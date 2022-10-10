South-types take the lead at ram sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
South-types take the lead at ram sale

By Lynsey Clark
October 10, 2022, 5:00 pm
Stuart McDougall sold rams from his Millhouse flock to £7,500.
Stuart McDougall sold rams from his Millhouse flock to £7,500.

South-type shearling rams met a strong trade at Stirling, selling to £25,000, with sales and averages up.

Top price was one from the Kay family at Gass, Straiton, son of an £8,000 Glenrath, out of a ewe by £80,000 Auldhouseburn, which sold to the Dunlops’ Elmscleugh flock at Dunbar and Queensberry Farming’s Mitchellslacks flock at Thornhill, Dumfries.

Shearlings from the Wights’ Midlock consignment, Crawford, peaked at £18,000 for a son of a £24,000 Connachan, sold to JA Craig, Normangill, Biggar.

Others from Midlock made £7,500, to J Dickson, Co Derry, and £6,500, jointly to Mary McCall Smith, Connachan, Crieff; A and D Frame, Dullator, Amulree; and David Morrison, Dalwyne, Girvan.

Best for Jimmy and Donald MacGregor’s Dyke shearlings, Milton of Campsie, was £10,000 for one by £45,000 Nunnerie, to WS Robson, Yatesfield, Otterburn.

Kinross-based Stuart McDougall, with shearlings from his Millhouse flock, at Blairadam, sold to £7,500 – its best price to date. He sold to Philiphaugh Trust’s Dryhope flock at Yarrow, while another from the pen made £3,800 to Renwick Bros, Corsebank, Sanquhar.

Ian and David McArthur, Arnicle, Glenbarr, sold to £7,000, for one by a 9,000gns Fullerton, to the Wights at Midlock.

The Dalchirla consignment from Ian Hunter enjoyed steady trade, selling to a top of £7,000, for a son of the £200,000 Dalchirla, in which they kept a share. That sold to a trio of Northern Ireland buyers. Another from Dalchirla, by £24,000 Connachan, sold at £6,500 to Auchnafree Estate, Retford, while Stephen Duncan paid £6,000 for a son of £45,000 Nunnerie, for his south-type Livet flock at Glenlivet.

Shearlings from the Mackinnons’ Lynemore flock peaked at £6,500, for a son of £14,000 Allanfauld, sold to the Blackhouse and Glenrath flocks.

In the lamb ring, Archie and John MacGregor had the best trade of the day, with rams from their Allanfauld flock at Kilsyth selling to a top of £10,000. That one, sired by a ram bought by Veronica Fullerton last year, named Tarmac, and out of a ewe by £5,500 Elmscleugh, sold to the Maclartys at Little Port, St Fillans, Crieff.

Averages: Stirling south-type – 592 shearling rams, £1,236 (+£26 for five more sold); 108 ram lambs, £1,030 (-£543 for 19 more sold).

