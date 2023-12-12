For sale: Former Fraserburgh church converted into seven-bedroom home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

For sale: Former Fraserburgh church converted into seven-bedroom home

The old church retains a number of its original features, such as the arched windows.

By Bailey Moreton
The former church building is now on the market.
The former church building is now on the market.

Make this house of God a home.

This old Fraserburgh church has been converted into a seven-bedroom house.

The property is on Saltoun Place in Fraserburgh and is on the market for £330,000. The owners have reduced the price twice. It was originally listed for £350,000.

The listing reads: “We are delighted to bring to the market this stunning converted church within the town of Fraserburgh.

“Occupying a pleasant residential area, the property is nevertheless within easy distance of Fraserburgh’s many amenities and bustling harbour.”

The house has seven bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Look inside: Old Fraserburgh church spacious, lots of natural light

One of the house’s two bathrooms. Image: Purplebricks via Rightmove.

Five of the bedrooms are on the first floor and two are on the ground floor.

One of the bedrooms out of seven in this converted church property in Fraserburgh, on the market for £330,000. Image: Purplebricks via Rightmove.
There are two bedrooms on the ground floor and five rooms on the first floor. Image: Purplebricks via Rightmove.

The building retains many of the original features of the church, including the large, arched church windows in the lounge area.

The lounge area retains the church’s original, grand, arched windows, allowing plenty of natural light into the room. Image: Purplebricks via Rightmove.

The dining room is a large space with double glass doors in the entry way, “lending an open and airy feel,” according to the listing.

Enter the dining room through its double glass doors, which lend the space “an open and airy feel,” according to the listing. Image: Purplebricks via Rightmove.

The house also a workshop and an office.

The double glass doors that pact as an entryway to the dining room. Image: Purplebricks via Rightmove.

Behind the property there is plenty of room for parking and a spacious garden.

The property also has plenty of room for parking and a spacious garden behind the church. Image: Purplebricks via Rightmove.

The house sits in a residential area, a close distance from Fraserburgh’s bustling harbour and beach front.

Four Corners shelter in Fraserburgh demolished following ‘extensive’ storm damage

More from Property

Newtonhill house from above.
For sale: Clifftop Aberdeenshire bungalow with stunning North Sea views
Sarah and Jordan Rae have beautifully renovated their stunning Victorian home in Aberdeen's west end.
Sarah and Jordan breathe new life into their stunning home in Aberdeen's west end
Aultmore House exterior
Bob Dylan banks £2m profit after selling Highland estate for £4.25m
The modern home near Newburgh
Modern luxury home in exclusive development near Newburgh for sale
This stunning Stonehaven home is full of charm and character.
Superb Stonehaven cottage on the market for £225,000
Parents say cold conditions at Castlebay School is affecting learning.
'It's unacceptable': Freezing Barra pupils and staff have to wear jackets in class
The Edinbane Inn. Image: ASG Commercial.
Room for a new owner?: Skye's Edinbane Inn on the market for under £1…
Exterior of former manse in Potterton
Unique former manse turned family home with 'wow factor' hits the market in Potterton
New images of what the Hamish House could look like, built on the site of the former Savile cottage.
Mountaineers object to plans to demolish Jimmy Savile's Glencoe cottage to build new home
Beasdale station cottage as the Jacobite steam train passes by. Image: McIntyre & Company.
Cosy station cottage on famous Harry Potter train route hits the market

Conversation