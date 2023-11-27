Aberdeen is home sweet home for fintech firm Zipzero

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen is home sweet home for fintech firm Zipzero

The city's growing tech community was a major factor in its relocation from London.

Marcin Walaszczyk, chief technology officer and chief operating officer, Zipzero.
Marcin Walaszczyk, chief technology officer and chief operating officer, Zipzero. Image: City Road Communications
By Keith Findlay

Financial technology (fintech) firm Zipzero has found its ideal home in Aberdeen after relocating from London, one of its co-founders has said.

Marcin Walaszczyk, who is both chief technology officer and chief operating officer at the firm, told The Press and Journal the Granite City and its technology ecosystem are “perfect”.

Zipzero has developed an app that allows users to earn money by sharing details of their shopping habits.

The company could easily have gone to Edinburgh or Glasgow.

Aberdeen was ‘no-brainer’ for Zipzero

But the supportive environment for technology-focused businesses in Aberdeen made it a “no brainer to move here”, Mr Walaszczyk said.

The 47-year-old entrepreneur co-founded Zipzero with chief executive Mohsin Rashid, also 47, in 2019.

Their business relocated from central London to Aberdeen earlier this year and is now run from One Tech Hub on Schoolhill.

One Tech Hub, Aberdeen.
One Tech Hub, Aberdeen. Image: City Road Communications

It currently has a three-strong team in the Granite City, supported by two people elsewhere in Scotland and nearly 30 more employees scattered around the world.

Mr Walaszczyk said the firm already needed additional peeople in Aberdeen, thanks to the success of its app and the way it allows users to monetise their personal data.

He added: “We strongly believe our personal data should be treated as our property.

“Our app lets you upload your shopping receipts and each time you do so you are rewarded. You can then use this cash you’ve earned for your data to pay your bills.”

More than 200,000 app users in UK

So, Zipzero helps consumers optimise their spending, earn discounts and lower their household bills.

At the same time, it offers app “partner” retailers an advanced artificial intelligence tool they can use to identify target consumers and inform their future marketing strategy.

Zipzero now boasts more than 200,000 app users in the UK.

There's a growing and supportive community at One Tech Hub.
There’s a growing and supportive community at One Tech Hub. Image: City Road Communications

Mr Walaszczyk is confident the firm’s move to Aberdeen will be instrumental to its future growth. He also believes Scotland is “uniquely positioned” to become the first country in the world where every resident is actively profiting from their personal data.

Zipzero has already become an integral part of Aberdeen’s growing tech start-up community, he said, adding: “Our new business location is definitely a big help.

“This is a community that wants to do it (succeed) and not be forever tied to oil and gas.”

We strongly believe our personal data should be treated as our property.”

Marcin Walaszczyk, co-founder, Zipzero

Plans for the future include optimising the existing product and, potentially, a “concierge” service which would advise users where to shop and get the best deal available for specific items.

What is One Tech Hub?

One Tech Hub is one of the “transformational” projects of economic development partnership Opportunity North East. Opened in 2019 in the former home of Gray’s school of Art, following a £1.5 million investment, the facility brings entrepreneurs, founders, innovative businesses and support organisations together under one roof.

