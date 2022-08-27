Record average sales at Scottish National show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Record average sales at Scottish National show

By Lynsey Clark
August 27, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 31, 2022, 2:01 pm
The 160,000gns lamb, Rhaeadr First Choice, from Myfyr Evans, selling through the ring. One of the topper’s buyers was Stuart Barclay, Harestone, Banchory.


A record average was achieved at the Scottish National show and sale of Texels at Lanark Mart, with three six-figure sales and a further 16 at five figures.

Overall, 267 ram lambs sold to average £4,831.02, up by more than £1,000 per head on the year, with an 83% clearance.

Sale topper, at 160,000gns, was Rhaeadr First Choice, from Myfyr Evans, who had judged the pre-sale show.

This is the second six-figure Texel Mr Evans has sold from his Denbigh-based flock in Wales – he received 125,000gns for one back in 2018.

Fan Dabi Dozi

His topper this time is sired by the 48,000gns Sportsmans Dare Devil, out of a ewe by Teiglum Young Gun.

Buyers were Stuart Barclay, Harestone , Banchory; Charlie Boden, Sportsmans, Cheshire; and James Theyer, Clanfield, Oxfordshire.

From the same pen, Rhaeadr Field Marshall sold at 26,000gns,  to Matthew Ellis, Cressage, Shropshire, and Rhaeadr Flashy Boy made 12,000gns to Mark Priestley, Limestone, Downpatrick.

Jack Arnott’s Haymount consignment from Kelso also proved popular, with the pen number one, Haymount Fan Dabi Dozi, selling at 130,000gns.

His sire, Rhaeadr Entrepreneur, is a full ET brother to the 160,000gns seller.

Haymount Fan Dabi Dozi, at 130,000gns, and above, Glenside Forever, at 100,000gns.

Charlie Boden was again involved in this buying syndicate, this time with Hugh and Alan Blackwood, Auldhouseburn, Muirkirk, and John Forsyth, Glenside, Maybole.

Also from Haymount, the pen number two, Haymount First Class, made 70,000gns to Robin Orr, Halbeath, Dunfermline and Danny Hair, Drumbreddan, Stranraer.

A team of four breeders from across the water in Northern Ireland and Ireland then paid 15,000gns for Haymount Fancy That.

At 100,000gns, John Forsyth’s Glenside Forever, a son of Seaforde Empire King, sold to Usk Vale Pedigrees, Powys; Nick Legge, Leominster; Monnow Marquees, Monmouth; and James Vaughan, Kingspark , Herefordshire, with Mr Forsyth retaining a fifth share.

At 52,000gns, Alan Clark, North Garngour , Lesmahagow, sold Garngour First Class, a son of Claybury Dunkirk, to Jeffrey Teward, New View, Darlington.

A group of four Northern Ireland buyers teamed up to pay 42,000gns for Midlock Foo Fighter, a son of Knock Eastwood from Allan and Ben Wight, Midlock, Crawford.

Donald and Ross MacPherson, Castlehills, Berwick-upon-Tweed, sold Hexel Four Square, another Rhaeadr Entrepreneur son, at 32,000gns to Procters Farm, Lancashire.

Selling north at 26,000gns, to the Greens at Corskie, Garmouth, Robbie Wilson, North Dorlaithers, Turriff and the Knox family at Mid Haddo, Fyvie, was Knockem Ferocious, a Procters Eye Catcher son from Charlotte and James Nicolson, Duns.

At 22,000gns, Kenny Pratt, Oldtown, Peterculter and Jim Innes, Dunscroft, Huntly, bought Plasucha Fireball, alongside the Allanfauld and Haymount flocks.

Robert Cockburn, Hill of Errol, Crieff, received 16,000gns for his pre-sale champion, Knap Fred Flintstone, which sold to the judge, Myfyr Evans.

The McKerrow family’s Uppermill Fury, from their flock at Tarves, Ellon, sold at 11,000gns, to Jane Chisholm, Westermoy, Muir of Ord.

At the same money, Stuart Barclay, Banchory, received 11,000gns for his best, Harestone Fast ‘n Furious, which sold to the Loughash, Dalwyne and Mountfield flocks.

