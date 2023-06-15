Limited space only at Balmoral Group’s Building One in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Limited space only at Balmoral Group’s Building One in Aberdeen

Owner says it is attracting businesses looking for a 'cost-effective' alternative to the city centre.

By Keith Findlay
Building One at Balmoral Business Park.
The top floor of the office pavilion at Balmoral Business Park offers views over Loirston Loch. Image: Balmoral Group.

Five of the six wings of Building One at Balmoral Business Park in Aberdeen are fully let, which the owner says reflects current demand for modern office space in the Granite City.

There is only one wing on the top floor of the three-storey building, or 6,670sq ft, still available for potential tenants.

Diversified engineering company Balmoral Group owns the whole business park.

It said the site at Loirston Loch, on the outskirts of Aberdeen was “highly cost-effective”, compared to similar but more expensive office space closer to the city centre.

Early stage appeal

As such, Building One is particularly attractive for early stage businesses looking to start up, grow and develop, the firm added.

Balmoral Group finance director Paul Mitchell said: “It offers a range of ready-to-move-in benefits at highly cost-effective rates, when compared to the equivalent type of building in the city centre.

“The remaining floorplate of 6,670sqft on the top floor is available and can be adapted to suit a number of configurations of up to around 100 people. We can configure this to tenants’ requirements.”

Building One.
Space is running out in Building One. Image: Balmoral Group.

Mr Mitchell also highlighted panoramic views over Loirston Loch, high-speed fibre connectivity, energy-efficient heating, air conditioning and lighting, and a full movement-sensitive and daylight linked control system among the benefits of Building One.

Demand for office accommodation at Balmoral Business Park has come from firms seeking flexible accommodation that provides a modern working environment, he said.

Since early 2023 Building One has become home to two new tenants – automation control systems specialist IACS Consulting and asset management, engineering and inspections firm GDi.

Space for start-ups and fledglings

Elevator, the social enterprise that manages @balmoralHUB within the pavilion, continues to offer space for early stage businesses.

According to Balmoral Group, all inclusive cost packages available at @balmoralHub are suitable for a wide range of businesses needing office space for two to 25 people.

Accommodation is available in the “hub” from time to time and interested parties are urged to contact Elevator with any inquiries.

Building One.
There’s still availability on the top floor. Image: Balmoral Group

IACS director Scott Keenon said: “We started our business in @balmoralHUB back in 2019 with just a handful of employees. Now, four years later, we have expanded considerably, moved out of the hub and operate independently from the second floor of the building, with over 25 members of staff and room to expand as we continue to grow.

“The hub provided us with a great start and allowed us to grow the business organically.

“We relocated to the upper floor when we needed more space.”

Balmoral Group finance director Paul Mitchell.
Balmoral Group finance director Paul Mitchell. Image: Balmoral Group

GDi moved to Balmoral Business Park from the west end of Aberdeen.

Gianni Brooke, the firm’s managing director, said: “We were looking for a clean, open-plan, bright space to meet the needs of our engineers and other workers in a collaborative way, with good links to the city and road networks.

“The Balmoral building ticked these boxes and many more, including travel options which offer public transport, cycle ways and footpath access.”

Other space to let

Balmoral Group also has office, warehouse and yard space available at Lomond House, about 800ft from Building One.

The yard area alone totals about 25,500sq ft which Mr Mitchell said offered any potential tenants of Lomond House a “rare” opportunity in a “highly sought-after unit”.

Ryden and Shepherd act as joint agents for Balmoral Business Park.

More on commercial property

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Press and Journal

River Dee.
Unique 24-hour River Dee fishing marathon cancelled due to recent weather
View of Braeriach, the third highest mountain in Britain in the sunshine.
UK's highest trees found growing on Highland Munros offer hope for woodland restoration
Lochaber (red and white) head the Mowi National Division. Image: Neil G Paterson.
Shinty: Top-of-the-table showdown as promotion-chasers Lochaber and Kilmallie meet in Mowi National Division
Ross Draper will play and manage League Two side Elgin City. Image: SNS Group
Ross Draper won't be rushed in Elgin City rebuild
Leighton Clarkson, who has now joined Aberdeen permanently. Image: SNS
Joe Harper: Aberdeen board should be applauded for Leighton Clarkson transfer coup
James & George Collie Solcitors, Aberdeen. Image: Google.
'Smoking gun': Embezzlement trial hears of 'damning' paperwork found in solicitor's desk
Leighton Clarkson during his loan spell at Aberdeen. He has now returned permanently. Image: SNS.
Some of Aberdeen's biggest transfer fees - as Reds make BIG financial commitment on…
Aberdeen City Council Co-leader Councillor Ian Yuill with pupils from Hannover Primary School enjoying Clean Air Day with street entertainers the Hedge Men.
Aberdeen pupils awarded top prizes for 'engaging' environmental artworks for Clean Air Day
GMB general-secretary Gary Smith during a recent visit to Aberdeen.
GMB boss slams SNP over oil and gas 'hypocrisy'
Fraserburgh Post Office.
Shock and concern as Fraserburgh Post Office earmarked for closure