For sale: Former Fraserburgh church converted into seven-bedroom home

Make this house of God a home.

This old Fraserburgh church has been converted into a seven-bedroom house.

The property is on Saltoun Place in Fraserburgh and is on the market for £330,000. The owners have reduced the price twice. It was originally listed for £350,000.

The listing reads: “We are delighted to bring to the market this stunning converted church within the town of Fraserburgh.

“Occupying a pleasant residential area, the property is nevertheless within easy distance of Fraserburgh’s many amenities and bustling harbour.”

The house has seven bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Look inside: Old Fraserburgh church spacious, lots of natural light

Five of the bedrooms are on the first floor and two are on the ground floor.

The building retains many of the original features of the church, including the large, arched church windows in the lounge area.

The dining room is a large space with double glass doors in the entry way, “lending an open and airy feel,” according to the listing.

The house also a workshop and an office.

Behind the property there is plenty of room for parking and a spacious garden.

The house sits in a residential area, a close distance from Fraserburgh’s bustling harbour and beach front.