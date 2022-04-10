Our guide to summer agricultural shows in the north and north-east

Farmers and crofters from across the north and north-east are preparing for the long-awaited return of summer agricultural shows following the Covid-19 pandemic.
After the country’s biggest show – the Royal Highland Show at Ingliston near Edinburgh on June 23-26 – the local show season in the north of Scotland kicks off.
Here’s a list of this year’s summer agricultural shows in the north and north-east:
July 2 – Fettercairn Show
Fettercairn Show takes place at East Bridge End Park, Fettercairn, AB30 1YG. Full details are online at www.fettercairn-show.co.uk
July 9 – Echt Show
Echt Show takes place in Echt on the B9119 Aberdeen to Tarland Road at AB32 6HP. Details are online at echtshow.co.uk
July 15-16 – Caithness Show
This year’s Caithness Show takes place at Thurso East, Thurso. Details are online at www.caithnessshow.co.uk
July 16-17 – New Deer Show
New Deer Show takes place at Craigieford Park, New Deer, AB42 5SR. Details are online at newdeershow.org
July 23 – Sutherland Show
Sutherland Show takes place at Golf Links, Dornoch, IV25 3LY. Details are online at www.sutherlandshow.com
July 30 – Banchory Show
Banchory Show takes place at King George V Park, Banchory, AB31 5HT. Details are online at www.banchoryshow.co.uk
July 30 – Nairn Show
Nairn Show takes place at Househill, Nairn. Details are online at https://davidrsim.wixsite.com/nairnshow
July 31 and August 1 – Turriff Show
Turriff Show takes place at The Haughs, Queen’s Road, Turriff, AB53 4EF. Details are online at www.turriffshow.org
August 3-4 – Black Isle Show
Black Isle Show takes place in Muir of Ord. The main show takes place on August 4 with a preview evening held the night before. Details are online at blackisleshow.com
August 7-8 – Keith Show
Keith Show takes place at Seafield Park, Keith, AB55 5AJ. Details are online at www.keithshow.org.uk
August 11 – Grantown Show
Grantown Show takes place at Heathfield Park, Grantown. Details are online at www.facebook.com/GrantownShow
August 13 – Orkney County Show
Orkney County Show takes place at Bignold Park, Kirkwall, KW15 1PT. More details are online at orkneycountyshow.co.uk
