Scottish farm subsidy payments timetable published

The first tranche of payments through the new Sustainable Agriculture Capital Grants Scheme will be made next month.

Rural Economy Secretary Fergus Ewing confirmed the payments timing when outlining his rural payments strategy for 2020-21.

Basic Payment Scheme, Greening and Young Farmer Payments will begin next month and be completed by June 2021, and SACGS payments by April 2021.

Less Favoured Area Support Scheme (LFASS) payments and the second tranche of convergence uplift monies will start getting paid in January, while Agri-Environment Climate Scheme, Forestry Grant Scheme and Rural Priorities payments will begin in March.

Scottish Suckler Beef Support Scheme payments will begin in April, while Scottish Upland Sheep Support Scheme payments will start in May.