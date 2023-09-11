Pair of North Sea divers sanctioned for fraud

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pair of North Sea divers sanctioned for fraud

The two offshore commercial divers had lied about their experience.

By Allister Thomas
A commercial diver at work. Image: US Navy
A commercial diver at work. Image: US Navy

A pair of North Sea divers have been stripped of their qualifications after getting a police caution for fraud.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) said two offshore commercial divers, both of whom had worked for contractors in the North Sea, had lied about their experience.

They, along with the director of a diving company, have been sanctioned.

HSE said they couldn’t be named, at request of Hampshire Police, but both divers are from the Portsmouth area.

The regulator received word in December 20222, that two divers may have obtained their closed diving bell qualifications without the right experience.

That sparked fears of a North Sea diving incident taking place offshore.

It comes as efforts were launched last week for a statue commemorating North Sea divers in Aberdeen, 79 of whom have lost their lives over the last 50 years.

Police said their closed bell courses cost £15,000 each, and they’ve now been stripped of that without gaining a qualification.

Further offences will lead to “severe consequences in the criminal courts”.

Catching North Sea diver fraud

To work in the UK as a saturation diver, they need an approved qualification  from one of two dive schools globally which offer it – INPP in Marseille or the Commercial Dive Academy in Tasmania.

Tracking their enrolment details, HSE spoke to several UK diving contractors to find whether their claims were genuine.

The director of the diving company which has been sanctioned did not provide records – despite it being a legal requirement for two years after dives, and despite signing the logbook himself.

Inspectors then went to the locations where diving was claimed to have taken place.

One diver had forged 10 dives at this location, signed by the director.

The other diver only had records for 28 dives, one of which was deeper than 15 metres – he claimed to have a total of 106 dives, 26 at depth greater than 15m.

HSE worked with the fraud investigation team of Hampshire Police. All three admitted to false logbook entries and received cautions for fraud by false representation under the Fraud Act of 2006.

Close scrutiny for divers

HSE diving inspector Phil Crombie said: “You need diving experience to become a qualified closed bell diver and making it up could put your life and other divers at risk.

“Offshore diving contractors need to use qualified divers and these men could have worked anywhere across Great Britain.

“If we hear divers have made up their experience in order to get onto a closed bell course, we will look very carefully at all of the records available.

“A logbook is a document required by law, and making false entries is a criminal offence. The police cautions issued meant that we were able to have the qualifications withdrawn quickly by the relevant authorities.

“Closed bell courses cost over fifteen thousand pounds for a diver – and these divers have ended up losing that without gaining a qualification.  It’s just fortunate that they weren’t involved in any accident or incident.”

Hampshire Police PC Alam Mahmmued said: “The men involved in this case did not have the requisite experience to undertake dive work of this nature, posing a serious risk of harm to themselves. This is in addition to their actions which clearly amounted to criminal offences.

“We take any aspect of fraud seriously and we were pleased to collaborate with HSE to achieve a suitable outcome in this case. We hope this will in turn reduce the likelihood of any further offending. If offending continues, then these individuals face severe consequences in the criminal courts.”

