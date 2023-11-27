Aberdeen is home sweet home for fintech firm Zipzero

Financial technology (fintech) firm Zipzero has found its ideal home in Aberdeen after relocating from London, one of its co-founders has said.

Marcin Walaszczyk, who is both chief technology officer and chief operating officer at the firm, told The Press and Journal the Granite City and its technology ecosystem are “perfect”.

Zipzero has developed an app that allows users to earn money by sharing details of their shopping habits.

The company could easily have gone to Edinburgh or Glasgow.

Aberdeen was ‘no-brainer’ for Zipzero

But the supportive environment for technology-focused businesses in Aberdeen made it a “no brainer to move here”, Mr Walaszczyk said.

The 47-year-old entrepreneur co-founded Zipzero with chief executive Mohsin Rashid, also 47, in 2019.

Their business relocated from central London to Aberdeen earlier this year and is now run from One Tech Hub on Schoolhill.

It currently has a three-strong team in the Granite City, supported by two people elsewhere in Scotland and nearly 30 more employees scattered around the world.

Mr Walaszczyk said the firm already needed additional peeople in Aberdeen, thanks to the success of its app and the way it allows users to monetise their personal data.

He added: “We strongly believe our personal data should be treated as our property.

“Our app lets you upload your shopping receipts and each time you do so you are rewarded. You can then use this cash you’ve earned for your data to pay your bills.”

More than 200,000 app users in UK

So, Zipzero helps consumers optimise their spending, earn discounts and lower their household bills.

At the same time, it offers app “partner” retailers an advanced artificial intelligence tool they can use to identify target consumers and inform their future marketing strategy.

Zipzero now boasts more than 200,000 app users in the UK.

Mr Walaszczyk is confident the firm’s move to Aberdeen will be instrumental to its future growth. He also believes Scotland is “uniquely positioned” to become the first country in the world where every resident is actively profiting from their personal data.

Zipzero has already become an integral part of Aberdeen’s growing tech start-up community, he said, adding: “Our new business location is definitely a big help.

“This is a community that wants to do it (succeed) and not be forever tied to oil and gas.”

Plans for the future include optimising the existing product and, potentially, a “concierge” service which would advise users where to shop and get the best deal available for specific items.

What is One Tech Hub?

One Tech Hub is one of the “transformational” projects of economic development partnership Opportunity North East. Opened in 2019 in the former home of Gray’s school of Art, following a £1.5 million investment, the facility brings entrepreneurs, founders, innovative businesses and support organisations together under one roof.