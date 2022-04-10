Our guide to summer agricultural shows in the north and north-east

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Our guide to summer agricultural shows in the north and north-east

By Gemma Mackie
April 10, 2022, 6:00 am
Livestock breeders will be out in force once again this summer.
Farmers and crofters from across the north and north-east are preparing for the long-awaited return of summer agricultural shows following the Covid-19 pandemic.

After the country’s biggest show – the Royal Highland Show at Ingliston near Edinburgh on June 23-26 – the local show season in the north of Scotland kicks off.

Here’s a list of this year’s summer agricultural shows in the north and north-east:

July 2 – Fettercairn Show

Fettercairn Show marks the start of the local agricultural show season in the north and north-east.

Fettercairn Show takes place at East Bridge End Park, Fettercairn, AB30 1YG. Full details are online at www.fettercairn-show.co.uk

July 9 – Echt Show

Young handlers showcasing their skills at the Echt Show in 2019.

Echt Show takes place in Echt on the B9119 Aberdeen to Tarland Road at AB32 6HP. Details are online at echtshow.co.uk

July 15-16 – Caithness Show

The reserve sheep interbreed title at the 2019 Caithness Show went to this trio.

This year’s Caithness Show takes place at Thurso East, Thurso. Details are online at www.caithnessshow.co.uk

July 16-17 – New Deer Show

Vintage tractors on display at a previous New Deer Show.

New Deer Show takes place at Craigieford Park, New Deer, AB42 5SR. Details are online at newdeershow.org

July 23 – Sutherland Show

Jenny McCallum with her pony Rannoch at the Sutherland Show in 2017.

Sutherland Show takes place at Golf Links, Dornoch, IV25 3LY. Details are online at www.sutherlandshow.com

July 30 – Banchory Show

The grand parade of cattle at a previous Banchory Show.

Banchory Show takes place at King George V Park, Banchory, AB31 5HT. Details are online at www.banchoryshow.co.uk

July 30 – Nairn Show

Cattle being judged at the 2019 Nairn Show.

Nairn Show takes place at Househill, Nairn. Details are online at https://davidrsim.wixsite.com/nairnshow

July 31 and August 1 – Turriff Show

Turriff Show is one of the biggest agricultural shows in Scotland.

Turriff Show takes place at The Haughs, Queen’s Road, Turriff, AB53 4EF. Details are online at www.turriffshow.org

August 3-4 – Black Isle Show

The Black Isle Show takes place during the first week of August every year.

Black Isle Show takes place in Muir of Ord. The main show takes place on August 4 with a preview evening held the night before. Details are online at blackisleshow.com

August 7-8 – Keith Show

Young sheep handlers in action at a previous Keith Show.

Keith Show takes place at Seafield Park, Keith, AB55 5AJ. Details are online at www.keithshow.org.uk

August 11 – Grantown Show

Grantown Show is one of the last shows in the season in the north of Scotland.

Grantown Show takes place at Heathfield Park, Grantown. Details are online at www.facebook.com/GrantownShow

August 13 – Orkney County Show

Orkney County Show takes place at Bignold Park, Kirkwall, KW15 1PT. More details are online at orkneycountyshow.co.uk

Are you organising a summer agricultural event and want it added to this list? Email details of the event to Farming Editor Gemma Mackie at gemma.mackie@pressandjournal.co.uk

