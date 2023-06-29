Could this £500,000 Royal Deeside home be a restaurant again?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Could this £500,000 Royal Deeside home be a restaurant again?

Agent says John Inches' £500,000 cottage 'presents a fantastic opportunity for developing it into a tourism hub'

Property from above.
The property from above. Image: Aberdeen & Northern Estates
By Keith Findlay

An award-winning marmalade-maker has put his home near Aboyne up for sale and potentially paved the way for a new restaurant on Royal Deeside.

John Inches wants to retire after he finds a buyer for White Cottage, between Aboyne and Kincardine O’Neil. He ran a restaurant there until a few years ago and still operates a coffee shop and fish & chip takeaway, trading as John’s Kitchen & Country Shop, at weekends.

Aberdeen & Northern Estates (ANE), part of farmers’ co-operative ANM Group is marketing the four-bedroom cottage and about five acres of land around it at offers over £500,000.

White Cottage near Aboyne.
White Cottage near Aboyne. Image: Aberdeen & Northern Estates.
Inside the coffee shop.
Inside the coffee shop. Image: Aberdeen & Northern Estates

The “appealing amenity land” is described as having tourism development or equestrian use potential. An old mission hall of around 430sq ft and additional land totalling nearly two acres are being marketed separately at offers over £120,000.

Mr Inches said it would be up to any buyer whether or not they wanted to continue operating the coffee shop, or reopen a full restaurant.

But the property has a separate kitchen well-equipped for the purpose, he added.

One of the cottage's four bedrooms.
One of the cottage’s four bedrooms. Image: Aberdeen & Northern Estates
Mr Inches outside White Cottage.
Mr Inches outside White Cottage. Image: Aberdeen & Northern Estates

The 67-year-old hospitality industry veteran bought White Cottage about 20 years ago.

His restaurant comprised three rooms, seating up to 50 diners, but the coffee shop uses only one.

“The business is very low key but I still get people coming to me for food,” he said, adding: “It could be a cracking restaurant for somebody. Aboyne is screaming out for somewhere new to eat.”

Historic property

According to ANE, the cottage dates back to at least 1866 but has been “significantly altered and extended to provide generous accommodation in the last 35 years or so”.

Andrew Beedie, a chartered surveyor with the rural property specialist, said: “White Cottage is a charming, detached, four bedroom country cottage and restaurant with extensive gardens and around five acres of land, situated in the heart of Royal Deeside.

“We are thrilled to offer such a unique and attractive property to the market.

“It presents a range of opportunities for buyers, whether that be to continue on as a restaurant, coffee and country shop, or to return to a large family home with land suitable for smallholding or equestrian purposes”

John Inches at his home-cum-coffee shop near Aboyne.
John Inches at his home-cum-coffee shop near Aboyne. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Sun lounge.
The property boasts this impressive sun lounge. Image: Aberdeen & Northern Estates Date; Unknown
Home kitchen.
Home kitchen. Image: Aberdeen & Northern Estates

“White Cottage presents a fantastic opportunity for developing it into a tourism hub which would undoubtedly thrive, given the idyllic location in an area steeped with history and popular with visitors from far and wide”.

The commercial kitchen equipment is not included in the sale but available to purchase by separate negotiation.

Part of the commercial kitchen area,
Part of the commercial kitchen area: Image: Aberdeen & Northern Estates
The coffee shop. Image: Aberdeen & Northern Estates

Mr Inches’ hospitality career includes spells working in and running north-east hotels including Maryculter House, Faradays and the Lairhillock Inn.

He is now renowned for his homemade preserves. His Seville orange recipe won him gold, silver and merit honours at the Dalemain World Marmalade Awards in Cumbria earlier this year. Jars of it are on sale in his shop at White Cottage, along with jams, chutneys and ice-creams.

