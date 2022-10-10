South-types take the lead at ram sale

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

South-type shearling rams met a strong trade at Stirling, selling to £25,000, with sales and averages up.

Top price was one from the Kay family at Gass, Straiton, son of an £8,000 Glenrath, out of a ewe by £80,000 Auldhouseburn, which sold to the Dunlops’ Elmscleugh flock at Dunbar and Queensberry Farming’s Mitchellslacks flock at Thornhill, Dumfries.

Shearlings from the Wights’ Midlock consignment, Crawford, peaked at £18,000 for a son of a £24,000 Connachan, sold to JA Craig, Normangill, Biggar.

Others from Midlock made £7,500, to J Dickson, Co Derry, and £6,500, jointly to Mary McCall Smith, Connachan, Crieff; A and D Frame, Dullator, Amulree; and David Morrison, Dalwyne, Girvan.

Best for Jimmy and Donald MacGregor’s Dyke shearlings, Milton of Campsie, was £10,000 for one by £45,000 Nunnerie, to WS Robson, Yatesfield, Otterburn.

Kinross-based Stuart McDougall, with shearlings from his Millhouse flock, at Blairadam, sold to £7,500 – its best price to date. He sold to Philiphaugh Trust’s Dryhope flock at Yarrow, while another from the pen made £3,800 to Renwick Bros, Corsebank, Sanquhar.

Ian and David McArthur, Arnicle, Glenbarr, sold to £7,000, for one by a 9,000gns Fullerton, to the Wights at Midlock.

The Dalchirla consignment from Ian Hunter enjoyed steady trade, selling to a top of £7,000, for a son of the £200,000 Dalchirla, in which they kept a share. That sold to a trio of Northern Ireland buyers. Another from Dalchirla, by £24,000 Connachan, sold at £6,500 to Auchnafree Estate, Retford, while Stephen Duncan paid £6,000 for a son of £45,000 Nunnerie, for his south-type Livet flock at Glenlivet.

Shearlings from the Mackinnons’ Lynemore flock peaked at £6,500, for a son of £14,000 Allanfauld, sold to the Blackhouse and Glenrath flocks.

In the lamb ring, Archie and John MacGregor had the best trade of the day, with rams from their Allanfauld flock at Kilsyth selling to a top of £10,000. That one, sired by a ram bought by Veronica Fullerton last year, named Tarmac, and out of a ewe by £5,500 Elmscleugh, sold to the Maclartys at Little Port, St Fillans, Crieff.

Averages: Stirling south-type – 592 shearling rams, £1,236 (+£26 for five more sold); 108 ram lambs, £1,030 (-£543 for 19 more sold).