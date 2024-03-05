5 things to do this weekend: Musical afternoon tea at HMT and Kendal Mountain Tour event in Banchory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
5 things to do this weekend: Musical afternoon tea at HMT and Kendal Mountain Tour event in Banchory

This weekend you could be enjoying a delicious afternoon tea while listening to live music or catching a comedy show

Book the musical afternoon tea at The Terrace in HMT. Image: Jim Irvine
Book the musical afternoon tea at The Terrace in HMT. Image: Jim Irvine
By Abby Ross

There’s something for everyone this weekend whether you’re into live music, comedy, history, or have a love for the outdoors — not to mention a great afternoon tea for a special Mother’s Day treat at The Terrace.

Rachel Jackson Live

If you’re looking for a fun night out this Saturday, why not head over to Breakneck Comedy Club to see Rachel Jackson Live?

The comedian is known for her quick wit and fearless style after performing her debut show at The Edinburgh Fringe where she had the audience in knots!

The doors open at 7pm with the show starting at 7.30pm. To book tickets go to breakneckcomedy.co.uk

Wreck and Rescue

Pay a visit to the Aberdeen Maritime Museum this weekend to see their new exhibition.

Back in the day, men at sea simply had to brave the elements to protect others — now, improvements in equipment and personnel have encouraged water safety in and around Aberdeen.

The display has been created to celebrate the 200th anniversary of RNLI. For more information go to aberdeencity.gov.uk

Visit Aberdeen Maritime Museum this weekend. Image: Chris Sumner

Musical Afternoon Tea

The Terrace restaurant at His Majesty’s Theatre is offering a very exciting afternoon tea this weekend in association with Right Here Productions — the perfect way to treat your mum this Mother’s Day!

Not only will you be offered a selection of sweet and savoury delights, but you will also get to enjoy your favourite songs from the musicals live.

Teas and coffees are included plus a signature cocktail or a glass of prosecco for £45 per person. To book a table for either Saturday or Sunday go to aberdeenperformingarts.com

The Blockheads

Ian Dury and the Blockheads are set to pay tribute to their late frontman this Sunday at the Lemon Tree.

The band is back to perform some of their hits from over five decades — including Hit Me with Your Rhythm Stick, Reasons to be Cheerful Part 3, What a Waste, and many more — while remembering Chaz Jankel.

For a trip down memory lane this weekend, book tickets at aberdeenperformingarts.com

Visit the Leom Tree to see rock band, the Blockheads, this Sunday. Image: Kami Thomson / DCT Media

Kendal Mountain Tour

The Kendal Mountain Tour returns for an unforgettable night of adventure through the world’s most incredible landscapes with a selection of award-winning films.

Some of the most inspirational tales will be showcased alongside guest speaker, Lee Craigie, who will share her stories of being a mountain bike racer, author, and champion for women in the outdoors.

Eight films will be featured including The White Giant, Lando Steezy, and La Gara. The event will be held at The Barn in Banchory on Saturday at 7pm. To buy tickets go to visitabdn.com

Conversation