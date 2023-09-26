Beauly Shinty Club launch minibus fundraising drive

Beauly Shinty Club have launched a community-driven fundraising campaign aimed at acquiring a much-needed new minibus.

With the current season not yet complete, the existing club minibus has a significant number of miles on the clock and is nearing the end of its lifecycle.

The minibus is integral to the club’s progress, particularly helping young players attend training sessions, matches, and tournaments.

It also enables the club to expand their reach, accommodating more players and providing access to shinty opportunities for the broader community.

The fundraising drive will involve the entire Beauly community and beyond, and the club have already organised a series of events as part of their efforts, including two golf days, sponsored challenges, and car washes.

It is hoped local businesses, organisations, and individuals will show their support through donations, sponsorships, and by volunteering their time and resources.

Beauly president Iain Petrie said: “We believe that by acquiring a new minibus, we can significantly improve the accessibility of shinty to our players, especially our vibrant youth teams.

“We look forward to the incredible support of our community and partners in making this vision a reality.”

For more information about Beauly Shinty Club’s fundraising campaign for a new minibus, including interest from any companies willing to provide financial support or learn about the benefits of any related sponsorship, please contact: beaulyshintyclub@gmail.com