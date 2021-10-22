Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business Farming

Aberdeenshire young farmer in running for top award

By Gemma Mackie
October 22, 2021, 6:00 am
Nicola Wordie is one of three finalists for the award.
Nicola Wordie is one of three finalists for the award.

Aberdeenshire young farmer Nicola Wordie is in the running for this year’s BBC Countryfile Young Countryside Champion award.

The 23-year-old, who farms with her parents at Cairnborrow near Glass, Huntly, is one of three finalists in the running for the award which forms part of the BBC Food and Farming awards.

A former St Margaret’s School for Girls pupil, Nicola was nominated for the award by her older sister in recognition of her efforts to teach people about working on a farm through her Instagram account @livestock_farmher

“I have loved farming from an early age, however more recently it has become important to me that I spread awareness of the reality of working on a farm – the highs and the lows,” said Ms Wordie.

“It’s amazing to know that what I am doing is being recognised.”

St Margaret’s School for Girls head teacher, Anna Tomlinson, praised Nicola’s achievements and said: “I was thrilled to learn that Nicola has excelled in her chosen field and received recognition for her hard work.

“Nicola is setting an example not only to the girls at St Margaret’s, but also for young women across the country who wish to pursue a career in agriculture.”

Life on the farm: Why farmers are turning to social media

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]