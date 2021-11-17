One of the UK’s most prestigious annual shows in the 2021 agricultural calendar is taking place this month in Aberdeenshire.

After a one-year absence, the Aberdeen Christmas Classic event makes a return to the famous Aberdeen and Northern Marts’ Thainstone Centre, in Inverurie. Each year it is a major event in the agricultural calendar and people travel from miles around to attend the show and sale.

Last year’s event as scaled down because of Covid-19 but organisers at Aberdeen and Northern Marts (part of the ANM Group) and the Aberdeen Fatstock Association are now putting the finishing touches to the 2021 in-person event, which will take place over two days on Monday 29th and Tuesday 30th November.

This year’s Classic event will be sponsored by one of the north-east’s leading independent steel, fabrication and construction companies, Rapid Project Development (RPD), which is owned by the Duxbury family who farm near Rothienorman.

What can you expect from the 2021 Aberdeen Christmas Classic event?

At the two-day premier show and sale, exhibitors from across the country will present top-quality livestock at the annual event organised by Aberdeen and Northern Marts.

As well as the show and sales of prime cattle and sheep, there will be Young Famers’ Competitions and the ‘Rising Stars Exhibition Calf Show’ – with £12,000 prize money and a range of trophies together with commemorative quaichs for leading prize winners and judges.

This year, ANM Group will welcome the additional feature of the ‘Black Beauty Bonanza’ show of Aberdeen Angus calves and yearlings, which will take place on the second day of the show (November 30th).

Livestock from leading producers

According to the Aberdeen and Norther Marts’ website, the Christmas Classic is: “Scotland’s premier two-day winter event” with “an outstanding selection of livestock from many of Scotland’s leading producers”.

Given the absence of last year’s in-person event, this one on November 29th and 30th is expected to attract a good turnout. It is also a valuable opportunity to network with other producers in the country.

In a bid to keep everyone safe at the show, organisers at Aberdeen and Northern Marts encourages the use of face masks and hand sanitising in the lead up to, during and after the event.

The ANM Group is the leading farming co-operative based at Thainstone, Inverurie.

Over several years, DC Thomson has continually supported the event and this year continues to be media sponsor.

Look out for the results from the event on the P&J website.

