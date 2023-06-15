Limited space only at Balmoral Group’s Building One in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Five of the six wings of Building One at Balmoral Business Park in Aberdeen are fully let, which the owner says reflects current demand for modern office space in the Granite City.

There is only one wing on the top floor of the three-storey building, or 6,670sq ft, still available for potential tenants.

Diversified engineering company Balmoral Group owns the whole business park.

It said the site at Loirston Loch, on the outskirts of Aberdeen was “highly cost-effective”, compared to similar but more expensive office space closer to the city centre.

Early stage appeal

As such, Building One is particularly attractive for early stage businesses looking to start up, grow and develop, the firm added.

Balmoral Group finance director Paul Mitchell said: “It offers a range of ready-to-move-in benefits at highly cost-effective rates, when compared to the equivalent type of building in the city centre.

“The remaining floorplate of 6,670sqft on the top floor is available and can be adapted to suit a number of configurations of up to around 100 people. We can configure this to tenants’ requirements.”

Mr Mitchell also highlighted panoramic views over Loirston Loch, high-speed fibre connectivity, energy-efficient heating, air conditioning and lighting, and a full movement-sensitive and daylight linked control system among the benefits of Building One.

Demand for office accommodation at Balmoral Business Park has come from firms seeking flexible accommodation that provides a modern working environment, he said.

Since early 2023 Building One has become home to two new tenants – automation control systems specialist IACS Consulting and asset management, engineering and inspections firm GDi.

Space for start-ups and fledglings

Elevator, the social enterprise that manages @balmoralHUB within the pavilion, continues to offer space for early stage businesses.

According to Balmoral Group, all inclusive cost packages available at @balmoralHub are suitable for a wide range of businesses needing office space for two to 25 people.

Accommodation is available in the “hub” from time to time and interested parties are urged to contact Elevator with any inquiries.

IACS director Scott Keenon said: “We started our business in @balmoralHUB back in 2019 with just a handful of employees. Now, four years later, we have expanded considerably, moved out of the hub and operate independently from the second floor of the building, with over 25 members of staff and room to expand as we continue to grow.

“The hub provided us with a great start and allowed us to grow the business organically.

“We relocated to the upper floor when we needed more space.”

GDi moved to Balmoral Business Park from the west end of Aberdeen.

Gianni Brooke, the firm’s managing director, said: “We were looking for a clean, open-plan, bright space to meet the needs of our engineers and other workers in a collaborative way, with good links to the city and road networks.

“The Balmoral building ticked these boxes and many more, including travel options which offer public transport, cycle ways and footpath access.”

Other space to let

Balmoral Group also has office, warehouse and yard space available at Lomond House, about 800ft from Building One.

The yard area alone totals about 25,500sq ft which Mr Mitchell said offered any potential tenants of Lomond House a “rare” opportunity in a “highly sought-after unit”.

Ryden and Shepherd act as joint agents for Balmoral Business Park.