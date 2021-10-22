Aberdeenshire young farmer in running for top award

Aberdeenshire young farmer Nicola Wordie is in the running for this year’s BBC Countryfile Young Countryside Champion award.

The 23-year-old, who farms with her parents at Cairnborrow near Glass, Huntly, is one of three finalists in the running for the award which forms part of the BBC Food and Farming awards.

A former St Margaret’s School for Girls pupil, Nicola was nominated for the award by her older sister in recognition of her efforts to teach people about working on a farm through her Instagram account @livestock_farmher

“I have loved farming from an early age, however more recently it has become important to me that I spread awareness of the reality of working on a farm – the highs and the lows,” said Ms Wordie.

“It’s amazing to know that what I am doing is being recognised.”

St Margaret’s School for Girls head teacher, Anna Tomlinson, praised Nicola’s achievements and said: “I was thrilled to learn that Nicola has excelled in her chosen field and received recognition for her hard work.

“Nicola is setting an example not only to the girls at St Margaret’s, but also for young women across the country who wish to pursue a career in agriculture.”