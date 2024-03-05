5 things to do this weekend: Musical afternoon tea at HMT and Kendal Mountain Tour event in Banchory

There’s something for everyone this weekend whether you’re into live music, comedy, history, or have a love for the outdoors — not to mention a great afternoon tea for a special Mother’s Day treat at The Terrace.

Rachel Jackson Live

If you’re looking for a fun night out this Saturday, why not head over to Breakneck Comedy Club to see Rachel Jackson Live?

The comedian is known for her quick wit and fearless style after performing her debut show at The Edinburgh Fringe where she had the audience in knots!

The doors open at 7pm with the show starting at 7.30pm. To book tickets go to breakneckcomedy.co.uk

Wreck and Rescue

Pay a visit to the Aberdeen Maritime Museum this weekend to see their new exhibition.

Back in the day, men at sea simply had to brave the elements to protect others — now, improvements in equipment and personnel have encouraged water safety in and around Aberdeen.

The display has been created to celebrate the 200th anniversary of RNLI. For more information go to aberdeencity.gov.uk

Musical Afternoon Tea

The Terrace restaurant at His Majesty’s Theatre is offering a very exciting afternoon tea this weekend in association with Right Here Productions — the perfect way to treat your mum this Mother’s Day!

Not only will you be offered a selection of sweet and savoury delights, but you will also get to enjoy your favourite songs from the musicals live.

Teas and coffees are included plus a signature cocktail or a glass of prosecco for £45 per person. To book a table for either Saturday or Sunday go to aberdeenperformingarts.com

The Blockheads

Ian Dury and the Blockheads are set to pay tribute to their late frontman this Sunday at the Lemon Tree.

The band is back to perform some of their hits from over five decades — including Hit Me with Your Rhythm Stick, Reasons to be Cheerful Part 3, What a Waste, and many more — while remembering Chaz Jankel.

For a trip down memory lane this weekend, book tickets at aberdeenperformingarts.com

Kendal Mountain Tour

The Kendal Mountain Tour returns for an unforgettable night of adventure through the world’s most incredible landscapes with a selection of award-winning films.

Some of the most inspirational tales will be showcased alongside guest speaker, Lee Craigie, who will share her stories of being a mountain bike racer, author, and champion for women in the outdoors.

Eight films will be featured including The White Giant, Lando Steezy, and La Gara. The event will be held at The Barn in Banchory on Saturday at 7pm. To buy tickets go to visitabdn.com