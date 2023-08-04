Coul Links: community group claims NatureScot objection is ‘unfair, unjustified and inaccurate’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Coul Links: community group claims NatureScot objection is ‘unfair, unjustified and inaccurate’

Agency said the proposal could have “significant adverse effects” on habitats on a protected site.

By John Ross
Course designer Bill Coore shows people around the planned site.
Course designer Bill Coore shows people around the planned site.

NatureScot has been accused of deliberately exaggerating the amount of protected land that would be affected by a planned golf course at Coul Links.

The agency objected to the proposal, saying it could have “significant adverse effects” on habitats on part of the Loch Fleet Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI).

Its stance was welcomed by a coalition of conservation bodies which said it dealt a huge blow to the project.

But Communities for Coul (C4C), the group behind the multi-million pound plan, says the objection is “unfair, unjustified and inaccurate”.

How much SSSI land is affected?

In its submission to Highland Council, NatureScot said 5.58 hectares (13.7 acres) of the SSSI would be affected.

That is 300% more than the 1.5ha (3.7 acres) calculated by C4C’s scientific advisers.

C4C claims the agency calculated the loss by “rounding up” information based on a desk top assessment of project maps.

A spokesperson for the group said: “This method of rounding up is entirely subjective and is not based on any written guidance or policy.

“Neither C4C’s scientific experts nor their planning consultant have ever seen it in use before.

“It is hard to escape the conclusion that NatureScot have deliberately overstated this figure to create a reason for turning down Coul Links golf course.

“We are shocked and disappointed by the agency’s unfair, unjustified, and inaccurate objection to this planning application.

“Ideally, we would like to work with NatureScot to ensure the restoration and preservation of Coul Links.”

Plans for a course at Coul Links were turned down in 2020

A NatureScot spokeswoman said in assessing the impact of the proposed golf course, it  considered the area of direct habitat lost. It said it also considered the location and distribution of any impacts throughout the dune system.

“Change from dune heath to fairways and paths interrupts the ecology of the dune heath habitat.

“For example, impacts from the loss of one hectare of habitat are more significant if those losses are spread throughout a sand dune system, as opposed to being in one area alone.

“We understand the desire to have a golf course in this beautiful, natural area, but NatureScot has always been clear that locating a golf course within Coul Links would be very challenging.”

Previous course plan turned down

C4C revived the project in 2021 after a bid by a previous group was rejected by Scottish Ministers in 2020 following a public inquiry.

The group says the development would bring in over £50 million of private investment and create up to 400 jobs.

It says the revived plan differs from the previous unsuccessful bid in many ways, including a 90% reduction in the area of the SSSI that would be developed.

The controversial application attracted nearly twice as many objections as messages of support.

However, C4C says there is more support from people living in the area.

In its submission, NatureScot said it believes a golf course could be built in the area by using a more of the adjacent agricultural land.

But C4C director Gordon Sutherland said: “To make the economics work, this needs to be one of the world’s ‘Top 50’ courses.

Gordon Sutherland, director of C4C which is proposing the development.

“It is this which will create an unmissable destination in East Sutherland for serious golf tourists.”

He said the chances of achieving the ranking are improved by the involvement of renowned designer Bill Coore and course developer Mike Keiser.

“But the absolute fundamental ingredient is the site and its natural attributes.”

He said the natural landscape is full of lumps, bumps and natural hazards.

“By contrast, Coul farmland is flat, featureless and, critically, a long way from the sea. The views are poor.

“There is zero chance anybody would build a course there because it would cost far more than it could ever return. It could not become a top-rated course.”

