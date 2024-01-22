Ossian set to begin online wind farm Array public consultations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Business

Ossian set to begin online wind farm Array public consultations

The digital forum will allow people to ask questions about the epic project.

In partnership with Ossian
floating turbines of Ossian wind farm
Ossian will use new technology for its offshore wind farm.

Developers will host online consultations to help people understand why the Ossian wind farm project is a game changer in Scotland’s clean energy production.

Ossian, named after the legendary Poems of Ossian, is set to be one of the largest floating offshore wind farms in the world. The project will cover 858km2 of seabed located more than 80km off the east coast of Scotland. This is one of the largest lease areas that Crown Estate Scotland offered to any bidder in the ScotWind leasing round.

Ossian lives up to its name both in size and in power. This comes from harnessing a new kind of technology – floating offshore wind. Unlike common wind turbines that are fixed to the bottom of the ocean floor, Ossian’s more than 200 turbines will be built on floating steel or concrete bases anchored to the seabed by mooring lines. This technology allows access to the wider seabed and deeper waters for higher wind speed and optimised energy production.

It’s no wonder then that Ossian will be able to deliver a potential capacity of up to 3.6GW. That’s enough to power up to 6 million homes annually.

Ossian will also be able to offset an estimated 7.5 million tonnes of carbon emissions every year. This is key in helping the Scottish government achieve its net zero target by 2045.

This represents a golden opportunity for Scotland to be a global leader in the floating offshore wind sector.

Ossian wind farm supports local communities

men working on Ossian wind farm
The project is expected to generate jobs, supporting the local community.

The floating wind farm will support the local community by generating jobs. For example, local contractors are expected to work on the quayside installation of the project’s floating wind turbines. Ossian can also employ local engineering and manufacturing experts who have worked in the oil and gas industry.

Primary school children across the north of Scotland will also benefit from enhanced lessons after Ossian committed £200k towards the expansion of the University of the Highlands and Islands’ STEM outreach programme.

Ossian: a global consortium

Companies from around the world – Japanese floating wind developer Marubeni Corporation, Danish fund management firm Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners and Scottish company SSE Renewables Limited – are all teaming up for this ambitious venture which is expected to produce first power before the end of this decade.

With a shared commitment to sustainability, they are combining their extensive knowledge and unparalleled global expertise in developing offshore wind farms to deliver Ossian at speed to respond to the climate emergency.

Ossian completes essential surveys

graphic shows site of Ossian wind farm
Ossian has done surveys to understand the engineering properties of the seabed across its site.

Last year, Ossian was the first ScotWind floating offshore wind farm to complete essential geotechnical surveys. These will be key to understanding the engineering properties of the seabed across the site.

Collaborating with other ScotWind developers, Ossian also conducted an 18-month digital aerial survey. That study documented the habits of more than 75,000 birds in the North Sea, covering two full seabird breeding seasons.

Fraser Malcolm, Ossian’s offshore consents manager says: “We want to understand how Ossian may affect the local populations of seabirds and marine mammals.

“Preservation and enhancement of the natural environment is a responsibility we take very seriously. We go into a range of environmental impact assessment topics in depth to ensure we’re fully understanding our impacts. We try to mitigate impacts as far as possible. It demonstrates our commitment to developing Ossian sustainably.”

A virtual public consultation goes live today and will run for four weeks. Over the course of the month there will be four live question and answer sessions that will cover project introduction, environmental assessments, supply chain and the human environment. Interested parties will be able to leave feedback via online forms.

Click here to visit Ossian’s dedicated consultation platform to take part.

More from Business

Compass has agreed to buy Kew Gardens’ caterers CH&Co (Yui Mok/PA)
Compass serves up £475m deal to buy Kew Gardens caterer
Valaris 121.
Probe into missing North Sea rig worker may take years
Boarded up shops in Rotherham as it was revealed that thousands of firms have started 2024 in critical financial distress (John Giles/PA)
Firms in critical financial distress across the UK
A new report has warned that the number of firms on the brink of collapse jumped by more than a quarter at the end of 2023 as fears grow over a ‘debt storm’ caused by the recent barrage of interest rate rises (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Firms in distress surge amid ‘debt storm’ worries
Virgin Wines has revealed a rise in sales despite pressure on consumers (Virgin Wines/PA)
Sales rise at Virgin Wines despite ‘subdued’ consumer backdrop
Cristian Voinea, entrepreneur, property investor and mentor.
North entrepreneur Cristian Voinea started out selling fruit and veg in Romania
Ossian will use new technology for its offshore wind farm.
Aberdeen opticians Duncan and Todd says investments behind £500,000 loss will help its long-term…
Outra said these figures indicate that while inflation has settled, the cost-of-living crisis is dominating the lives of British households (Jacob King/PA)
More than 465,000 will experience fuel poverty this winter, figures show
The study was published by the think tank Demos and the charity Breast Cancer Now (Alamy/PA)
Breast cancer could cost UK economy £3.6bn by 2034 – report
Riverford Organic founder and farmer Guy Singh-Watson (Riverford Organic Farmers/PA)
‘Scarecrows’ protest outside Parliament ahead of grocery supply chain debate