price increases.

“It’s meant we’ve had to put up our prices. We’ve tried to absorb some of it for the customers but we can’t do it all.

Products on offer at Refillosophy. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson

“Red peppers have shot up in price by about 50% and they don’t seem to be coming back down at the moment.

“Organic red peppers I am paying £4.90 a kilo for whereas before it would’ve been half of that.

“A few of our suppliers have disappeared. They have just given up.

“Nuts have went really up in price. Brazil nuts went up probably by 20%. Milk and eggs have also risen.

“It’s not easy at all for small businesses.”

Following a recent overhaul of the Scottish system of assessing non-domestic rates, the process of lodging an appeal requires the ratepayer to present a fully stated case – including all supporting rental evidence – at the point of submitting any appeal.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The incident happened at Aberdeen Gateway Business Park.
Travellers try to barge way into Aberdeen business park and football pitch – but…
2
Daniel Avis admitted driving his Audi while more than twice the drink-drive limit. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Head chef who crashed while more than twice drink-drive limit reported himself to police
3
Architect Douglas Forrest is on a mission to save Wardhouse Estate near Insch, an abandoned mansion left to the elements for 60 years. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson Drone / Mini 2 / DJI
Exclusive: Global millionaires eyeing up abandoned Wardhouse mansion near Insch as ‘dream home’
4
Aberdeen's Pittodrie Stadium.
Leeds United linked with move for 16-year-old Aberdeen defender
5
Men's half marathon winner Stephen Molloy crossing the finish line at Run Garioch. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
In pictures: Runners out in force for Run Garioch 2023
6
aberdeen road closures round up sign
Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area
7
The match took place at the Links next to Aberdeen beach. Image: Google Maps.
Two men given police warnings after disturbance at Aberdeen cricket match
8
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a violent family and justice at last for drowned fish…
9
Emergency services at Ness Bank. Image: Ross Hempseed/DC Thomson.
Incident in Inverness as emergency services called to Ness Bank

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]