Your Wedding Exhibition will return to the P&J Live in January

The wedding showcase will allow thousands of couples to find all they need for their special day.

By Ross Hempseed
The event has several fashion shows showcasing the latest gowns. Image: P&J Live.
The event has several fashion shows showcasing the latest gowns. Image: P&J Live.

The popular wedding extravaganza, the Your Wedding Exhibition, will return to the P&J Live next year.

North-east couples looking for wedding inspiration will have to look no further than the exhibition, with more than 170 exhibitors there for guidance and advice.

The event, due to be held on January 20-21, will once again feature twice-daily fashion shows highlighting glitzy, glamourous and sophisticated wedding gowns and other wedding apparel.

Elaborate cakes will be on display at the exhibition. Image: P&J Live.

Thousands of eager couples will descend on the P&J Live for all their wedding needs such as gowns, photographers, cakes and venues.

It comes as Scotland experiences a wedding “boom” with more than 30,000 people tying the know last year.

Ongoing trends in the wedding market include personalisation, with some couples intent on making their special day unique to them.

Beautiful outfits will be showcased by several designers. Image: P&J Live.

Biggest wedding extravaganza in the north-east

Event director Simon Morgan said: “With more than two and a half thousand visitors at the last exhibition, we’re looking forward to even more couples joining us to plan their perfect day.

“We’ve seen personalisation and the guest experience at the heart of wedding trends, as couples go above and beyond to make sure their wedding truly sums up who they are.

“Many couples are seeking to personalise their wedding ceremonies, and there’s been a 49% increase in search volume for ‘celebrant weddings’ in the past year.”

Thousands are expected to descend on the P&J Live in January. Image: P&J Live.

“We are proud to host a range of established experts and up-and-coming suppliers, and every year we discover new and exciting trends in the ever-evolving wedding industry.

“Our research shows us that a third of visitors find something they initially didn’t have in mind to source.”

Those looking to add a unique element to their big day could hire out a mobile events bar, The Horse’s Tipple or organise a round of mini golf from Party Putt.

Tickets for the Your Wedding Exhibition can be purchased on the P&J Live website.

 

