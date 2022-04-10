Our guide to summer agricultural shows in the north and north-east

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Farmers and crofters from across the north and north-east are preparing for the long-awaited return of summer agricultural shows following the Covid-19 pandemic.

After the country’s biggest show – the Royal Highland Show at Ingliston near Edinburgh on June 23-26 – the local show season in the north of Scotland kicks off.

Here’s a list of this year’s summer agricultural shows in the north and north-east:

July 2 – Fettercairn Show

Fettercairn Show takes place at East Bridge End Park, Fettercairn, AB30 1YG. Full details are online at www.fettercairn-show.co.uk

July 9 – Echt Show

Echt Show takes place in Echt on the B9119 Aberdeen to Tarland Road at AB32 6HP. Details are online at echtshow.co.uk

July 15-16 – Caithness Show

This year’s Caithness Show takes place at Thurso East, Thurso. Details are online at www.caithnessshow.co.uk

July 16-17 – New Deer Show

New Deer Show takes place at Craigieford Park, New Deer, AB42 5SR. Details are online at newdeershow.org

July 23 – Sutherland Show

Sutherland Show takes place at Golf Links, Dornoch, IV25 3LY. Details are online at www.sutherlandshow.com

July 30 – Banchory Show

Banchory Show takes place at King George V Park, Banchory, AB31 5HT. Details are online at www.banchoryshow.co.uk

July 30 – Nairn Show

Nairn Show takes place at Househill, Nairn. Details are online at https://davidrsim.wixsite.com/nairnshow

July 31 and August 1 – Turriff Show

Turriff Show takes place at The Haughs, Queen’s Road, Turriff, AB53 4EF. Details are online at www.turriffshow.org

August 3-4 – Black Isle Show

Black Isle Show takes place in Muir of Ord. The main show takes place on August 4 with a preview evening held the night before. Details are online at blackisleshow.com

August 7-8 – Keith Show

Keith Show takes place at Seafield Park, Keith, AB55 5AJ. Details are online at www.keithshow.org.uk

August 11 – Grantown Show

Grantown Show takes place at Heathfield Park, Grantown. Details are online at www.facebook.com/GrantownShow

August 13 – Orkney County Show

Orkney County Show takes place at Bignold Park, Kirkwall, KW15 1PT. More details are online at orkneycountyshow.co.uk

Are you organising a summer agricultural event and want it added to this list? Email details of the event to Farming Editor Gemma Mackie at gemma.mackie@pressandjournal.co.uk